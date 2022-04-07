GOODYEAR TO DEVELOP DOMESTIC SOURCE OF NATURAL RUBBER

Goodyear is collaborating with the Department of Defense, the Air Force Research Lab, BioMADE and Farmed Materials to accelerate commercialization of natural rubber from dandelions

AKRON, Ohio, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today announced a multi-year, multi-million-dollar program supported by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and BioMADE to work with Ohio-based Farmed Materials to develop a domestic source of natural rubber from a specific species of dandelion.

The roots of Taraxacum kok-saghyz, a species of dandelion known as TK that has proven to be a valuable alternative to natural rubber trees. Photo credit: Farmed Materials. (PRNewswire)

Natural rubber has been classified as a strategic raw material that serves as a critical ingredient in military, aircraft and truck tires. Today, more than 90 percent of the world's natural rubber is made from latex derived from rubber trees and is primarily sourced from tropical locations outside of the U.S.

The program will build on research that analyzed more than 2,500 species of plants but found only a few with properties suitable for use in tires. Taraxacum kok-saghyz, a species of dandelion known as TK, has proven to be a valuable alternative to natural rubber trees.

Farmed Materials has shown initial positive results in pilot programs for TK, yielding strong harvests that necessitate the need for additional planting and funding.

"Global demand for natural rubber continues to grow, and it remains a key raw material for the tire industry," said Chris Helsel, senior vice president Global Operations and Chief Technology Officer for Goodyear. "This is a critical time to develop a domestic source of natural rubber, which may help mitigate future supply chain challenges."

"This partnership highlights how BioMADE brings together companies of different sizes to solve critical problems," said Melanie Tomczak, Chief Technology Officer at BioMADE. "We're excited about this project, which holds a lot of promise for domestic rubber production and shows how bioindustrial manufacturing can help secure the domestic supply chain."

While rubber trees typically take seven years to produce the latex needed for rubber production, dandelions can be harvested every six months. TK dandelions are also resilient and can grow in more temperate climates, such as Ohio.

Backed by the DoD, the collaboration of Goodyear, BioMADE and Farmed Materials will accelerate commercialization of TK, beginning in the spring of 2022 with the planting and harvesting of TK seeds in Ohio. The natural rubber produced will be used in the production of military aircraft tires that will be built and tested under rigorous applications by Goodyear in cooperation with the AFRL at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

If additional testing provides promising results, Goodyear sees potential for the application of TK rubber to be used in all tire applications.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About BioMADE

BioMADE is one of nine Department of Defense-sponsored Manufacturing Innovation Institutes, which anticipate and close gaps in manufacturing capabilities to realize affordable, timely and low-risk defense systems. Through funding, action, and engagement, BioMADE supports the development of biomanufacturing technologies to strengthen American competitiveness; create a more robust, resilient, and bio-based supply chain; and help the U.S. become more self-sufficient. BioMADE is also building a diverse and globally competitive STEM workforce by partnering with K-12 schools, community colleges, universities, and professional development organizations to ensure the workforce is prepared and ready to fill new jobs. To learn more, visit www.biomade.org.

About Farmed Materials

Farmed Materials develops and commercializes agriculturally derived, sustainable, high-performance polymers. Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2016, Farmed Materials brings together proven leadership in agriculture, polymer science, and research. It supports formation, commercialization, growth, and scaling of award-winning advanced materials companies. Our team has successfully completed all phases of agriculture, seed production, rubber extraction and testing from the largest TK acreage cultivated since WWII. Contact Farmed Materials at: info@farmedmaterials.com.

The flowering Taraxacum kok-saghyz, a species of dandelion known as TK that has proven to be a valuable alternative to natural rubber trees. Photo credit: Farmed Materials. (PRNewswire)

