MALIN+GOETZ Launches New Sunscreen in Time for the Summer

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MALIN+GOETZ announces a new addition to its collection of skincare products, SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen. Just in time for the summer, this new sunscreen calls for an effective, uncomplicated sunscreen formula that will keep your skin protected against the sun's harmful rays.

Designed to work for all skin types + skin tones, the new SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen is made with clean ingredients that defends against UV rays and environmental aggressors while helping to brighten + hydrate the skin. The light-weight formula is made with Niacinamide, Vitamin E, Ursolic Acid, Antioxidants and Non-Nano Zinc Oxide and together with innovative MicroSperse® technology, the gel-cream formula glides on easily, absorbs quickly and has water-resistant broad-spectrum defense.

"This mineral based sunblock provides protection against the sun's rays. Both UVA and UVB are blocked, and the protection is provided immediately upon application, says Dr. Angela Lamb, Board Certified Dermatologist. There are also other active ingredients to help keep your skin looking radiant, particularly niacinamide. This is a perfect two in one. Prevention and protection."

This easy-to-use formula can be worn on clean skin, works great under makeup and can be used in place of your moisturizer in the warmer months depending on your skin type. Whether exploring the outdoors or shielding yourself from the effects of city living, SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen helps to ward off signs of pre-mature aging by working as a physical shield.

"We're always looking for ways to make the use of products easier for our customers and with SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen, we can confidently say we did just that, said Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz, Founders of MALIN+GOETZ. "Put it on in the morning before leaving the house or throw it in the bag and apply it later, this easy-to-use sunscreen is lightweight on the skin and leaves no white residue.

MALIN+GOETZ SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen is available in a 1.7 FL. Oz. tube and is available in stores and online with an MSRP of $36. For more information, please visit www.malinandgoetz.com.

ABOUT MALIN+GOETZ

MALIN+GOETZ was founded by Matthew Malin + Andrew Goetz in 2004 with a mission to create high quality, easy-to-use skincare, fragrances and candles that fit into a modern lifestyle. Guided by the philosophy of less, but better, their expertly designed products are meant to be gentle, effective + efficient in every way, shape and form. They strive to create fewer steps in a routine, less packaging, less fuss + less waste. Born in New York City, MALIN+GOETZ has been inspired by the diversity, inclusivity + the energy of city living. These values are reflected in its cruelty-free products designed for every skin type, tone + gender.

