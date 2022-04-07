Satisfi Labs Launches The Animal Assistant To Create A Seamless and Educational Experience

The newest AI Assistant is ready to be employed by zoos and aquariums to help guests discover and locate animal and habitat information with ease

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , the leading conversational AI platform for destinations and experiences, has just launched the Animal Assistant, the company's latest AI solution that will serve as an expert in helping guests find animals on-site and learn more about each species. First launching with Zoo Atlanta, Satisfi Labs plans to quickly roll out the AI-powered Animal Assistant for additional zoos and aquariums.

"The Animal Assistant truly takes the zoo and aquarium experience to the next level," said Shawn Whitman, Vice President, Membership & Guest Experience at Zoo Atlanta. "We are always looking for ways to improve the visitor experience and make it more educational and seamless. Satisfi Labs' Animal Assistant product does just that."

Using Satisfi Labs' proprietary NLP, guests will have the ability to ask the Animal Assistant about specific animal species and groups of animals in natural language such as, "where is the clouded leopard?" or "what reptiles do you have on-site?" The Animal Assistant also provides educational information and a guided experience for guests who want to discover what animals are available at a specific location, without having to ask for an animal by name.

"We are incredibly proud to launch the Animal Assistant," says Don White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. "Through this product, we built a way to quickly and comprehensively train animal and habitat knowledge so zoos and aquariums can further leverage the power of our NLP. We are confident the Animal Assistant will have an incredibly positive impact on guests' visits to the zoo and aquarium, and we look forward to seeing how it improves the overall experience."

With animals being the most important part of the zoo and aquarium experience, Satisfi Labs was determined to create a product that helped visitors access information about animals and find animals faster during their visit without having to rely on locating paper maps or searching the website. The Animal Assistant can also drive customers to other activities and experiences related to the requested animal such as learning about animal feedings or making a donation to support a specific habitat. Similar to Satisfi's other AI Assistants, it will continue to evolve and become more intelligent as more animals are trained and will share that knowledge across the network zoo and aquarium clients.

To learn more about the Animal Assistant, visit www.satisfilabs.com .

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs, a conversational AI platform, creates Answer Engines that manage a team of expert Assistants to provide digital workforces across industries. AI-powered Assistants are an essential staffing solution to help brands meet their growing customer needs. Customers seamlessly engage with AI Assistants on web, messaging apps, and voice channels. Satisfi Labs is backed by major investors including Google, MLB, Florida Funders, Red Light Management, and TechStars.

