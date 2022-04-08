AXA XL appoints Gabriel Okolski as Senior Underwriter, Political Risk, Credit & Bond, Americas

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Political Risk, Credit & Bond (PRCB) business has appointed Gabriel Okolski as Senior Underwriter, Americas. Based in Washington D.C. Mr. Okolski reports to Jeff Abramson, Underwriting Manager, Special Risks, PRCB.

Commenting, Mr. Abramson said: "Gabriel brings extensive experience in credit analysis and structuring and deep expertise and broad relationships in the aviation finance sector. He will be a great asset to our growing team of political risk and credit insurance experts here in D.C."

In his role, Mr. Okolski is responsible for new business production, underwriting and client and broker relationships. He will work collaboratively with the Americas PRCB and Specialty leadership teams to inform the overall growth strategy, with a particular focus on further development and management of aviation finance activity.

Mr. Okolski joins AXA XL from Marsh where he served as Senior Vice President, Credit and Financial Analyst, working exclusively on the Aircraft Finance Insurance Consortium (AFIC) program for close to five years. He previously worked as a Senior Transportation Loan Officer for the Export Import Bank of the United States, where he focused on the structuring and execution of more than $3 billion in aircraft financing for airlines around the world.

Mr. Okolski began his career in commercial aviation at the US Department of Transportation as a Transportation Industry Analyst. He holds a BA in political science from George Washington University and an MA in economics from George Mason University. He is an instrument-rated private pilot.

