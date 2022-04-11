"AWESOME HAS ARRIVED!" LEGOLAND® NEW YORK RESORT OFFICIALLY OPENS FOR 2022 SEASON

LEGOLAND® New York Resort kicks off biggest tourism season ever with an epic grand opening bash on April 8 th

State government and tourism officials were in attendance to proclaim awesome has arrived!

To celebrate its first full season, LEGOLAND New York will debut new attractions and experiences throughout 2022, including a new water playground, new entertainment stages with brand-new shows, the first annual July 4 th Red, White & BOOM celebration, a bigger Brick-or-Treat bash, and the Park's first-ever Holiday Bricktacular

GOSHEN, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGOLAND® New York is declaring 2022 the summer of AWESOME! With this year expected to be one of the biggest vacation seasons to date, more than 65% of Americans are planning a domestic, leisure-focused trip, and 29% want to splurge on an awesome escape. To kick off this most epic tourism season yet, LEGOLAND New York Resort opened for its first full season on April 8th with a bricktastic celebration – complete with live music, dancing, giveaways, confetti, and a special pyrotechnic show!

"We are thrilled to welcome travelers from all over the State and world as LEGOLAND New York Resort opens for the season," New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said. "This unique, family friendly destination has been a boon to the local economy and is an integral part of the state's tourism industry. The future is bright for LEGOLAND New York, and we look forward to many successful seasons to come as we continue our economic comeback from COVID-19."

Top state government and tourism officials, including Ross Levi, Executive Director and Vice President of New York State Division of Tourism and Empire State Development, were in attendance to celebrate the start of the spring and summer tourism season.

"New York State is the perfect destination for family fun, and I LOVE NY is excited to invite and welcome visitors to come be a part of it all," Levi said. "LEGOLAND New York Resort, located in the scenic Hudson Valley, has quickly become a tourism crown jewel for the entire state. With so many families eager to plan a getaway, we are proud to partner with this world-class venue to kick off a memory-making vacation season that will exceed expectations."

As the sun rose over LEGOLAND New York's iconic entrance arch, the Park's first families of the season were treated to an unforgettable pre-opening live show, featuring a brass band, building competition, and a chance to learn the Park's famous opening dance before a parade of characters and LEGOLAND New York Model Citizens initiated the countdown to awesome. In a picture-perfect moment, the celebration ended with a dazzling pyrotechnic display as families streamed into the Park for the first time this year.

Throughout the 2022 season, LEGOLAND New York will debut a series of new attractions, new events, new shows, new characters, and new models. Top highlights include the opening of the all-new LEGO® City Water Playground this season, a new food and beverage outlet located in a newly constructed central hub that will connect MINILAND with LEGO NINJAGO World, LEGO Castle and LEGO City, and three new entertainment shows at two brand-new stages. In addition to an even bigger and better Brick-or-Treat bash in October, the Park will debut its first-ever Red, White & BOOM celebration and fireworks display on July 4th and its first annual Holiday Bricktacular in December.

"There's so much excitement around family travel this year, and we can't wait for our guests to experience all of the memorable and awesome experiences we have in store for them this season," said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. "As we gear up for our first full year of operation, the Park's most exciting 2022 developments were inspired by our guests and our team's dedication to providing even more fun with each new season. Whether it's a family's first time visiting us or their hundredth, they can always expect something new and exciting to enjoy when coming to LEGOLAND New York Resort."

LEGOLAND New York Resort takes kids on a journey through seven LEGO® themed lands, including Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO® NINJAGO® World, LEGO Castle, LEGO City, MINILAND and LEGO Pirates. Built for families with children ages two through 12, can't-miss highlights of a LEGOLAND New York vacation include transforming into a Minifigure on the world premiere LEGO Factory Adventure ride, chasing the red wizard out of the castle on the signature Dragon coaster, and mastering the power of the elements with Master Wu on LEGO® NINJAGO® The Ride.

For the ultimate multi-day LEGO vacation experience, guests can book a Vacation Package at LEGOLAND Hotel, just steps from the Park entrance.

LEGOLAND New York's full 2022 operating calendar can be found here. For more information about LEGOLAND New York Resort, visit our website or follow us on Facebook . To book a Vacation Package at the LEGOLAND Hotel, visit our Vacation Packages page. Guests can also purchase single-day tickets (starting at $67.99 for adults) or annual passes ($149 per person) with or without a hotel stay.

About LEGOLAND New York Resort

AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel, open year-round! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! The park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority. For more information visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's number one and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates 138 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

About Orange County Tourism

Orange County Tourism, based in Goshen, N.Y., is the county's tourism headquarters and a participant in the I LOVE NY program. A comprehensive listing of area attractions, lodging, and events can be found at www.OrangeTourism.org. For a free copy of the Orange County Travel Guide, e-mail tourism@orangecountygov.com or call 845-615-3860. Find your adventure in Orange County!

