InventisBio Reported Promising Phase I Study Results of a Novel KRAS G12C Inhibitor D-1553 in Cancer Patients

SHANGHAI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InventisBio Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company based in Shanghai, China has published the clinical data of their oral KRAS G12C inhibitor D-1553, for the first time in cancer patients. These data are presented in two e-posters at the annual meeting of American Association of Cancer Research held on Apr 8-13 in New Orleans.

KRAS G12C mutation is an oncogenic driver that occurs in approximately 15% of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), 3% of colorectal cancer (CRC), and ~1% of several other solid tumors. D-1553 is a novel, potent and orally bioavailable KRAS G12C inhibitor developed by InventisBio. In a phase I international multi-center trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring KRAS G12C mutation, D-1553 was evaluated in 22 patients and well tolerated without any dose limiting toxicity. Among 21 evaluable patients, a confirmed tumor objective response rate (ORR) of 19.0% was observed and a disease control rate (DCR) of 85.7% was achieved. Tumor response was seen at dose levels as low as 300 mg per day. In another study focusing on patients with NSCLC harboring KRAS G12C mutation, a group of 59 patients were included in the analysis and 52 of them were evaluable for tumor response. An ORR of 40.4% and a DCR of 90.4% were achieved, respectively. These are patients with advanced or metastatic cancers most of whom have been treated with two or more lines of systemic anticancer therapy.

"We are very excited to report our clinical data of D-1553 at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting. D-1553 is a key component of our clinical pipeline which covers therapeutic areas in cancer and metabolic disease. To our knowledge, this is the largest publicly reported population of patients that are treated with a KRAS G12C inhibitor developed completely in-house in China. We are committed to advancing this drug in more clinical studies to further assess its efficacy both as a single agent and in combination with other therapeutic agents in cancer patients and hope to make it available to them as a new treatment choice in the future," said Yaolin Wang, the CEO of InventisBio.

