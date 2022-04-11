Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and PointsBet Canada Announce New Partnership

Multi-year agreement designates PointsBet Canada as an Official Sports Betting Partner

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet Canada and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) have agreed to a new multi-year agreement that would see PointsBet become an Official Sports Betting Partner of MLSE's professional teams: Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Marlies (AHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto Argonauts (CFL), and Toronto FC (MLS).

PointsBet Canada (PRNewswire)

"This is a historic deal for PointsBet Canada," said Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer of PointsBet Canada. "You rarely get the opportunity to partner with an organization that spans across all four professional leagues through the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, and offers year-round entertainment within the sports market in Canada. We are thrilled to be partnering with MLSE on this innovative and exciting relationship."

PointsBet, a cutting-edge bookmaker originally founded in the mature sports wagering market of Australia, has quickly become one of the fastest growing operators in North America. On April 4, PointsBet Canada officially entered the country's new legal sports wagering market, accepting its first bet just 50 seconds into the launch of Ontario's regulated market. The company prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint, as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology.

"We happily welcome PointsBet Canada as a partner of the Maple Leafs, Raptors, TFC and Argos as they enter the Ontario market with a well-established reputation in the sports betting industry," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "We look forward to utilizing our partnership to provide 19+ fans of our teams with new and different ways of interacting and engaging with the sports they love with a trusted operator in PointsBet that prioritizes responsible gaming."

"MLSE's franchises are some of our country's most iconic teams," added Nic Sulsky, Chief Commercial Officer for PointsBet Canada. "We are excited to partner with an organization where winning and delivering championships is part of their DNA and resonates with fans across Ontario and Canada."

About PointsBet:

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

