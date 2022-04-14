Ansys Helps Protect National and Global Security Through Digital Mission Engineering and Space Domain Awareness

Northrop Grumman will employ Ansys' simulation and digital mission engineering solutions to develop a radar site to monitor high orbits in space

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) Government Initiatives (AGI) is supporting Northrop Grumman in developing, testing, and delivering a Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) in support of the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Domain Awareness mission.

Rendering of the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC). Credit: Northrop Grumman (PRNewswire)

Integrating Ansys' best-in-class simulation and digital mission engineering solutions, Northrop Grumman created a high-fidelity, open digital twin prototype environment. Northrop Grumman will also use Ansys' products to examine radio frequency systems, perform mission-level analysis, and leverage digital thread capabilities.

"Ansys is honored to collaborate with DARC to support the digital design and validation of this critical U.S. national security system," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "Our simulation and digital mission engineering solutions are proven to accelerate and optimize complex product development within leading engineering organizations throughout the world. We are confident they will benefit the Northrop Grumman DARC team in the same manner."

This initial DARC contract includes the design, development, and delivery of a Site 1 system which is expected to be completed in 2025. The companies are also working together on two additional radar sites to be strategically positioned around the world.

