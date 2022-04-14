IAB Unveils Agenda for 2022 IAB NewFronts and 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront

In-Person in NYC and Virtually, IAB NewFronts "Stream On" Shines a Light on the Continued Growth of Ad-Supported Video Streaming and Viewership Trends
Held Virtually, IAB Podcast Upfront "Hear and Now" Unlocks the Power of Podcast Advertising to Deliver Great Scale for Brands
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streaming puts consumers fully in control of everything they see and hear. The 2022 IAB NewFronts and 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront come at a pivotal moment in the evolution of media consumption, with exciting new opportunities for brands, agencies, and media buyers.
More consumers and brands are leaning into streaming video and the 2022 IAB NewFronts aims to demonstrate how rich storytelling can combine with personalized ad experiences to deliver meaningful business outcomes. On May 2-5, 2022, IAB NewFronts will take place at in-person events in NYC and virtually on IAB.com. The event — organized within the unifying theme of "Stream On" — embodies the cultural zeitgeist of consumers' penchant for digital video content when and how they want it. The virtual event, hosted by Alex Toussaint, Senior Peloton Instructor, High-Performance Athlete, and Motivational Coach, with Thursday's co-host Derrell Smith, former NFL Athlete turned chef and host of Tastemade's hit show Mad Good Food, will showcase the best new programming, content, and innovative ways to advertise in video content.
"As the media world continues its rapid digital intensification, the opportunities afforded by ad-supported streaming will invariably become richer and more satisfying for consumers and marketers alike," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "With streaming at the center of everything, we should be both energized by the possibilities and enthusiastic to rethink legacy practices around planning, activation, currency, measurement, creativity, and diversity."
The 2022 IAB NewFronts brings the industry together to discuss critical issues, including new approaches to measuring and valuing inventory, smart creative that leverages the power of digital, and ensuring investment in content that reflects audience and owner diversity. IAB will release its annual Video Ad Spend report providing industry trends and projections for the digital video market from the buy-side on May 2. On May 4, the IAB Inclusion Institute will present a series of panels and minority owned media presentations aimed at accelerating ad spend and addressing accountability in DEI including within the creator community.
2022 IAB Podcast Upfront
The 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront will take place virtually May 10-12, providing "first-listen" access to the year's most exciting releases, as well as previews of creative opportunities, and insights that will define the podcast landscape for the year ahead. The Podcast Upfront will highlight collaborations between content creators and their brand partners, and will feature presentations from tech enablers and measurement partners who will share insights around critically important issues. Topics will include audience-based programmatic buying, advanced approaches for campaign measurement, and brand safety and suitability.
Additionally, on May 10, IAB will release its annual Podcast Ad Revenue report highlighting the latest insights into podcast advertising revenues and trends that drove advertising in the space, and projected future revenues. Themed "Hear and Now", the 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront will be hosted by Actress, Author, and Comedian Franchesca Ramsey.
"Podcast advertising is a billion-dollar industry, but there are still brands who have yet to fully embrace these advertising opportunities. Podcasting dominates the audio marketplace and influences listeners, content creators, and advertisers alike, while also delivering great scale to brands across all vertical categories," said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. "Powered by a unique and intimate relationship between listener and host, podcasting provides a highly engaging and personalized ad-friendly environment that resonates with consumers and helps deliver high ROI for brands."
2022 IAB NewFronts May 2-5 Agenda
Monday, 5/2
In-Person + Virtual
Tuesday, 5/3
In-Person + Virtual
Wednesday, 5/4
In-Person + Virtual
Thursday, 5/5
Virtual Only
9:15am-10:30am
IAB CEO Welcome
YouTube/MediaLink
9:00am-10:30am
Samsung Ads
9:00am-9:25am
Accountability in DEI
9:00am-9:20am
A+E Networks
11:30am-1:00pm
Peacock
11:30am-1:00pm
Roku
9:25am-9:45am
Digitas
9:20am-9:30am
Nielsen
2:00pm-3:30pm
VIZIO
2:00pm-3:30pm
Condé Nast
9:50am-10:05am
Blavity
9:30am-9:45am
fuboTV
4:30pm-6:00pm
Tubi
4:30pm-6:00pm
Snap
10:05am-10:20am
Revolt Media
9:50am-10:05am
Dotdash Meredith
7:00pm-8:30pm
Amazon
7:00pm-8:30pm
Meta
10:25am-10:40am
Black Enterprise
10:10am-10:20am
Comscore
10:40am-11:00am
Diversity in the
10:20am-10:50am
LG Ads
4:30pm-6:00pm
TikTok
10:55am-11:05am
Innovid
7:00pm-8:30pm
11:05am-11:20am
GSTV
11:25am-11:55am
Crackle Plus
11:55am-12:10pm
Nuestra.TV
12:10pm-12:25pm
Samba TV
12:30pm-12:45pm
Tastemade
12:45pm-1:00pm
Estrella Media
1:05pm-1:20pm
Wave Sports +
1:20pm-1:35pm
Canella Media
1:40pm-1:55pm
Panel: Bringing the
1:55pm-2:10pm
The Recount
2:10pm-2:30pm
IAB NewFronts
4:30pm-6:00pm
Vevo
7:00pm-8:30pm
WMX @
*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website.
2022 IAB Podcast Upfront May 10-12 Agenda (Virtual Only)
Tuesday, 5/10
Wednesday, 5/11
Thursday, 5/12
12:00pm-12:15pm
IAB Welcome & Insights
12:00pm-12:25pm
Sony Music Entertainment
12:00pm-12:25pm
Wondery I Amazon Music
12:20pm-12:45pm
The Walt Disney Company
12:25pm-12:45pm
Slate
12:25pm-12:45pm
Advertisecast
12:45pm-1:50pm
NPR
12:50pm-1:10pm
Panel: Podcasting's
12:50pm-1:00pm
Backtracks
1:10pm-1:25pm
WBUR
1:10pm-1:40pm
SXM Media + AdsWizz
1:00pm-1:20pm
WNYC Studios
1:25pm-1:35pm
TransUnion
1:45pm-2:05pm
Cumulus Podcast Network
1:25pm-1:45pm
Acast
1:40pm-2:00pm
iHeartMedia
2:05pm-2:25pm
Vox Media Podcast Network
1:45pm-2:00pm
Univision
2:00pm-2:20pm
SpokenLayer
2:25pm-2:35pm
Locked On Podcast Network
2:00pm-2:25pm
Panel: The Power
2:25pm-2:35pm
Veritonic
2:35pm-2:45pm
Kast Media
2:30pm-2:40pm
PodDigital Media
2:35pm-2:50pm
Paramount
2:45pm-3:05pm
The Loud Speakers Network
2:40pm-2:50pm
Cafe Mocha
2:50pm-3:00pm
LAist Studios
2:50pm-3:00pm
They Call Us Bruce
3:00pm-3:10pm
Gumball
3:00pm-3:20pm
IAB Podcast
3:10pm-3:20pm
APM Studios Kids & Family
*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website.
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.
