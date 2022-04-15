Fortis Solutions Group Acquires Profecta Labels Inc.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a leading provider of high impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP is pleased to announce the acquisition of Profecta Labels Inc. based in St-Hubert, Quebec.

Profecta Labels Inc. is a Canadian flexographic and digital manufacturer of labels and flexible packaging printing serving the industrial, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food and beverage end-markets in North America.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. commented, "We are excited to extend our footprint to Canada and partner with Pierre Roberge and his talented team to deliver additional solutions and capabilities to our customers. Pierre and I share similar business philosophies and we look forward to working together to build upon Profecta's success."

Profecta owner Pierre Roberge commented, "For the past 30 years we have built an amazing company with an incredible group of people. I am thrilled and look forward to teaming up with John and the Fortis group for this new chapter and continue our growth.''

Employing over 1,100 employees across seventeen manufacturing sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can serve its customer base.

For more information, or to contact a sales representative to learn more about how Fortis can make a difference for you, please call 1-844-FSG-LBLS or visit www.FortisSolutionsGroup.com.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, letterpress, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Marietta, GA, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, Montreal, Canada, Napa, CA, Orem, UT, Somersworth, NH, West Chester, OH, Whitefish, MT and Wixom, MI.

About Harvest Partners, LP

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners, LP is an established New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. Harvest's control strategy leverages the firm's over 40 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Fortis: Lambert | Caroline Luz (203) 656-2829 | cluz@lambert.com

For Profecta: Capital-Image | Alexandre Lainesse (514) 816-4519 | alainesse@capital-image.com

