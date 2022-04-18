InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Functional Furniture Piece (CHK-186)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "With the pandemic in full swing, I wanted to do more things with my living space while making use of the same floor space almost 24 hours a day. This inspired me to invent the KELLY BED, a multi-purpose furniture piece that is appealing, practical and feasible. My customizable design allows the same floor space to be used as a bedroom, office, living room and family room, as determined by the user in the moment," said the inventor, from Villa Park, Ill.

The invention provides users with a multi-functional article of furniture. In doing so, it offers a bed, work station, entertainment center and other features. As a result, it enhances comfort, convenience and space. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals working from home, small apartments, long- and short-term stay facilities, tiny homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

