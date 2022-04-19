Converseon Launches Decision Intelligence - Suite Of Solutions To Leverage Conversation Data For Predictive Insights On Business Outcomes, Strategy Impact

First-To-Market Reputation, CX and Brand Decision Intelligence solutions transform noisy conversation data into actionable predictive intelligence through the power of advanced NLP and applied AI

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Converseon, the leading AI-powered consumer intelligence technology and insights firm, today launched the industry's first suite of subscription based "Decision Intelligence" solutions designed to leverage conversation data to not only predict business outcomes such as sales, shareholder value, and customer loyalty metrics, but to also quantify the likely impact of specific actions before they are taken -- all at the "speed of social."

Powered by a combination of real time social and conversation data streams, applied AI technologies and business decision simulation tools, the solutions, which are being launched at the IIEX conference in Austin, have successfully been in beta for the past year.

The solutions are designed to reinvent brand and corporate reputation, measurement and analytics for today's polarized and fast changing environment by providing brands with an "always on" brand and reputation guidance system.

"Exponentially growing social and related conversational data is a powerful source for predictive insight at a time it's most needed, but such data all too often drowns brands with too much noise and hindsight insights," said Rob Key, CEO of Converseon. "To address these issues, our decision intelligence solutions employ advanced data classification to eliminate noise and use augmented, AI powered intelligence to provide the data that matters that is precise, predictive, and tied to business outcomes for a world where even real time is not always fast enough."

Key says decision intelligence solutions that can connect real time conversation data to tangible business outcomes represent a generational step forward for the reputation and brand measurement, social listening and customer intelligence industries.

The solutions, which are powered by Converseon's award winning Conversus™ autoNLP platform, include:

The "Social Brand Reputation Intelligence System" (SRIS™): SRIS™ provides enhanced predictive reputation intelligence to help brands navigate through today's polarized, values-driven environment while connecting the dots between data, action and business outcomes. The solution clearly helps answer what attributes and decisions matter most for business success, discovers potential blind spots, and enables deep drill-downs into customer experience and ESG measures across stakeholder groups.





Social Brand Relevance System (SBRS): SBRS enables marketers to understand how well the brand (and product lines) fits with the category needs and benefits of the core and secondary target markets. It provides not just market fit, but also can predict future brand and product alignment.

Both solutions include an Assess module to view current and past performance and to benchmark against key competitors and brands, a Diagnose view to understand key drivers and topics and which ones are the key business drivers and a Predict view that allows users to simulate the likely impact of key decisions in advance based on the data to inform action, investment and strategy.

Converseon provides flexible delivery of the solutions and is accessible through API, select partner platforms, and via subscription-based dashboards.

