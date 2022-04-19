InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Protective Cover for Vehicles (OCM-1500)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and effortless way to cover a parked car in under two minutes," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the CAR CLOAK, LLC. My design would enable you to easily maintain a spotless vehicle exterior without the hassle of using conventional covers."

The invention provides an improved way to employ a protective vehicle cover. In doing so, it protects the vehicle exterior against weather, dust, pollen, etc. It also eliminates the need to struggle with traditional coverings and it saves time and effort. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

