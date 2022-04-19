MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Robust Loan and Net Income Growth

FAIRFAX, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported robust net income for the first quarter of 2022, said it is positioned favorably for rising interest rates, and previewed business developments at its Avenu™ Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) subsidiary.

Net income totaled $5.4 million for three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income totaled $15.2 million in the first quarter and is 13% higher than the year-earlier period. Reduced funding costs and an increase in short-term rates propelled the net interest margin higher by 50 basis points to 3.91% as of March 31, versus 3.41% a year earlier. The Company's efficiency ratio remains solid at 55%. Total assets reached $1.75 billion in the first quarter, a 6.3% increase from a year earlier.

Quarterly results represent:

11.59% return on average equity

1.32% return on average assets

$0.64 earnings per share of common stock (basic and diluted)

$21.12 per common share book value

"MainStreet Bancshares Inc. began 2022 on a strong note, with solid growth in income and increased earnings per share," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of both the Bank and the Company. "More than 70% of our loans are designed to reprice as the Federal Reserve implements plans to push interest rates higher over the coming year. These upward adjustments should continue to reflect positively on the bottom line."

The loan portfolio grew 5.3% in first quarter of 2022, and commercial loan originations totaling $111 million were added to the balance sheet. Asset quality remains pristine, as the Company had zero non-performing assets as of quarter ended March 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.4 billion in total deposits, and 73% of total deposits are core deposits.

"MainStreet Bank has built strong relationships across a diverse business community and maintained a consistent focus on efficiency, yielding steady deposit and loan growth," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "We serve a vibrant business community across the Metropolitan Washington region, consisting of organizations that demand the nimble, technology-forward response that MainStreet Bank excels at delivering."

Avenu™

Avenu™, a division of MainStreet Bank, which provides Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), continued to generate significant customer interest as additional fintechs lined up to get in the queue for our proprietary software solution. We are currently onboarding our initial beta customer with an anticipated go-live date in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Our focus is to help fintechs manage risk and meet compliance obligations as they accept and facilitate payments, and there is no cutting corners on this important work," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu™. "Over time, as we move through the beta stage, we anticipate that onboarding will be streamlined into a 60-day process."

Youngren noted that at the end of the first quarter, Avenu™ had 10 fintechs queued up at various stages of progress, including four that have indicated they intend to move forward as soon as the beta process is complete. These prospects include entities that serve the domestic needs of foreign nationals and entities that serve the education and nonprofit industries.

In addition to serving fintechs, Avenu™ has a robust array of existing customers that include payment processors and money service businesses. These relationships have been integral in identifying the needs and services that fintechs need banks to provide in order to have successful partnerships. These relationships provide additional non-interest income and a strong source of low-cost deposits that can be integrated into the Bank's traditional source of income generation, net interest margin. As a benchmark, Youngren noted, Avenu™ is favorably impacting profitability, with its customers providing $61 million in non-interest bearing deposits and $253,000 in non-interest income in the first quarter.

Refer to our press release on October 25, 2021, for additional information on Avenu™'s proprietary solution. If you are a fintech looking to add payments and deposits to your solution, go to Avenu.bank and join the queue today.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO

(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands, except share data)





March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 63,986



$ 61,827



$ 67,992



$ 120,121



$ 118,399

Federal funds sold



37,756





31,372





65,725





56,164





51,598

Total cash and cash equivalents



101,742





93,199





133,717





176,285





169,997

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



123,802





99,913





171,603





165,791





180,028

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



18,769





20,349





21,148





21,181





21,449

Restricted equity securities, at cost



17,209





15,609





9,972





9,994





9,642

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,500, $11,697, $11,428, $11,133, and $13,215, respectively



1,413,238





1,341,760





1,246,331





1,256,436





1,299,169

Premises and equipment, net



14,833





14,863





14,795





13,929





13,975

Other real estate owned, net



—





775





1,158





1,158





1,180

Accrued interest and other receivables



6,980





7,701





4,718





8,752





9,349

Computer software, net of amortization



3,906





2,493





1,165





—





—

Bank owned life insurance



36,492





36,241





35,987





35,736





25,518

Other assets



24,777





14,499





16,605





18,433





12,722

Total Assets

$ 1,761,748



$ 1,647,402



$ 1,657,199



$ 1,707,695



$ 1,743,029

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 514,160



$ 530,678



$ 475,157



$ 486,001



$ 492,463

Interest bearing DDA deposits



76,286





69,232





63,622





68,028





69,180

Savings and NOW deposits



81,817





85,175





79,556





72,353





72,259

Money market deposits



301,842





267,730





310,776





310,303





342,468

Time deposits



460,839





459,148





485,255





528,247





561,772

Total deposits



1,434,944





1,411,963





1,414,366





1,464,932





1,538,142

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



40,000





—





—





—





—

Subordinated debt



71,955





29,294





40,635





40,576





14,841

Other liabilities



26,053





17,357





18,169





22,559





17,868

Total Liabilities



1,572,952





1,458,614





1,473,170





1,528,067





1,570,851

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



29,642





29,466





29,462





29,446





29,437

Capital surplus



66,798





67,668





67,152





66,667





66,233

Retained earnings



68,691





64,194





59,920





55,676





49,090

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(3,598)





197





232





576





155

Total Stockholders' Equity



188,796





188,788





184,029





179,628





172,178

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,761,748



$ 1,647,402



$ 1,657,199



$ 1,707,695



$ 1,743,029



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 16,685



$ 15,792



$ 16,685



$ 15,532



$ 15,162



$ 15,257



$ 15,792

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



357





260





357





327





318





332





260

Tax-exempt securities



272





270





272





283





267





265





270

Interest on federal funds sold



34





15





34





61





38





20





15

Total interest income



17,348





16,337





17,348





16,203





15,785





15,874





16,337

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



65





55





65





59





60





55





55

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



37





42





37





38





38





47





42

Interest on money market deposits



119





277





119





127





148





220





277

Interest on time deposits



1,431





2,250





1,431





1,574





1,795





1,994





2,250

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



31





—





31





—





—





—





—

Interest on subordinated debt



468





238





468





539





541





567





238

Total interest expense



2,151





2,862





2,151





2,337





2,582





2,883





2,862

Net interest income



15,197





13,475





15,197





13,866





13,203





12,991





13,475

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



800





320





800





295





290





(2,080)





320

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



14,397





13,155





14,397





13,571





12,913





15,071





13,155

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



611





539





611





624





642





621





539

Bank owned life insurance income



251





177





251





253





252





218





177

Loan swap fee income



—





—





—





83





—





—





—

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



—





3





—





3





—





—





3

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans



43





344





43





413





(40)





130





344

Other fee income



257





383





257





247





632





586





383

Total other income



1,162





1,446





1,162





1,623





1,486





1,555





1,446

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



5,548





4,767





5,548





5,029





4,847





4,663





4,767

Furniture and equipment expenses



657





526





657





726





716





500





526

Advertising and marketing



406





275





406





450





438





402





275

Occupancy expenses



341





306





341





449





399





387





306

Outside services



368





336





368





485





292





280





336

Administrative expenses



210





150





210





192





202





141





150

Other operating expenses



1,433





1,449





1,433





1,389





1,567





1,500





1,449

Total other expenses



8,963





7,809





8,963





8,720





8,461





7,873





7,809

Income before income tax expense



6,596





6,792





6,596





6,474





5,938





8,753





6,792

Income tax expense



1,173





1,342





1,173





1,660





1,155





1,627





1,342

Net Income



5,423





5,450





5,423





4,814





4,783





7,126





5,450

Preferred stock dividends



539





539





539





539





539





539





539

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 4,884



$ 4,911



$ 4,884



$ 4,275



$ 4,244



$ 6,587



$ 4,911

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.64



$ 0.65



$ 0.64



$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 0.87



$ 0.65

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,647,519





7,523,547





7,647,519





7,595,062





7,571,214





7,546,452





7,523,547



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 344,605





24.1 %

$ 337,173





24.8 %

$ 327,393





24.8 %



2.2 %



5.3 % Residential real estate loans



367,138





25.7 %



300,389





22.1 %



181,649





13.8 %



22.2 %



102.1 % Commercial real estate loans



588,004





41.1 %



534,188





39.3 %



499,134





37.8 %



10.1 %



17.8 % Commercial industrial loans - Other



92,408





6.5 %



105,675





7.8 %



92,680





7.0 %



-12.6 %



-0.3 % Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans



18,776





1.3 %



58,339





4.3 %



179,835





13.6 %



-67.8 %



-89.6 % Consumer loans



19,711





1.3 %



23,171





1.7 %



39,563





3.0 %



-14.9 %



-50.2 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,430,642





100.0 %

$ 1,358,935





100.0 %

$ 1,320,254





100.0 %



5.3 %



8.4 % Less: Allowance for loan losses



(12,500)













(11,697)













(13,215)

























Net deferred loan fees



(4,904)













(5,478)













(7,870)

























Net Loans

$ 1,413,238











$ 1,341,760











$ 1,299,169

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$ 514,160





35.8 %

$ 530,678





37.6 %

$ 492,463





32.0 %



-3.1 %



4.4 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:































































Demand deposits



76,286





5.3 %



69,232





4.9 %



69,180





4.5 %



10.2 %



10.3 % Savings and NOW deposits



81,817





5.7 %



85,175





6.0 %



72,259





4.7 %



-3.9 %



13.2 % Money market accounts



301,842





21.0 %



267,730





19.0 %



342,468





22.3 %



12.7 %



-11.9 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



292,978





20.4 %



285,395





20.2 %



287,154





18.7 %



2.7 %



2.0 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



167,861





11.8 %



173,753





12.3 %



274,618





17.8 %



-3.4 %



-38.9 % Total Deposits

$ 1,434,944





100.0 %

$ 1,411,963





100.0 %

$ 1,538,142





100.0 %



1.6 %



-6.7 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal Home Loan Bank advances



40,000





35.7 %



—





0.0 %



—





0.0 %



0.0 %



#DIV/0 ! Subordinated debt



71,955





64.3 %



29,294





100.0 %



14,841





100.0 %



145.6 %



384.8 % Total Borrowings

$ 111,955





100.0 %

$ 29,294





100.0 %

$ 14,841





100.0 %



282.2 %



654.4 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,546,899











$ 1,441,257











$ 1,552,983













7.3 %



-0.4 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,135,503





73.4 %

$ 1,108,177





76.9 %

$ 1,159,207





74.6 %



2.5 %



-2.0 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



299,441





19.4 %



303,786





21.1 %



378,935





24.4 %



-1.4 %



-21.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



40,000





2.6 %



—





—





—





—





100.0 %



100.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



71,955





4.6 %



29,294





2.0 %



14,841





1.0 %



145.6 %



384.8 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,546,899





100.0 %

$ 1,441,257





100.0 %

$ 1,552,983





100.0 %



7.3 %



-0.4 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended March 31, 2022



For the three months ended March 31, 2021





























































Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

























































ASSETS:







































































































Interest earning assets:







































































































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,377,723



$ 16,685





4.91 %

$ 1,319,542



$ 15,792





4.85 %























































Investment securities



112,958





629





2.26 %



89,868





530





2.39 %























































Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



83,754





34





0.16 %



193,755





15





0.03 %























































Total interest earning assets

$ 1,574,435



$ 17,348





4.47 %

$ 1,603,165



$ 16,337





4.13 %























































Other assets



88,386





















70,727









































































Total assets

$ 1,662,821



















$ 1,673,892









































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:







































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:







































































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 70,403



$ 65





0.37 %

$ 68,593



$ 55





0.33 %























































Savings and NOW deposits



82,758





37





0.18 %



69,993





42





0.24 %























































Money market deposit accounts



267,905





119





0.18 %



412,554





277





0.27 %























































Time deposits



456,782





1,431





1.27 %



479,136





2,250





1.90 %























































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 877,848



$ 1,652





0.76 %

$ 1,030,276



$ 2,624





1.03 %























































Federal funds purchased



1





—





—





—





—





—

























































Subordinated debt



43,995





468





4.31 %



14,838





238





6.51 %























































FHLB borrowings



37,167





31





0.34 %



—





—





—

























































Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 959,011



$ 2,151





0.91 %

$ 1,045,114



$ 2,862





1.11 %























































Demand deposits and other liabilities



514,101





















458,051









































































Total liabilities

$ 1,473,112



















$ 1,503,165









































































Stockholders' Equity



189,709





















170,727









































































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,662,821



















$ 1,673,892









































































Interest Rate Spread



















3.56 %



















3.02 %























































Net Interest Income









$ 15,197



















$ 13,475

































































Net Interest Margin



















3.91 %



















3.41 %























































Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)



















3.65 %



















3.20 %





























































(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Includes average PPP balances of $39.1 million, related interest income of approximately $98,000, and $1.3 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Includes average PPP balances of $154.2 million, related interest income of approximately $386,000, and $1.6 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three Months Ended





March 31,





2022



2021

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.64



$ 0.65

Book value per common share

$ 21.12



$ 19.26

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 20.61



$ 19.26

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,647,519





7,523,547

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,648,973





7,544,365

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.32 %



1.32 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)



1.01 %



0.91 % Return on average equity (annualized)



11.59 %



12.95 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



12.19 %



13.88 % Yield on earning assets (annualized)



4.47 %



4.13 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



0.91 %



1.11 % Net interest spread



3.56 %



3.02 % Net interest margin (annualized)



3.91 %



3.41 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)



3.65 %



3.20 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.28 %



0.35 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.19 %



1.89 % Efficiency ratio(3)



54.79 %



52.34 % Asset Quality















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



370.64 %



374.54 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



136.19 %



167.92 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.07 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.01 % Other real estate owned

$ —



$ 1,180

Non-performing assets

$ —



$ 1,329

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.00 %



0.08 % Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



0.00 %



0.09 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.87 %



1.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)



0.89 %



1.16 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



0.00 %



9.94

Net loan recoveries

$ (3)



$ (18)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.00 %



(0.01) % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)



0.00 %



(0.01) % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio



16.44 %



15.43 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.63 %



14.38 % Leverage ratio



14.47 %



10.83 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.63 %



14.38 % Other information















Closing stock price

$ 24.31



$ 20.76

Equity / assets



10.72 %



9.88 % Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



10.83 %



11.01 % Average equity / average assets



11.41 %



10.20 % Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)



11.68 %



11.23 % Number of full time equivalent employees



141





125

# Full service branch offices



6





7







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2022 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months ended March 31,























2022





2021

















Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact































Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,430,642



$ 1,320,254

















Less: PPP loans



18,776





179,835

















Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,411,866



$ 1,140,419



















































Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,377,723



$ 1,319,542

















Less: Average PPP loans



39,096





154,233

















Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,338,627



$ 1,165,309





































































For the three months ended March 31,























2022





2021

















Net interest margin adjustment































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 15,197



$ 13,475

















Less: PPP fees recognized



1,264





1,642

















Less: PPP interest income earned



98





386

















Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



13,835





11,447



















































Average interest earning assets (GAAP)



1,574,435





1,603,165

















Less: average PPP loans



39,096





154,233

















Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,535,339





1,448,932



















































Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.91 %



3.41 %















Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



3.65 %



3.20 %













































































For the three months ended March 31,























2022





2021

















Total asset adjustment































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 1,761,748



$ 1,743,029

















Less: PPP loans



18,776





179,835

















Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,742,972





1,563,194



















































Total equity (GAAP)



188,796





172,178

















Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



10.83 %



11.01 %

















































Average asset adjustment































Average assets (GAAP)



1,662,821





1,673,892

















Less: average PPP loans



39,096





154,233

















Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans



1,623,725





1,519,659



















































Total average equity (GAAP)



189,709





170,727

















Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)



11.68 %



11.23 %























































































For the three months ended March 31,























2022





2021

















Return on Average Assets, adjusted































Net income (GAAP)

$ 5,423



$ 5,450

















Less: PPP fees recognized



1,264





1,642

















Less: PPP interest income earned



98





386

















Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



4,061





3,422



















































Average total assets



1,662,821





1,673,892

















Less: average PPP loans



39,096





154,233

















Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,623,725





1,519,659

















Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1.01 %



0.91 %























































































For the three months ended March 31,























2022





2021

















Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted































Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$ —



$ 1,329



















































Total assets (GAAP)



1,761,748





1,743,029

















Less: PPP loans



18,776





179,835

















Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,742,972





1,563,194

















Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.00 %



0.09 %























































































For the three months ended March 31,























2022





2021

















Allowance for loan losses, adjusted































Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$ 12,500



$ 13,215



















































Total gross loans (GAAP)



1,430,642





1,320,254

















Less: PPP loans



18,776





179,835

















Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,411,866





1,140,419

















Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



0.89 %



1.16 %























































































For the three months ended March 31,























2022





2021

















Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted































Total net recoveries (GAAP)

$ (3)





(18)



















































Total average gross loans (GAAP)



1,377,723





1,319,542

















Less: average PPP loans



39,096





154,233

















Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,338,627





1,165,309

















Net recoveries to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)



0.00 %



(0.01) %























































































For the three months ended March 31,























2022





2021

















Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity

$ 188,796



$ 172,178

















Less: preferred stock



(27,263)





(27,263)

















Total common stockholders equity



161,533





144,915

















Less: intangible assets



3,906





—

















Tangible common stockholders equity



157,627





144,915



















































Shares outstanding



7,648,973





7,544,365

















Tangible book value per common share

$ 20.61



$ 19.21



















