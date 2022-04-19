MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Recognized as World's Best Hospital by Newsweek for Fourth Year in a Row

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has achieved a ranking on Newsweek's list of World's Best Hospitals 2022. Long Beach Medical Center ranked No. 94 on the 2022 list out of more than 400 hospitals in the United States and No. 11 out of more than 30 California hospitals.

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center (PRNewsfoto/MemorialCare ) (PRNewswire)

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This award honors hospitals that are at the forefront of adapting to new challenges and providing high-quality patient care. This recognition attests to the innovative treatments and care that the teams at Long Beach Medical Center provide to Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

"This global distinction reflects the fact that you don't need to travel far distances or go to academic institutions to receive the best options for care in our community," says Ike Mmeje, chief operating officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "We've always prided ourselves in reinvesting in our community to ensure we bring the most advanced and compassionate care out there. The fact that we achieved that while battling COVID-19 for a second year is a testament to the dedication and resolve of our physicians, nurses and ancillary staff."

Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Three data sources were used for the evaluation:

Hospital recommendations from peers: an international online survey that included more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals.

Patient experience: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals.

Medical key performance indicators (KPIs): patient safety, hygiene measures, and quality of treatment.

The World's Best Hospitals 2022 list recognizes the best medical institutions across 27 countries: USA, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Thailand, Italy, Brazil, India, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center has an outstanding record of innovation and medical advances, along with numerous accolades. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 8 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report, and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center