Telehealth is a Lifeline for California Veterans at Confidential Recovery

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2022 -- Veterans have traditionally been prone to struggle with PTSD, substance addiction, and suicidal ideation. These challenges were exacerbated during the pandemic, during which many Veterans were isolated from their recovery support systems.

However, out of necessity, Confidential Recovery expanded their telehealth offerings, which has been a positive development for many Veterans. Confidential Recovery is an outpatient treatment program in San Diego that is designed to help Veterans, first responders, and executives achieve sustainable recovery from a substance use disorder (SUD).

"It's really been an interesting variety of circumstances that have led Veterans to participate in our drug counseling program via telehealth," says Jay Wylie, a Veteran and Operations Manager at Confidential Recovery. "We have an injured Purple Heart recipient who can't travel to our 'on-site' sessions. Another recovering Veteran is currently participating from his hospital bed. Some are geographically distant, and others have disabilities which make it difficult to drive or even use public transportation."

Confidential Recovery's telehealth clients will participate in 'one-on-one' addiction counseling, and can also be set up in the room with other 'live' participants in group counseling sessions, giving them a sense of belonging and camaraderie. For some Veterans, the telehealth option is a matter of convenience, and they attend sessions both in person, and via telehealth, depending on their work schedules and other commitments.

The Fentanyl Overdose Epidemic Makes Access to Treatment More Urgent

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, California leads all states in fatal overdoses, topping 6,000 a year in 2021. "Opioids, and fentanyl in particular, are to blame, being involved in 70% of fatal overdose deaths U.S.," says Jay. "Giving Veterans remote access to clinical addiction counseling helps them move toward sobriety without even leaving their house."

Confidential Recovery is accredited by the Joint Commission and is licensed to provide telehealth drug counseling to all California residents.

About Confidential Recovery

Confidential Recovery was founded in 2014 by Scott H. Silverman to provide the people of San Diego a private and clinical outpatient treatment program for substance use disorders. Scott is the author of The Opioid Epidemic and frequently makes appearances on television discussing the addiction trends that are impacting our lives. Find out more at https://www.confidentialrecovery.com/.

