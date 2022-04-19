WealthPark Lab Releases White Paper -- WealthPark Global Residential PropTech Study 2022

TOKYO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthPark Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "WealthPark") is pleased to announce that its research arm WealthPark Lab has released the white paper -- WealthPark Global Residential PropTech Study 2022 Vol.1. This white paper, available in English and Japanese, covers global residential real estate technology trends.

- Introduction of "WealthPark Global Residential PropTech Study"

This white paper describes trends in technology companies in the area of residential real estate (PropTech companies) as part of WealthPark's ongoing research on global technology trends and technology companies.

"The biggest wealth in the world" and "The latest information technology." WealthPark believes that where these two intersect, there will be affluence and happiness for people and society. At the intersection of these two, residential PropTech companies are there around the world, although their names are still unknown to the general public. WealthPark is committed to keeping a close eye on the residential PropTech industry as a whole, as well as on small startups, to capture the seeds of change that will take place in the world in the years to come.

WealthPark hopes that the report will be of help to various people who are working for the enrichment and happiness of people and society.

For "WealthPark Global Residential PropTech Study 2022 Vol.1," click here to download: https://wealth-park.com/en/business/download/wpl-wp001-en/

Table of Contents

- Introduction ("Welcome to Our Study")

- Residential PropTech Trends

- SPAC Spotlight

- Five Key Business Segments

- Venture Funding of the Industry

- Snapshots of 10 Highlighted Companies

- Residential PropTech Market Map

About WealthPark Lab:

About Kay (Kosuke) Kato, President and Investment Evangelist, WealthPark Lab:

About WealthPark Co., Ltd.:

