Movano to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 12, 2022

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT).

Attendees can access the live webcast here or on the investors section of Movano's website at https://ir.movano.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0989 (domestic) or +1- 201-389-0921 (international). Attendees can also use the Call Me link, in which they will be dialed in to the conference call instantly on the number provided with no hold time. An archived webcast will be available on Movano's website approximately one hour after the completion of the event and for two years thereafter.

About Movano



Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) is developing a platform to deliver purpose-driven healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. We are on a mission to empower and inspire you to live a healthier, happier life by combining vital health data with personalized intelligent feedback in stylish form factors. Movano plans to add medically validated data to its platform, which caretakers and healthcare professionals can use to help you identify and better manage the symptoms of chronic conditions.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

