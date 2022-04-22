Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Atonit Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Atonit Tecnologia da Informação Ltda ("Atonit").. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce) (PRNewswire)

Atonit, a Brazilian e-Commerce technology company, is built on the Salesforce platform and offers a marketplace management solution that is easy to start for new marketplace operators and highly scalable for growing businesses to meet operators' needs.

Through the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 25,251 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 58 Atonit employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salesforce