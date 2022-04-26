AB National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB National Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31, 2022.
AB National Municipal Income Fund
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.43%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
2.16%
3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
1.79%
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.73%
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.65%
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.61%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.59%
8) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.50%
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46
1.49%
10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50
1.43%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
21.51%
Airport
7.65%
Toll Roads/Transit
7.63%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
5.70%
Electric Utility
5.24%
Prepay Energy
2.61%
Tobacco Securitization
2.32%
Water & Sewer
2.17%
Higher Education - Private
2.08%
Higher Education - Public
1.04%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.98%
Port
0.68%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.48%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.35%
Senior Living
0.24%
SUBTOTAL
60.68%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
14.63%
State G.O.
7.74%
Local G.O.
2.77%
Assessment District
2.09%
State Lease
1.12%
SUBTOTAL
28.35%
Prerefunded/ETM
10.23%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.47%
SUBTOTAL
0.47%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
0.15%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.12%
SUBTOTAL
0.12%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
California
12.17%
Illinois
11.08%
New York
10.16%
New Jersey
8.32%
Pennsylvania
7.77%
Connecticut
4.70%
Florida
4.69%
Texas
3.93%
Michigan
3.78%
Wisconsin
3.26%
South Carolina
3.04%
Alabama
2.42%
North Carolina
1.98%
Ohio
1.86%
Colorado
1.81%
Nebraska
1.79%
Georgia
1.77%
Oklahoma
1.75%
Minnesota
1.50%
Arizona
1.43%
Tennessee
1.41%
Utah
1.16%
Maryland
1.10%
Virginia
1.05%
District of Columbia
0.96%
Kansas
0.86%
Kentucky
0.82%
West Virginia
0.66%
Massachusetts
0.53%
Puerto Rico
0.52%
Hawaii
0.41%
Arkansas
0.33%
Indiana
0.20%
Iowa
0.20%
Louisiana
0.18%
Washington
0.15%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Other
0.12%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
4.56%
AA
30.14%
A
32.75%
BBB
18.79%
BB
2.44%
D
0.20%
Not Rated
0.77%
Pre-refunded Bonds
10.23%
Short Term Investments
0.12%
Total
100.00%
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
3.81%
1 To 5 Years
8.16%
5 To 10 Years
17.49%
10 To 20 Years
29.41%
20 To 30 Years
34.61%
More than 30 Years
6.52%
Other
0.00%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.18%
Average Coupon:
4.90%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
1.61%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.25%
VMTP Shares:
37.62%
Total Fund Leverage:
43.48%*
Average Maturity:
5.81 Years
Effective Duration:
4.94 Years
Total Net Assets:
$393.53 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$13.69
Total Number of Holdings:
189
Portfolio Turnover:
5.00%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.25% through the use of tender option bonds, 37.62% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 1.61% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:
SOURCE AB National Municipal Income Fund