Cigna Honored by Business Group on Health as Best Employer for Health and Well-being

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), a global health service company, was honored by the Business Group on Health for its commitment to advancing the health and well-being of its workforce. This marks the 15th consecutive year Cigna has been recognized with this distinction, and this year the company also received the "Best Employers: Excellence in Mental Health" Award.

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna) (PRNewswire)

Cigna rapidly innovated new ways to support its more than 70,000 colleagues globally as the pandemic unfolded, offering programs to help employees focus on their mental health, foster relationships while working remotely, and maximize workplace flexibility. Cigna also continued its annual Global Wellness Challenge which encourages all employees and their families to track time spent in various wellness activities for six weeks. In 2021, Cigna employees and their families tracked over 56 million minutes of wellness activity during the annual challenge.

"At Cigna, we believe that our culture and our benefits should support both our employees' health and well-being as well as their professional growth," said Cynthia Ryan, chief human resources officer, Cigna. "As we continue to navigate an uncertain landscape, we are committed to providing our employees the resources they need to be their best selves, both at work and in life. We strive to offer this same sense of well-being to all those we serve, and we're honored to be recognized for this important commitment by the Business Group on Health."

In addition to focusing on mental and physical wellness, Cigna also offered various financial well-being resources to employees, including Kashable low-interest loans and a $100 incentive for completing a financial wellness assessment. In terms of time off, Cigna's caregiver leave program provides for up to four weeks of paid time to care for their families. The company also offered a year-long series of events featuring external wellness experts to inspire employees to foster their own emotional well-being as part of its "Reset Your Resilience" program.

The Business Group reimagined the award criteria for 2022 to reflect a global perspective and to integrate and honor the importance of health equity and the employee experience. The criteria continue to focus on leadership and culture; holistic well-being approaches, including mental health, financial security, physical health, social connectedness and job satisfaction; and metrics and evaluation.

Learn more about Cigna's inclusive culture and commitment to employees here.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health services company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has over 185 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Media Contact

Meaghan MacDonald

1 (860) 840-1212

meaghan.macdonald@cigna.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cigna