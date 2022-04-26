Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

HONOLULU, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the "Company"), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

"Strong demand for leisure travel to Hawai'i is poised to propel our domestic revenue to record levels as the effects of the pandemic are more muted now than at any point in the past two years. Based on these trends, we anticipate a resurgence of international demand as restrictive travel policies continue to loosen" said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO. "I am extremely proud of our wonderful team who are committed to connecting people with aloha."

Financial Results

First Quarter 2022

The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(122.8) million , and an adjusted net loss of $(130.3) million .

The Company reported a GAAP EPS of $(2.39) , and an adjusted EPS of $(2.54) .

The Company reported EBITDA of $(96.0) million , and adjusted EBITDA of $(105.5) million .

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue Environment

The Company experienced strengthening demand throughout its domestic network as the impacts of Omicron eased through the quarter and COVID-19 restrictions for travel to the State of Hawai'i were lifted at the end of March. The Company's domestic premium products performed exceptionally well during the quarter, with both business/first class revenue and Extra Comfort revenue exceeding 2019 levels. The Company's overall operating revenue is down 27% from first quarter 2019 as its international network is still rebuilding.

Other revenue was up 32% compared to the first quarter of 2019 driven by a record quarter of cargo revenue and the highest first quarter revenue from HawaiianMiles sales.

Routes and Network

In March 2022, the Company announced the return of daily nonstop service between Oakland, California and Kona, Hawai'i from June 15, 2022 to September 6, 2022. The Company will also be adding a second daily flight between San Francisco, California and Honolulu, Hawai'i from May 15, 2022 to August 1, 2022.

In April 2022, the Company announced the resumption of three-times-weekly nonstop service between Auckland, New Zealand and Honolulu, Hawai'i starting July 2, 2022 and a seasonal increase in frequency between Seoul, South Korea and Honolulu for the summer of 2022.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company operated at 88% of its 2019 first quarter system capacity, comprised of 118%, 75% and 25% capacity on its North America, Neighbor Island and International routes, respectively.

The State of Hawai'i ended its Safe Travels Hawai'i restrictions on March 25, 2022, removing the requirement that domestic travelers complete a Safe Travels application, which included providing either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a pre-travel negative COVID-19 test result, in order to avoid a required quarantine period upon entering Hawai'i.

Countries in the Company's international network made several positive changes to their respective travel restrictions including the following:

Australia lifted its remaining travel restrictions for visitors in February 2022 (restrictions were previously lifted for Australian citizens in December 2021 );

South Korea lifted quarantine restrictions with proof of vaccination, requiring only a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of travel beginning April 1, 2022 ;

Japan ceased government required quarantine and increased allowable daily visitor arrivals to 10,000 beginning April 10, 2022 ; and

Starting May 1, 2022 , New Zealand's borders will reopen to vaccinated visitors from visa waiver countries, including the United States .

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had:

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.6 billion

$1.9 billion in liquidity, including its undrawn $235 million revolving credit facility

Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.9 billion

Air traffic liability of $761 million

Operational Excellence

The Company maintained its #1 national ranking for On-Time Performance for the 18th consecutive year in 2021, as reported in the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Air Travel Consumer Report.

In March 2022, the Company opened a 3,000 square-foot line maintenance facility at Long Beach Airport in California to expand space for its aircraft mechanics to perform maintenance on its A321neo fleet which will enable greater operational flexibility.

In April 2022, the Company announced an agreement with SpaceX to deploy its Starlink satellite internet service on its long haul aircraft. The Company expects to launch complimentary inflight connectivity in 2023.

People

In February 2022, the Company's employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers ratified five-year contracts that provide for wage increases and important work rule changes for nearly 2,500 employees.

In April 2022, the Company's employees represented by the Transport Workers Union of America ratified a five-year contract that provides wage increases and important work rule changes for 55 employees.

In March 2022, the Company launched a statewide hiring campaign to recruit for hundreds of airport and operational positions, as well as administrative roles, to support the Company as it rebuilds its network back to 2019 levels.

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

The Company continues to focus on creating long-term value and positively impacting the people, the environment and the communities it serves. The Company will publish its third annual Corporate Kuleana report in May 2022, highlighting its Environmental, Social, and Governance commitments.

In April 2022, the Company announced a new a partnership with Conservation International, which provides guests with the opportunity to purchase certified carbon offsets to offset their Hawaiian Airlines flight's carbon emissions. The Company has also committed to offsetting all future business travel by its employees on Hawaiian's flights.

Second Quarter 2022 Outlook

The Company expects its capacity for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 to be down approximately 11.5% to 14.5% compared to the second quarter of 2019, mostly driven by the delay of the full restoration of its Japan network.

The Company expects its total revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 to sequentially improve from the first quarter and be down approximately 8% to 12% compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to strong demand throughout its network.

The Company expects its CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 to be consistent with the first quarter at up approximately 16.5% to 19.5% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

The Company's outlook of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 is $(50) million to $10 million, which reflects the resilient demand for Hawai'i travel as the Company continues to rebuild its network.

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Item

Second Quarter

2022 Guidance

GAAP

Equivalent

GAAP Second

Quarter 2022

Guidance ASMs

Down 11.5% to 14.5%







Total Revenue

Down 8% to 12%







Costs per ASM excluding fuel and

non-recurring items (a)

Up 16.5% to 19.5%

Costs per ASM (a)

Up 27.8% to 30.2% Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

Down 14.5% to 17.5%







Fuel Price per Gallon (b)

$3.59







Adjusted EBITDA (c)

$(50) million to $10 million

Net Income (c)



Effective Tax Rate

~21%









(a) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding fuel and non-recurring items. (b) Fuel Price per Gallon estimates are based on the April 21, 2022 fuel forward curve. (c) The Company is not providing a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as it is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain special and non-recurring charges, which could have a significant impact on the GAAP measure.

Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company is suspending guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022 due to the continuing uncertainty surrounding the timing of the full resumption of its international network due to foreign government travel restrictions. The Company intends to resume providing full year guidance when there is greater clarity related to its international markets.

Investor Conference Call

Hawaiian Holdings' quarterly results conference call is scheduled to begin today, April 26, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (USA). The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Investors may access and listen to the live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at HawaiianAirlines.com . For those who are not available for the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Table 1. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021

% Change



(in thousands, except per share data) Operating Revenue:











Passenger

$ 404,029

$ 137,469

193.9% Other

73,185

44,748

63.5% Total

477,214

182,217

161.9% Operating Expenses:











Wages and benefits

203,099

160,079

26.9% Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

150,982

47,736

216.3% Maintenance, materials and repairs

55,650

34,252

62.5% Aircraft and passenger servicing

33,815

17,251

96.0% Depreciation and amortization

33,755

35,356

(4.5)% Commissions and other selling

20,647

11,409

81.0% Aircraft rent

26,276

29,841

(11.9)% Other rentals and landing fees

34,611

19,668

76.0% Purchased services

30,687

24,097

27.3% Government grant recognition

—

(147,270)

(100.0)% Other

35,497

22,962

54.6% Total

625,019

255,381

144.7% Operating Loss

(147,805)

(73,164)

102.0% Nonoperating Income (Expense):











Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

(25,037)

(23,693)



Interest income

4,434

1,249



Capitalized interest

1,052

684



Gains on fuel derivatives

—

217



Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

(3,994)



Other components of net periodic benefit cost

1,286

981



Other, net

11,246

20,896



Total

(7,019)

(3,660)



Loss Before Income Taxes

(154,824)

(76,824)



Income tax benefit

(32,015)

(16,133)



Net Loss

$ (122,809)

$ (60,691)



Net Loss Per Share











Basic

$ (2.39)

$ (1.23)



Diluted

$ (2.39)

$ (1.23)



Weighted Average Number of Common Stock Shares Outstanding:











Basic

51,288

49,472



Diluted

51,288

49,472





Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)





March 31, 2022 (unaudited)

December 31, 2021



(in thousands, except shares) ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 481,212

$ 490,561 Restricted cash

17,253

17,267 Short-term investments

1,162,895

1,241,752 Accounts receivable, net

91,135

92,888 Income taxes receivable

72,792

71,201 Spare parts and supplies, net

35,923

34,109 Prepaid expenses and other

60,305

66,127 Total

1,921,515

2,013,905 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of

$1,033,614 and $999,966 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

1,931,596

1,957,623 Other Assets:







Assets held for sale

28,443

29,449 Operating lease right-of-use assets

516,355

536,154 Long-term prepayments and other

76,753

80,489 Intangible assets, net

13,500

13,500 Total Assets

$ 4,488,162

$ 4,631,120 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 129,832

$ 114,400 Air traffic liability and current frequent flyer deferred revenue

760,783

631,157 Other accrued liabilities

157,687

165,050 Current maturities of long-term debt, less discount

60,431

97,096 Current maturities of finance lease obligations

23,607

24,149 Current maturities of operating leases

77,200

79,158 Total

1,209,540

1,111,010 Long-Term Debt

1,671,092

1,704,298 Other Liabilities and Deferred Credits:







Noncurrent finance lease obligations

95,173

100,995 Noncurrent operating leases

404,378

423,293 Accumulated pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations

155,457

160,817 Other liabilities and deferred credits

77,450

78,340 Noncurrent frequent flyer deferred revenue

305,575

296,484 Deferred tax liability, net

147,404

186,797 Total

1,185,437

1,246,726 Commitments and Contingencies







Shareholders' Equity:







Special preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, three shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 51,327,070 and 51,233,369 shares

outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

513

512 Capital in excess of par value

270,028

269,575 Accumulated income

258,028

380,837 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(106,476)

(81,838) Total

422,093

569,086 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,488,162

$ 4,631,120

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,



2022

2021



(in thousands) Net cash provided by Operating Activities

$ 22,154

$ 122,009 Cash flows from Investing Activities:







Additions to property and equipment, including pre-delivery payments

(9,066)

(10,417) Proceeds from the disposition of aircraft related equipment

1,124

117 Purchases of investments

(263,161)

(655,266) Sales of investments

307,780

117,857 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

36,677

(547,709) Cash flows from Financing Activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

—

68,132 Long-term borrowings

—

1,220,259 Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

(66,704)

(328,256) Debt issuance costs and discounts

—

(24,664) Payment for taxes withheld for stock compensation

(1,490)

(1,565) Other

—

1,837 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(68,194)

935,743 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(9,363)

510,043 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of Period

507,828

509,639 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of Period

$ 498,465

$ 1,019,682



Table 2. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Selected Statistical Data (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,



2022

2021

% Change



(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated) Scheduled Operations (a) :











Revenue passengers flown

2,030

733

176.9% Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

2,974,352

1,054,128

182.2% Available seat miles (ASM)

4,242,483

2,466,043

72.0% Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield)

13.58 ¢

13.04 ¢

4.1% Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)

70.1%

42.7%

27.4 pts. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)

9.52 ¢

5.57 ¢

70.9% Total Operations (a) :











Revenue passengers flown

2,036

737

176.3% Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

2,987,565

1,062,317

181.2% Available seat miles (ASM)

4,263,048

2,481,647

71.8% Operating revenue per ASM (RASM)

11.19 ¢

7.34 ¢

52.5% Operating cost per ASM (CASM)

14.66 ¢

10.29 ¢

42.5% CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items (b)

11.07 ¢

14.30 ¢

(22.6)% Aircraft fuel expense per ASM (c)

3.54 ¢

1.92 ¢

84.4% Revenue block hours operated

44,883

26,995

66.3% Gallons of jet fuel consumed

53,417

29,945

78.4% Average cost per gallon of jet fuel (actual) (c)

$ 2.83

$ 1.59

78.0%

(a) Includes the operations of the Company's contract carrier under a capacity purchase agreement, which was indefinitely suspended in the first quarter of 2021 and terminated in the second quarter of 2021. (b) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items. (c) Includes applicable taxes and fees.

Table 3.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (unaudited)

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted operating expenses, adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS), CASM, PRASM, RASM, Passenger Revenue per RPM, and Adjusted EBITDA. Pursuant to Regulation G, the Company has included the following reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. The adjustments are described below:

During the three months ended March 31, 2021 the Company recognized $147.3 million in contra-expense related to grant proceeds under the federal Payroll Support Programs (Government grant recognition). The grant proceeds were recognized in proportion to estimated wages and benefits expense over the period to which the Payroll Support Programs relate.

Loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded to allow investors to better analyze the Company's core operational performance and more readily compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented below.

Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, and include the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022 , the Company reached a tentative agreement with the representatives of its International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM-M) and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers - Clerical Division (IAM-C) employees. In February 2022 , the Company received notice from IAM that the agreement was ratified by its members. The new CBA included a signing bonus of $2.1 million , which was recorded in wages and benefits.

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt is based on fluctuation in exchange rates and the measurement of foreign-denominated debt to the Company's functional currency.

Changes in fair value of foreign currency derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, including the unrealized amounts of foreign currency derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

The Company believes that adjusting for the impact of the recognition of grant proceeds, changes in fair value of fuel and foreign currency derivative contracts, fluctuations in exchange rates on debt instruments denominated in foreign currency, CBA ratification bonus, and the loss recognized on the extinguishment of debt helps investors better analyze the Company's operational performance and compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented.





Three months ended March 31,



2022

2021



Total

Diluted Net

Loss Per

Share

Total

Diluted Net

Loss Per

Share



(in thousands, except per share data) Net Loss, as reported

$ (122,809)

$ (2.39)

$ (60,691)

$ (1.23) Adjusted for:















Government grant recognition

—

—

(147,270)

(2.98) Loss on debt extinguishment

—

—

3,994

0.08 Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts

—

—

(382)

(0.01) CBA ratification bonus

2,104

0.04

—

— Unrealized gains on foreign debt

(11,582)

(0.23)

(19,043)

(0.38) Unrealized gains on non-designated foreign exchange positions

—

—

(1,749)

(0.03) Tax effect of adjustments

1,990

0.04

34,534

0.70 Adjusted net loss

$ (130,297)

$ (2.54)

$ (190,607)

$ (3.85)

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes that adjusting earnings for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring operating expenses (such as changes in unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments) and one-time charges helps investors better analyze the Company's financial performance by allowing for company-to-company and period-over-period comparisons that are unaffected by company-specific or one-time occurrences.





Three months ended March 31,



2022

2021



(in thousands) Net Loss

$ (122,809)

(60,691) Income tax benefit

(32,015)

(16,133) Depreciation and amortization

33,755

35,356 Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

25,037

23,693 EBITDA, as reported

(96,032)

(17,775) Adjusted for:







Government grant recognition

—

(147,270) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

3,994 Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

—

(382) CBA ratification bonus

2,104

— Unrealized gain on non-designated foreign exchange positions

—

(1,749) Unrealized gains on foreign debt

(11,582)

(19,043) Adjusted EBITDA

$ (105,510)

$ (182,225)

Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)

The Company has separately listed in the table below its fuel costs per ASM and non-GAAP unit costs, excluding fuel and non-recurring items. These amounts are included in CASM, but for internal purposes the Company consistently uses cost metrics that exclude fuel and non-recurring items (if applicable) to measure and monitor its costs.





Three months ended March 31,



2022

2021



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP Operating Expenses

$ 625,019

$ 255,381 Adjusted for:







Government grant recognition

—

147,270 CBA ratification bonus

(2,104)

— Operating Expenses excluding non-recurring items

$ 622,915

$ 402,651 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(150,982)

(47,736) Operating Expenses excluding fuel and non-recurring items

$ 471,933

$ 354,915 Available Seat Miles

4,263,048

2,481,647 CASM - GAAP

14.66 ¢

10.29 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(3.54)

(1.92) Government grant recognition

—

5.93 CBA ratification bonus

(0.05)

— CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items

11.07 ¢

14.30 ¢





Estimated three months ending June 30,

2022



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP operating expenses

$ 680,920 - $ 717,905 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(199,259) - (206,504) Adjusted operating expenses

$ 481,661 - $ 511,400 Available seat miles

4,409,814 - 4,564,544 CASM - GAAP

15.45 ¢ - 15.74 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(4.52) - (4.53) Adjusted CASM

10.93 ¢ - 11.21 ¢

