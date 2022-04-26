Contact Troubleshooters
Opera Limited files its annual report on Form 20-F

Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

OSLO, Norway, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (Nasdaq: OPRA) ("Opera"), one of the world's largest internet consumer brands with hundreds of millions of users worldwide, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report can be accessed on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com/sec-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Opera will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to investor-relations@opera.com or by writing to:

Opera Limited
Vitaminveien 4
NO-0484 Oslo
Norway
Attention: Investor Relations

About Opera
Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com.

Learn more about Opera at www.investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

