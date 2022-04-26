Richmond American Enters Albuquerque Housing Market

Builder eyes multiple locations in Rio Rancho

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of New Mexico, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), has announced plans to build multiple new communities in the Albuquerque area (RichmondAmerican.com/Albuquerque). The homebuilder's expansion in this market will provide local house hunters access to a broader range of home personalization options than many other builders offer.

"Albuquerque homebuyers are going to love our wide selection of design options," said David Viger, Richmond American Homes' Chief Operating Officer. "We believe that everyone who builds a new home from the ground up should have the freedom to choose their finishes and design a home that's as unique as they are. It's why we say, 'with us its personal.'"

Richmond American recently closed on its first community, Monarch at Mariposa in Rio Rancho, which is scheduled to open by the end of the year. The builder is also poised to close on a second Rio Rancho community, Seasons at Broadmoor Heights (RichmondAmerican.com/BroadmoorHeights), in May and sales are slated to commence in June. Both communities will offer Richmond American's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to make homeownership more attainable for a wide range of buyers.

Richmond American companies have been in business for over 40 years and are known for their inspired floor plans, quality construction and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. However, personalization is what truly distinguishes Richmond American from other leading national homebuilders.

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces. During this complimentary design consultation, buyers can select even the smallest details, like doorknobs and drawer pulls, to help ensure that their new home reflects their personal taste and lifestyle.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

