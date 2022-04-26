ROSEWOOD MIRAMAR BEACH AWARDED FIVE-STAR RATING ON FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE'S 2022 STAR RATING LIST

Rosewood Miramar Beach has been honored among the world's best luxury hotels, restaurants and spas by one of the travel industry's top authorities

MONTECITO, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Miramar Beach, the premier coastal retreat on one of the world's most exclusive coastlines, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Five-Star property on the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating list. This esteemed accolade celebrates the resort's commitment to impeccable service, top-tier accommodations, best-in-class amenities and more. The resort, which opened in Montecito, California in 2019, has also been recognized by Forbes for its on-site wellness oasis, Sense, A Rosewood Spa, with a Five Star-rating for the third consecutive year.

Each year Forbes Travel Guide's team of professional inspectors travel the world to anonymously visit and evaluate hotels, restaurants, and spas based on 900 rigorous criteria, awarding top honors to properties that excel across the board. Recognition from Forbes Travel Guide continues to be an industry benchmark and one of the most trusted accolades by consumers.

"This latest accolade is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from our best-in-class team – we have been committed from day one to creating one of the most exceptional resorts in the world," said Rick Caruso, owner Rosewood Miramar Beach, and chief executive officer, Caruso. "We're honored by this esteemed recognition which celebrates Miramar's unparalleled experience, one that is befitting of the resort's incomparable setting and history. This achievement would not have been possible without our extraordinary team and the Montecito community who make Miramar so special."

In addition to recognizing Rosewood Miramar Beach's status as one of the country's best luxury resorts, this latest accolade further cements the property's status as top wellness destination in its own right. At Sense, A Rosewood Spa, Rosewood Miramar Beach's team of wellness experts have created a tranquil escape for guests featuring unique treatments inspired by local surroundings and native traditions. The spa is continually unveiling new initiatives in order to best serve the needs of visitors and guests, most recently introducing new sleep-focused treatments as part of the property's Alchemy of Sleep program. Aimed at helping guests achieve the most restful getaway possible and to prioritize sleep as part of their overall wellness, the specially designed treatments include a special massage incorporating sleep aromatherapies, a Gua Sha Tension Release facial, and a special percussion release massage incorporating CDB. This enthusiasm to tap into evolving consumer needs and industry trends continues to set the property's spa team apart.

"We could not be more thrilled to be featured as a Five-Star resort on Forbes Travel Guide's prestigious 2022 Star Rating List," said Rick Fidel, Managing Director at Rosewood Miramar Beach. "Since our opening three years ago, we've been passionate about providing the best experience for our guests. Our personalized approach to service and our commitment to providing unparalleled amenities in a beautiful setting has firmly established Rosewood Miramar Beach as a leader in the hospitality space. To also be celebrated for our spa offerings makes this recognition even more rewarding."

Located on one of the most pristine and exclusive beaches in Montecito, Rosewood Miramar Beach offers guests an elevated seaside getaway with 158 ultra-luxury guestrooms and suites and state of the art amenities including two cabana-lined pools, the only Five-Star spa in Santa Barbara, a fitness center and signature dining venues such as Caruso's and The Revere Room. The property also continues to execute a robust calendar of on-property events, partnerships and activations that add to the overall Five-Star experience. Recent standouts include the iconic Dioriviera pop-up hosted during Summer 2021 in partnership with Dior, as well as the ongoing launches of exciting on-property retail offerings and food and beverage programs, such as The Manor Bar's most recently unveiled cocktail menu featuring libations inspired by literary classics. Looking ahead, the resort will also be announcing a range of specialty programming for the summer season pegged to current trends such as holistic wellness, outdoor adventure, and bespoke romantic experiences.

"A true embodiment of the Rosewood brand's guiding A Sense of Place philosophy, the team at Rosewood Miramar Beach has created a luxury getaway that is unmatched in the region, bringing guests a uniquely Californian experience paired with the highest quality service available," said Radha Arora, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts President & Co- Chief Development Officer. "We look to Rosewood Miramar Beach with continued excitement and celebrate them in this well-deserved achievement."

The only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, Forbes Travel Guide's annual Star Ratings have been revered as a global authority on travel since its launch in 1958. The winning properties, restaurants, and spas are showcased on https://www.forbestravelguide.com/. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, please visit https://www.forbestravelguide.com/about.

About Rosewood Miramar Beach

Situated on one of the most beautiful and pristine beaches in Southern California, Rosewood Miramar Beach is located in Santa Barbara's picturesque Montecito community known as The American Riviera. Offering 158 ultra-luxury guestrooms and suites, including beachfront accommodations, a collection of signature suites and multi-bedroom bungalows, the resort has been designed with style, grace and glamour and perfectly balances the residential and the refined. Amenities include Sense, A Rosewood Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, two cabana-lined pools and bespoke beach service on the sandy shores of Miramar Beach. Home to seven distinct dining venues including Caruso's, the signature oceanfront restaurant, and Malibu Farm at Miramar, an all-day eatery, Rosewood Miramar Beach is a culinary destination in its own right for locals and visitors alike. An elevated retail experience further bolsters Rosewood Miramar Beach as the ultimate retreat for the best in luxury lifestyle, with a first-of-its-kind goop Sundries Shop as well as a new California-inspired concept store curated by designer James Perse. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space, totaling approximately 33,000 square-feet, includes the Chandelier Ballroom with over 6,500-square-feet, and the Great Lawn, which offers infinite ocean views. Personalized service makes Rosewood Miramar Beach the perfect destination for celebrating life's moments both big and small. Rosewood Miramar Beach is owned by Caruso and managed by Rosewood Hotels and Resorts.

For more information, please visit: www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 29 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 17 countries, with 23 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com .

