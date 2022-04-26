Teleste's fully industry-interoperable DAA portfolio provides operators with an efficient step towards 10G

Teleste will highlight its Distributed Access devices at ANGA COM 2022. The fully industry-interoperable portfolio provides operators with an efficient step towards 10 Gbps broadband speeds over existing coaxial cables.

TURKU, Finland, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the cable industry saw commercial deployments of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) take off. Teleste has worked intensively to ensure operators' safe investments in the technology, and we are now upscaling the deployments of Distributed Access devices in the field. The technology is now ready with support for industry-wide interoperability and large-scale deployments. So what benefits can operators reap by decentralising their networks and adopting Distributed Access technology today? Come and meet our broadband experts at ANGA COM 2022 to hear their insights and join the discussion! You will find us at stand C12 in Hall 8.

Many operators in Europe have started Distributed Access Architecture rollouts, while several are still working on their readiness to deploy DAA-based access networks. We are continuing to support our wide customer base on their journey to building these future-proof networks with continuously accelerating deployments during 2022," explains Olli Leppänen, Vice President of Distributed Access business at Teleste. – "While Remote-PHY-based Distributed Access Architecture is reaching its peak of perfection, the cable industry has also outlined the DAA roadmap for the next decade under the DOCSIS 4.0 version of the cable broadband standard. We expect that operators will continue to invest in developing the capacity, quality and reliability of their networks to realise the industry's vision of 10 Gbps speeds and provide more comprehensive services to consumers over existing last-mile coax networks."

To guarantee safe Distributed Access Architecture investments for operators, Teleste has been actively involved in the industry-wide development of the technology driven by CableLabs® engaging leading CCAP core vendors such as CommScope, CASA, Cisco, and Harmonic. Today, the interoperability of our technology is tested and approved with all major CCAP cores and trusted video cores, and we are fully supportive of sustainable network ecosystems where open competition is fostered and vendor lock-in is not accepted.

Why does it pay to move to Distributed Access Architecture today?

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to challenge society, high-speed broadband connectivity has proved its immense value. With high-speed Internet and modern broadband networks, remote work and services as well as rich connectivity between people have been possible even in challenging circumstances. As the use of the internet continues at record-high levels, and reliance on connectivity increases, it pays for operators to invest today in Distributed Access technology to transmit more data over the same network spectrum to maintain customer satisfaction, while getting ready to unleash new bandwidth in their cable networks in the future. Distributed Access technologies have also unleashed a major transformation from analogue optics to digital Ethernet and IP-based transmission that will reduce operators' costs per subscriber by paving the way for all-virtualised headend functions and accelerating fixed-mobile convergence.

