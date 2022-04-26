Three Brasher Law Firm Attorneys Named to Lawdragon List of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

This year's honorees lauded as 'heroes' who seek justice

BEAUMONT, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brasher Law Firm, PLLC is pleased to announce that firm founder Clint Brasher, partner Nishi Kothari and attorney Joseph Muckleroy have been named among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2022.

"These are the lawyers who stand on the front line in individual lawsuits and class actions seeking justice," said Lawdragon CEO Katrina Dewey in her description of this year's winners. "They relish their role of underdog, taking on the toughest cases and typically only getting paid if they win. Talk about heroes."

Mr. Brasher is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and focuses his practice on personal injury cases, first-party insurance and bad-faith insurance litigation. In his more than 20-year law career, he has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for his clients.

A partner in Brasher Law's Houston office, Ms. Kothari focuses her practice on bad faith insurance claims and commercial personal injury cases. Her work recently earned a place on the 2022 list of Texas Rising Stars for the seventh straight year.

Mr. Muckleroy has spent more than 15 years fighting for clients harmed because of the negligence and recklessness of others. He focuses his practice on motor vehicle accidents, bad faith insurance claims and personal injury cases.

"Part of our mission as a firm is to always be strong advocates for our clients both in and out of the courtroom," said Mr. Brasher. "These honors tell us we're on the right path – I could not be happier for our team."

The Lawdragon 500 guide, which is published annually, relies on editorial evaluations, peer and client nominations, and independent third-party research to recognize the nation's most accomplished attorneys in various areas of law.

Brasher Law Firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights and interests of its clients using its unique and passionate approach to litigation. Based in Texas, Brasher Law also has offices in Louisiana. It represents individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma in cases involving personal injury claims, insurance claims, employment law and maritime law. For more information, visit https://brasherattorney.com/

