WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Global Development Pipeline and First Quarter Domestic RevPAR Grow to Record Levels
PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Highlights include:
- Global RevPAR grew 39% compared to first quarter 2021 in constant currency.
- System-wide rooms grew 200 basis points year-over-year, including 120 basis points of growth in the U.S. and 330 basis points of growth internationally.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.14 compared to $0.26 in the first quarter 2021; adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $0.95 compared to $0.36 in first quarter 2021.
- Net income of $106 million compared to $24 million in first quarter 2021; adjusted net income of $88 million compared to $33 million in first quarter 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $159 million compared to $97 million in first quarter 2021.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $135 million compared to $64 million in first quarter 2021; free cash flow of $125 million compared to $59 million in first quarter 2021.
- Completed the exit of its select-service management business.
- Completed the sale of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort; the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort is under contract and expected to close in May 2022.
- Returned $68 million to shareholders through $38 million of share repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share.
"Our exemplary first quarter results demonstrate the power of our brands and the value we are driving to our owners, guests, and shareholders," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "Strong leisure and everyday business travel demand drove RevPAR 4% above 2019 levels domestically and we continued to simplify our operations by exiting our select-service management business and selling one of our two owned assets. Our development pipeline increased 9% to a record 204,000 rooms, including the first 50 deals for our new extended-stay product, and our room openings grew 50% more than last year, putting us solidly on track with our full year net-room growth guidance."
Fee-related and other revenues increased 36% year-over-year to $316 million primarily reflecting strong ADR growth in the U.S.
The Company generated net income of $106 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, an increase of $82 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, reflecting higher adjusted EBITDA, a gain on the sale of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and lower net interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA increased $62 million, or 64%, versus 2021 to $159 million reflecting higher revenue and a favorable timing benefit from the marketing fund, partially offset by higher variable expenses at the Company's owned hotels.
During the first quarter 2022, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $7 million; while in first quarter 2021, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $7 million.
Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.
System Size
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
YOY Change
United States
491,900
486,000
120
International
321,400
311,200
330
Global
813,300
797,200
200
The Company's global system grew 200 basis points, reflecting 120 basis points of growth in the U.S. and 330 basis points of growth internationally. As expected, these increases included strong growth in both the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S. and the direct franchising business in China, which grew 6% and 12%, respectively. The Company remains solidly on track with its goal of achieving a retention rate above 95% and its net room growth outlook of 2 to 4% for the full year 2022.
RevPAR
First
YOY Constant
Constant Currency
United States
$
42.11
38
%
4
%
International
21.95
46
(17)
Global
34.06
39
(4)
First quarter RevPAR grew 39% globally in constant currency, including 38% growth in the U.S. and 46% growth internationally. The increase is approximately two-thirds driven by stronger pricing power and one-third driven by higher occupancy levels.
Business Segment Discussion
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
First Quarter
First Quarter
% Change
First Quarter
First Quarter
% Change
Hotel Franchising
$
272
$
209
30
%
$
155
$
105
48
%
Hotel Management
99
94
5
20
5
n/a
Corporate and Other
—
—
—
(16)
(13)
(23)
Total Company
$
371
$
303
22
$
159
$
97
64
Hotel Franchising revenues increased 30% year-over-year to $272 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase. Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to $155 million reflecting the growth in revenues and a timing benefit from the marketing fund.
Hotel Management revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $99 million, including a $16 million decrease in cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, Hotel Management revenues increased $21 million, or 91%, to $44 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase and improved performance at the Company's owned hotels. Hotel Management adjusted EBITDA increased $15 million year-over-year reflecting the revenue increases, partially offset by higher variable expenses at the Company's owned hotels.
Development
The Company awarded 165 new contracts this quarter, including 50 new construction projects for the Company's new extended-stay brand, compared to 112 in the first quarter 2021. On March 31, 2022, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of approximately 1,600 hotels and approximately 204,000 rooms, of which approximately 80% is in the midscale and above segments (nearly 70% in the U.S.). The pipeline grew 9% year-over-year, including 12% domestically and 7% internationally. Approximately 63% of the Company's development pipeline is international and 79% is new construction, of which approximately 35% has broken ground.
Exit of Select-Service Management Business
On March 3, 2022, the Company completed the exit of its select-service management business and received proceeds of $84 million from CorePoint Lodging ("CPLG"). The franchise agreements for these hotels remained in-place at their stated fee structure with CPLG's buyer, Highgate Holdings, Inc. The proceeds received were offset on the Company's income statement by the non-cash write-off of the remaining balance of the management contract intangible asset that was created upon the acquisition of La Quinta Holdings in 2018.
Sale of Owned Hotels
On March 24, 2022, the Company completed the sale of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort in Orlando for gross proceeds of approximately $121 million and recognized a $36 million gain on sale, which has been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. The Company entered into a 20-year franchise agreement with the buyer.
The Company is under contract and expects to complete the sale of the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort in Puerto Rico in May 2022. The Company expects to enter into a 20-year franchise agreement with the buyer in connection with the sale.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company generated $135 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 and $125 million of free cash flow. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $416 million, including $84 million of proceeds received in connection with the Company's exit of its select-service management business and gross proceeds of approximately $121 million received in connection with its sale of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. These inflows are reflected within the investing section of the Statement of Cash Flows and therefore not included in the Company's free cash flow.
At March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.2 billion in total liquidity and its net debt leverage ratio was 2.6 times, below the Company's 3 to 4 times stated target range. Excluding the proceeds received in connection with the exit of its select-service management business and the sale of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort, which are expected to be redeployed, the net debt leverage ratio was 2.9 times.
In April 2022, the Company amended its $750 million revolving credit facility, extending the maturity from May 2023 to April 2027 on similar terms as the previous facility, and issued a new $400 million senior secured Term Loan A facility, which matures in April 2027. The proceeds from the Term Loan A were used to repay a portion of the Company's existing Term Loan B facility, which is scheduled to mature in May 2025. There was no increase in rates from the Term Loan B to the new Term Loan A.
Share Repurchases and Dividends
During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 455,100 shares of its common stock for $38 million at an average price of $83.72 per share.
The Company paid common stock dividends of $30 million, or $0.32 per share, in the first quarter of 2022.
Full-Year 2022 Outlook
The Company is updating its outlook as follows:
Updated Outlook
Prior Outlook
Year-over-year rooms growth
2% - 4%
2% - 4%
Year-over-year global RevPAR growth
12% - 16%
12% - 16%
Fee-related and other revenues (a)
$1.28 - $1.31 billion
$1.34 - $1.37 billion
Adjusted EBITDA
$605 - $625 million
$605 - $625 million
Adjusted net income (b)
$317 - $329 million
$308 - $320 million
Adjusted diluted EPS
$3.39 - $3.51
$3.28 - $3.40
Free cash flow conversion rate (c)
~55%
~55%
(a)
Reflects the removal of post-sale revenues related to the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar from prior projections.
(b)
Reflects the removal from prior projections of depreciation related to the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar.
(c)
Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow.
More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
Table 1
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
INCOME STATEMENT
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Net revenues
Royalties and franchise fees
$
110
$
78
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
111
85
Management and other fees
35
19
License and other fees
19
20
Other
41
30
Fee-related and other revenues
316
232
Cost reimbursements
55
71
Net revenues
371
303
Expenses
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
104
92
Operating
35
27
General and administrative
29
24
Cost reimbursements
55
71
Depreciation and amortization
24
24
Gain on asset sale
(36)
—
Separation-related
—
2
Total expenses
211
240
Operating income
160
63
Interest expense, net
20
28
Income before income taxes
140
35
Provision for income taxes
34
11
Net income
$
106
$
24
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.15
$
0.26
Diluted
1.14
0.26
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
92.5
93.4
Diluted
93.2
93.8
Table 2
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. During the first quarter of 2021, we modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how our chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. We have applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
Hotel Franchising
Net revenues
2022
$
272
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
209
$
283
$
337
$
270
$
1,099
2020
243
182
236
202
863
2019
269
331
379
300
1,279
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
2022
$
155
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
105
$
166
$
193
$
128
$
592
2020
110
86
119
77
392
2019
115
164
197
153
629
Hotel Management
Net revenues
2022
$
99
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
94
$
123
$
126
$
122
$
466
2020
167
76
101
94
437
2019
197
201
180
190
768
Adjusted EBITDA
2022
$
20
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
5
$
16
$
16
$
19
$
57
2020
17
(4)
2
(1)
13
2019
16
16
13
21
66
Corporate and Other
Net revenues
2022
$
—
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
2020
—
—
—
—
—
2019
2
1
1
2
6
Adjusted EBITDA
2022
$
(16)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
(13)
$
(14)
$
(15)
$
(16)
$
(59)
2020
(18)
(16)
(18)
(18)
(69)
2019
(18)
(19)
(18)
(19)
(74)
Table 2 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
Total Company
Net revenues
2022
$
371
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
303
$
406
$
463
$
392
$
1,565
2020
410
258
337
296
1,300
2019
468
533
560
492
2,053
Net income/(loss)
2022
$
106
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
24
$
68
$
103
$
48
$
244
2020
22
(174)
27
(7)
(132)
2019
21
26
45
64
157
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
2022
$
159
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
97
$
168
$
194
$
131
$
590
2020
109
66
103
58
336
2019
113
161
192
155
621
NOTE:
Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions.
(a)
Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and 2020 has been recast to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to be consistent with the presentation adopted in 2021.
Table 3
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
CONDENSED CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net income
$
106
$
24
Depreciation and amortization
24
24
Trade receivables
17
10
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(32)
(24)
Deferred revenues
19
9
Payments of development advance notes
(7)
(8)
Other, net
8
29
Net cash provided by operating activities
135
64
Investing activities
Property and equipment additions
(10)
(5)
Proceeds from asset sales, net (a)
202
—
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
192
(5)
Financing activities
Payments of long-term debt, net
(4)
(4)
Dividends to shareholders
(30)
(15)
Repurchases of common stock
(39)
—
Other, net
(9)
(2)
Net cash used in financing activities
(82)
(21)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
245
38
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
171
493
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
416
$
531
(a)
Includes proceeds of $118 million, net of transaction costs, received from the Company's sale of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and $84 million of proceeds from CPLG related to the Company's exit of its select-service management business.
Free Cash Flow:
We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
135
$
64
Less: Property and equipment additions
(10)
(5)
Free cash flow
$
125
$
59
Table 4
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As of
As of
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
416
$
171
Trade receivables, net
229
246
Assets held for sale
67
154
Property and equipment, net
106
106
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,104
3,200
Other current and non-current assets
370
392
Total assets
$
4,292
$
4,269
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Total debt
$
2,079
$
2,084
Other current liabilities
359
376
Deferred income tax liabilities
350
366
Other non-current liabilities
345
354
Total liabilities
3,133
3,180
Total stockholders' equity
1,159
1,089
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,292
$
4,269
Our outstanding debt was as follows:
As of
As of
$750 million revolving credit facility (due May 2023) (a)
$
—
$
—
Term loan (due May 2025) (a)
1,537
1,541
4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028)
493
493
Finance leases
49
50
Total debt
2,079
2,084
Cash and cash equivalents
416
171
Net debt
$
1,663
$
1,913
Our outstanding debt matures as follows:
As of
As of
Within 1 year
$
21
$
5
Between 1 and 2 years
22
26
Between 2 and 3 years
22
26
Between 3 and 4 years
1,495
1,173
Between 4 and 5 years
7
37
Thereafter
512
812
Total
$
2,079
$
2,079
(a)
In April 2022, the Company amended its credit agreement, which extended the maturity of the revolving credit facility from May 2023 to April 2027 and issued a new $400 million term loan A, which also matures in April 2027. The proceeds from the new term loan were used to pay down a portion of the existing term loan B, which matures in May 2025.
(b)
Reflects impact to maturity schedule from issuance of new $400 million term loan A and use of proceeds to repay a portion of existing term loan B.
Table 5
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Change
% Change
Beginning Room Count (January 1)
United States
490,600
487,300
3,300
1%
International
319,500
308,600
10,900
4
Global
810,100
795,900
14,200
2
Additions
United States
6,800
3,500
3,300
94
International
4,600
4,100
500
12
Global
11,400
7,600
3,800
50
Deletions
United States
(5,500)
(4,800)
(700)
(15)
International
(2,700)
(1,500)
(1,200)
(80)
Global
(8,200)
(6,300)
(1,900)
(30)
Ending Room Count (March 31)
United States
491,900
486,000
5,900
1
International
321,400
311,200
10,200
3
Global
813,300
797,200
16,100
2%
As of March 31,
FY 2019
Royalty
2022
2021
Change
% Change
System Size
United States
Economy
240,400
249,200
(8,800)
(4%)
Midscale and Upper Midscale
232,900
220,200
12,700
6
Upscale and Above
18,600
16,600
2,000
12
Total United States
491,900
486,000
5,900
1%
86%
International
Greater China
154,900
146,500
8,400
6%
3
Rest of Asia Pacific
29,400
27,900
1,500
5
1
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
66,600
66,500
100
—
4
Canada
39,100
40,500
(1,400)
(3)
5
Latin America
31,400
29,800
1,600
5
1
Total International
321,400
311,200
10,200
3%
14
Global
813,300
797,200
16,100
2%
100%
(a)
FY 2019 provided to illustrate pre-pandemic results.
Table 5 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Three Months Ended
Constant Currency
% Change (a)
Three-Year Basis
% Change (b)
Regional RevPAR Growth
United States
Economy
$
35.14
28%
11%
Midscale and Upper Midscale
47.23
41
(1)
Upscale and Above
79.54
81
(14)
Total United States
$
42.11
38%
4%
International
Greater China
$
13.31
(5%)
(29%)
Rest of Asia Pacific
22.85
16
(37)
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
30.26
123
(18)
Canada
33.64
61
(6)
Latin America
32.56
132
33
Total International
$
21.95
46%
(17%)
Global
$
34.06
39%
(4%)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Average Royalty Rate
United States
4.6%
4.6%
—
International
2.3%
2.0%
30 bps
Global
4.0%
4.0%
—
(a)
International excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.
(b)
Compares 2022 to 2019; international excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.
Table 6
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
Hotel Franchising
Global RevPAR
2022
$
33.08
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
$
24.02
$
35.69
$
44.67
$
34.77
$
34.85
2020
$
25.90
$
17.05
$
28.83
$
23.19
$
23.74
2019
$
33.76
$
42.04
$
45.23
$
34.51
$
38.91
U.S. RevPAR
2022
$
41.01
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
$
29.68
$
46.99
$
56.38
$
42.45
$
43.95
2020
$
31.43
$
23.19
$
36.06
$
27.28
$
29.50
2019
$
37.69
$
48.65
$
51.93
$
37.96
$
44.09
International RevPAR
2022
$
21.05
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
$
15.26
$
18.21
$
26.62
$
23.13
$
20.86
2020
$
17.39
$
7.66
$
17.39
$
16.71
$
14.75
2019
$
27.56
$
31.59
$
34.79
$
29.15
$
30.80
Global Rooms
2022
793,200
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
748,700
752,500
758,600
769,400
769,400
2020
769,000
754,700
748,200
746,500
746,500
2019
745,300
751,300
758,400
770,200
770,200
U.S. Rooms
2022
486,600
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
452,500
454,200
458,000
465,100
465,100
2020
463,900
460,200
459,600
452,600
452,600
2019
454,900
457,600
460,100
464,600
464,600
International Rooms
2022
306,600
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
296,200
298,300
300,600
304,300
304,300
2020
305,100
294,500
288,600
293,900
293,900
2019
290,400
293,700
298,300
305,600
305,600
Hotel Management
Global RevPAR
2022
$
56.55
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
$
38.17
$
56.08
$
64.63
$
57.57
$
53.81
2020
$
50.00
$
20.67
$
34.34
$
32.91
$
34.67
2019
$
63.25
$
66.67
$
66.65
$
59.19
$
64.01
U.S. RevPAR
2022
$
69.92
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
$
42.89
$
67.42
$
78.27
$
66.77
$
63.20
2020
$
54.35
$
23.21
$
39.12
$
34.14
$
37.97
2019
$
65.58
$
71.61
$
70.75
$
60.89
$
67.32
International RevPAR
2022
$
40.26
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
$
27.12
$
31.20
$
37.53
$
40.96
$
34.31
2020
$
38.07
$
13.78
$
23.16
$
29.86
$
26.21
2019
$
55.12
$
49.53
$
52.49
$
53.67
$
52.69
Global Rooms
2022
20,100
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
48,500
45,500
44,000
40,700
40,700
2020
59,300
58,200
55,800
49,400
49,400
2019
66,800
65,200
63,400
60,800
60,800
U.S. Rooms
2022
5,300
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
33,500
30,600
28,800
25,500
25,500
2020
42,900
41,800
38,100
34,700
34,700
2019
51,700
50,700
49,100
45,600
45,600
International Rooms
2022
14,800
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
15,000
14,900
15,200
15,200
15,200
2020
16,400
16,400
17,700
14,700
14,700
2019
15,100
14,500
14,300
15,200
15,200
Table 6 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
Total System
Global RevPAR
2022
$
34.06
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
$
24.90
$
36.92
$
45.80
$
35.99
$
35.95
2020
$
27.68
$
17.31
$
29.23
$
23.84
$
24.51
2019
$
36.21
$
44.06
$
46.94
$
36.36
$
40.92
U.S. RevPAR
2022
$
42.11
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
$
30.62
$
48.37
$
57.73
$
43.84
$
45.19
2020
$
33.45
$
23.19
$
36.31
$
27.80
$
30.20
2019
$
40.56
$
50.98
$
53.79
$
40.09
$
46.39
International RevPAR
2022
$
21.95
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
$
15.83
$
18.84
$
27.15
$
23.99
$
21.52
2020
$
18.45
$
7.96
$
17.72
$
17.37
$
15.35
2019
$
28.92
$
32.47
$
35.63
$
30.29
$
31.85
Global Rooms
2022
813,300
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
797,200
798,000
802,600
810,100
810,100
2020
828,300
812,900
804,000
795,900
795,900
2019
812,100
816,600
821,800
831,000
831,000
U.S. Rooms
2022
491,900
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
486,000
484,800
486,800
490,600
490,600
2020
506,800
502,000
497,700
487,300
487,300
2019
506,600
508,300
509,200
510,200
510,200
International Rooms
2022
321,400
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2021
311,200
313,200
315,800
319,500
319,500
2020
321,500
310,900
306,300
308,600
308,600
2019
305,500
308,300
312,600
320,800
320,800
NOTE:
Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, including approximately 19,000 rooms in first quarter 2022.
Table 7
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions)
The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
2022
Net income
$
106
Provision for income taxes
34
Depreciation and amortization
24
Interest expense, net
20
Stock-based compensation expense
8
Development advance notes amortization (a)
3
Gain on asset sale (b)
(36)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
159
2021
Net income
$
24
$
68
$
103
$
48
$
244
Provision for income taxes
11
25
36
19
91
Depreciation and amortization
24
24
23
25
95
Interest expense, net
28
22
22
22
93
Early extinguishment of debt (c)
—
18
—
—
18
Stock-based compensation expense
5
8
7
8
28
Development advance notes amortization (a)
2
2
3
3
11
Impairments, net (d)
—
—
—
6
6
Separation-related expenses (e)
2
1
—
—
3
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (f)
1
—
—
—
1
Adjusted EBITDA
$
97
$
168
$
194
$
131
$
590
2020
Net income/(loss)
$
22
$
(174)
$
27
$
(7)
$
(132)
Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes
9
(48)
15
(2)
(26)
Depreciation and amortization
25
25
24
24
98
Interest expense, net
25
28
29
30
112
Stock-based compensation expense
4
5
5
5
19
Development advance notes amortization (a)
2
2
2
2
9
Impairments, net (d)
—
206
—
—
206
Restructuring costs (g)
13
16
—
5
34
Transaction-related expenses, net (h)
8
5
—
—
12
Separation-related expenses (e)
1
—
—
1
2
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (f)
—
—
1
—
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
109
$
66
$
103
$
58
$
336
Table 7 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions)
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
2019
Net income
$
21
$
26
$
45
$
64
$
157
Provision for income taxes
5
10
21
14
50
Depreciation and amortization
29
27
26
28
109
Interest expense, net
24
26
25
25
100
Stock-based compensation expense
3
4
4
4
15
Development advance notes amortization (a)
2
2
2
2
8
Impairment, net (i)
—
45
—
—
45
Contract termination costs (j)
—
9
34
(1)
42
Restructuring costs (k)
—
—
—
8
8
Transaction-related expenses, net (h)
7
11
12
10
40
Separation-related expenses (e)
21
1
—
—
22
Transaction-related item (l)
—
—
20
—
20
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (f)
1
—
3
1
5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
113
$
161
$
192
$
155
$
621
NOTE:
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
(a)
Represents the non-cash amortization of development advance notes, which is now excluded from adjusted EBITDA to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance.
(b)
Represents gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort.
(c)
Relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. These expenses were recorded in interest expense, net on the Company's income statement.
(d)
2021 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of the Company's owned hotels long-lived assets to their fair value in connection with the Company's Board approval of a plan to sell these assets in 2022. 2020 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset.
(e)
Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide.
(f)
Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement.
(g)
Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19.
(h)
Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition of La Quinta.
(i)
Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.
(j)
Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.
(k)
Represents a charge related to enhancing the Company's organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations.
(l)
Represents the one-time fee credit related to the Company's agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.
Table 7 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.14
$
0.26
Net income
$
106
$
24
Adjustments:
Acquisition-related amortization expense (a)
12
9
Gain on asset sale (b)
(36)
—
Separation-related expenses
—
2
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries
—
1
Total adjustments before tax
(24)
12
Income tax (benefit)/provision (c)
(6)
3
Total adjustments after tax
(18)
9
Adjusted net income
$
88
$
33
Adjustments - EPS impact
(0.19)
0.10
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.95
$
0.36
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
93.2
93.8
(a)
Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement.
(b)
Represents gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort.
(c)
Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.
Table 8
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
2022 OUTLOOK
As of April 26, 2022
(In millions, except per share data)
2022 Outlook (b)
2021
2019
Fee-related and other revenues
$
1,280 - 1,310
$
1,245
$
1,430
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
605 - 625
590
621
Depreciation and amortization expense (c)
46 - 48
57
72
Development advance notes amortization expense
12 - 14
11
8
Stock-based compensation expense
36 - 38
28
15
Interest expense, net
81 - 83
93
100
Adjusted income before income taxes
426 - 444
401
426
Income tax expense (d)
109 - 115
104
109
Adjusted net income (a)
$
317 - 329
$
297
$
317
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
3.39 - 3.51
$
3.16
$
3.28
Diluted shares (e)
93.6
93.9
96.6
Marketing, reservation and loyalty funds
Approx. $10
$
18
$
(1)
Capital expenditures
Approx. $40
$
37
$
50
Development advance notes
Approx. $55
$
32
$
19
Free cash flow conversion rate (f)
Approx. 55%
66%
8%
Year-over-Year Growth
Global RevPAR (g)
12% - 16%
47%
0%
Number of rooms
2% - 4%
2%
3%
(a)
Net income for full-year 2021 and 2019 was $244 million and $157 million, respectively. Please see Table 7 for reconciliation.
(b)
Updated, where applicable, to remove the future projections related to the Company's owned hotels subsequent to their sale dates.
(c)
Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $32 - $34 million.
(d)
Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 26%.
(e)
Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after March 31, 2022.
(f)
Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow. Free cash flow plus capital expenditures equals net cash from operating activities. Net cash provided by operating activities was $426 million and $100 million during 2021 and 2019, respectively.
(g)
Outlook represents global RevPAR consistent with 2019 levels.
In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
Table 9
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
DEFINITIONS
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), gain/(loss) on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.
Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), gain/(loss) on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
During the first quarter of 2021, the Company modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. The Company has applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.
Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.
Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.
Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).
Free Cash Flow: See Table 3 for definition.
Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.
Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.
RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.
Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.
