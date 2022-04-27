BOEM Approves Bureau Veritas' Nomination as a Certified Verification Agent (CVA)

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced that the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) had approved its nomination as Certified Verification Agent (CVA) for the US Wind, Inc. (US Wind) MarWin project, offshore of Maryland. This approval of the nomination demonstrates that Bureau Veritas meets the strict CVA criteria, and successfully maintains adherence to highly regulated qualifications requirements set forth by BOEM. Bureau Veritas works closely with US Wind as an independent third-party verification agent for its MarWin offshore wind project.

"We are excited to be appointed as the Certified Verification Agent by US Wind. This nomination approval reinforces our commitment to supporting our clients on their sustainability journeys, as we expand our North America renewables footprint into the offshore wind industry," said Riad Habib, Senior Vice President, Energy and Industry, Bureau Veritas North America. "We continue to build on our unparalleled 200-years of experience at Bureau Veritas––applying technical standards and key safety regulations that help make our clients' offshore wind projects safer, compliant, and empowered to perform at the highest standards."

"This official recognition of our Statement of Qualifications and Verification / Certification Plan marks an important milestone in Bureau Veritas' history as a major player in the global offshore Wind Market," said Ahmed Phuly, Director of Offshore Wind, Bureau Veritas North America. "With this announcement, Bureau Veritas becomes the second certification-body to be formally appointed as a CVA for an offshore wind project in US federal waters."

"BOEM approval of the CVA scope and qualifications is a critical milestone in the development and permitting of our MarWin Project," said Matthew V. Filippelli, Technical Director, US Wind. "We look forward to continuing work with the Bureau Veritas team to deliver clean offshore wind power and good jobs to Maryland."

CVA Nomination Criteria

Bureau Veritas meets the CVA nomination criteria set forth by BOEM according to 30 CFR 585 Subpart G § 585.706 (b) (1 – 7), as well as (c) and (d). Bureau Veritas has the formal structure in place to conduct CVA verification activities for offshore wind projects including the demonstration of independence and measures for the avoidance of Conflict of Interest.

Bureau Veritas is a leader in testing, inspections, and certification for a broad range of industries, including an extensive portfolio of renewable energy services. The company's portfolio of renewable energy solutions spans a wide range of offshore wind-related services including, project certification, ITC verification, manufacturing facility assessment and certification, owner's engineering and MWS.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritasNA) and LinkedIn.

About US Wind

US Wind was founded in 2011 and has established itself as Maryland's leader in offshore wind development. In 2014, US Wind acquired an 80,000-acre federal Lease area off the coast of Maryland. In 2017, Maryland approved the award of Offshore Renewable Energy Credits (ORECs) to the company's MarWin project and, in 2021, the state approved ORECs for the Momentum Wind project.

