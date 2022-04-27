Comviva achieves Platinum Badge for Open API Conformation from TM Forum

Comviva's BlueMarble among the top Digital BSS Solutions globally with 27 Open API conformance certifications

NEW DELHI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions today announced that its BlueMarble Digital BSS solution has achieved the platinum level status for Open API Conformance certification by TM Forum, the industry association driving digital business transformation through collaboration.

BlueMarble is a next-generation digital platform to simplify business complexity, drive agility and expedite monetization while accelerating the time to market and scaling new lines of business, such as IoT, 5G, cloud applications, and virtualized services.

With 27 certified Open APIs, Comviva BlueMarble is now one of the leading Digital BSS solutions across the globe in the number of conformant and certified Open API implementations. Comviva's Open API certifications for its BlueMarble Digital BSS suite include – Party Management, Party Role Management, Product Inventory Management, Service Ordering Management, Customer Management, Trouble Ticket, Customer Bill Management; Service Activation and Configuration; Ordering and Management; Resource Inventory Management; Usage Management; Account Management; Payment Management; Communication Management and Party Interaction etc.

Commenting on the achievement, Sachin Saraf, Senior VP & Global Head, Digital BSS Solutions at Comviva said, "This recognition is a true testament to our efforts to drive digital business transformation and create open digital ecosystems for our clients. BlueMarble presents exciting new opportunities for organizations by simplifying the technology landscape, enabling flexible offerings with ecosystem partners and designing a scalable business model. The Open API program is strongly aligned to our business and technology strategy to enable interoperability and portability and drive business agility for our clients."

"Congratulations to Comviva for achieving Platinum Open API Conformance Certification. This level of certification puts them in the top five globally on our leader board, with the conformant implementation of 27 Open APIs for BlueMarble Digital BSS solution," said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum. "The Open APIs are essential in enabling new applications and digital services and to date, they have been used by 32,500 developers from 2,300 companies with 510,000 downloads worldwide. We are very grateful for the commitment of the team in Comviva to TM Forum's Open API standards which benefit the entire enterprise IT ecosystem."

TM Forum Open API conformance certification recognizes solutions that demonstrate commitment to the future of the industry through open digital architecture and provide critical management functionality for digital services, underpinned by TM Forum's best practices and standards. As part of a broader digital transformation agenda, TM Forum's Open APIs enable a wide range of revenue growth opportunities for CSPs and their partners and suppliers.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta

PR & Corporate Communications

Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Email: sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

View original content:

SOURCE Comviva