EPM APPOINTS NEW CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) continues to evolve with the announcement of Charles Coletta as Chief Investment Officer and Roman Vega as Chief Strategy Officer.

"The addition of Vega and Coletta, to the executive team, is good news for EPM," says CEO and President, Eddy Perez, CMB. "Both leaders have experience, skill, and extensive knowledge in their respective fields that are instrumental to our continued growth. We are excited to welcome them to the EPM family."

Vega joins EPM as the Chief Strategy Officer and EVP of Marketing. Vega's duties include overseeing marketing, as well as the Learning & Development team. Prior to joining EPM, Vega has over seven years of mortgage industry experience. Additionally, Vega worked for some of the world's most recognized brands – brands such as Nike, Jordan, and The Coca-Cola Company.

"I am humbled and honored to join Eddy Perez and his Executive Team at EPM. Eddy is a profound leader and has built a strong culture. His mission of "Empowering People More" resonates with me and I look forward to delivering on this mission each and every day," expressed Vega.

Coletta has over 20 years of executive banking and capital markets experience working with federal agencies, commercial banks, community banks and independent mortgage banks.

"I am truly honored to be part of EPM's stellar culture and look forward to assisting in achieving future growth goals," said Coletta.

Coletta has appeared in national print and broadcast media outlets including CNBC's Money Club and BARRON's as well as publishing in periodicals such as Bank Asset & Liability Magazine and House & Home. He holds an MBA from Virginia Tech and a bachelor's degree in Violin Performance from the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music.

BEGINNINGS:

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 50 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

For more information about EPM, visit us online at www.epm.net or call toll-free (877) 255-3554. Equity Prime Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #21116 nmlsconsumeraccess.org

