EQUINIX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

- Quarterly revenues increased 9% over the same quarter last year to $1.7 billion, or 10% on a normalized and constant currency basis, representing the company's 77th consecutive quarter of revenue growth
- More than 4,200 deals executed in the quarter across more than 3,100 customers
- Strong quarter for Equinix Metal® and Network Edge digital services offerings
- Global platform expansion continued with 43 projects underway across 29 metros in 20 countries, including new projects in the Atlanta, Mumbai, Sydney, Tokyo and Washington, D.C. metros
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure companyTM, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Results Summary
- Revenues
- Operating Income
- Adjusted EBITDA
- Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix
- AFFO and AFFO per Share
2022 Annual Guidance Summary
- Revenues
- Adjusted EBITDA
- AFFO and AFFO per Share
Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.
Equinix Quote
Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:
"We had a great start to 2022. While there are a number of macroeconomic factors we continue to proactively manage, the business continues to perform exceptionally well. Underlying demand for digital infrastructure continues to rise as enterprises in diverse sectors across the globe prioritize digital transformation and service providers continue to innovate, distribute and scale their infrastructure globally in response to that demand."
Business Highlights
- Equinix continued to expand its global platform, which currently includes more than 240 data centers across 69 metros in 30 countries. As of Q1, 89% of revenues are generated from customers deployed in more than one metro, demonstrating the strategic value of Equinix's global footprint. Specific initiatives included:
- The Equinix digital services portfolio had a strong quarter with the most net customer adds for Equinix Metal since its launch. Similarly, Equinix FabricTM added the most quarterly virtual connections ever. At the same time, customers continued to consume Equinix's data center and colocation services with the addition of an incremental 8,900 total interconnections in the quarter, bringing the total interconnections on Equinix's platform to 428,200.
- Equinix continued to make advances in meeting its environmental sustainability commitments, including its goal of climate-neutral operations by 2030:
- Key leadership appointments included the internal promotion of three Equinix leaders: Jon Lin to EVP & General Manager, Data Center Services; Nicole Collins to Chief Transformation Officer; and Tara Risser to President, Americas.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenues to range between $1.809 and $1.829 billion, a 4 - 5% increase over the prior quarter, or 3 - 4% on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a positive $8 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $828 and $848 million. Adjusted EBITDA includes a positive $4 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2022 and $7 million of integration costs from acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $33 and $43 million.
For the full year of 2022, total revenues are expected to range between $7.291 and $7.341 billion, a 10 - 11% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of approximately 10%. This updated increase in full-year guidance of $89 million includes $42 million of better-than-expected business performance, $50 million from the MainOne acquisition and a negative $3 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.344 and $3.374 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. This updated increase in full-year guidance of $42 million, excluding integration costs, includes $20 million of better-than-expected business performance, $20 million from the MainOne acquisition and a positive $2 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the prior guidance rates. For the year, the Company now expects to incur $25 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO is expected to range between $2.650 and $2.680 billion, an increase of 8 - 9% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 10%. This updated AFFO guidance of $9 million, excluding integration costs, includes $22 million of better-than-expected business performance and $9 million from the MainOne acquisition, partially offset by $22 million of incremental debt financing costs. AFFO per share is expected to range between $28.93 and $29.26, an increase of 7- 8% over the previous year, on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.265 and $2.515 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related capital expenditures, are expected to range between $2.097 and $2.337 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $168 and $178 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $37 and $87 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed to Equinix from both the current and future xScale JVs.
The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2022 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.15 to the Euro, $1.32 to the Pound, S$1.36 to the U.S. dollar, ¥122 to the U.S. dollar, and R$4.74 to the U.S. dollar. The Q1 2022 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen and Brazilian Real is 19%, 9%, 8%, 6% and 3%, respectively.
The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.
Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.
Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.
In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.
Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.
In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.
Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.
Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.
Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.
Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the current inflationary environment; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Recurring revenues
$ 1,642,324
$ 1,603,474
$ 1,510,933
Non-recurring revenues
92,123
102,904
85,131
Revenues
1,734,447
1,706,378
1,596,064
Cost of revenues
915,875
910,435
811,217
Gross profit
818,572
795,943
784,847
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
192,511
189,798
182,827
General and administrative
352,687
343,711
301,456
Transaction costs
4,240
9,405
1,182
Loss on asset sales
1,818
3,304
1,720
Total operating expenses
551,256
546,218
487,185
Income from operations
267,316
249,725
297,662
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest income
2,106
1,130
729
Interest expense
(79,965)
(80,227)
(89,681)
Other expense
(9,549)
(5,802)
(6,950)
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment
529
214
(13,058)
Total interest and other, net
(86,879)
(84,685)
(108,960)
Income before income taxes
180,437
165,040
188,702
Income tax expense
(32,744)
(41,899)
(32,628)
Net income
147,693
123,141
156,074
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(240)
133
288
Net income attributable to Equinix
$ 147,453
$ 123,274
$ 156,362
Net income per share attributable to Equinix:
Basic net income per share
$ 1.62
$ 1.37
$ 1.75
Diluted net income per share
$ 1.62
$ 1.36
$ 1.74
Shares used in computing basic net income per share
90,771
90,240
89,330
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share
91,162
90,752
89,842
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Net income
$ 147,693
$ 123,141
$ 156,074
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") loss
(122,534)
(115,278)
(295,146)
Net investment hedge CTA gain
91,358
62,763
170,175
Unrealized gain on cash flow hedges
64,037
8,514
29,478
Net actuarial gain (loss) on defined benefit plans
(21)
16
12
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
32,840
(43,985)
(95,481)
Comprehensive income, net of tax
180,533
79,156
60,593
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(240)
133
288
Other comprehensive (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
(5)
1
Comprehensive income attributable to Equinix
$ 180,290
$ 79,284
$ 60,882
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,695,305
$ 1,536,358
Accounts receivable, net
780,404
681,809
Other current assets
471,894
462,739
Assets held for sale
115,193
276,195
Total current assets
3,062,796
2,957,101
Property, plant and equipment, net
15,512,991
15,445,775
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,234,257
1,282,418
Goodwill
5,316,079
5,372,071
Intangible assets, net
1,877,541
1,935,267
Other assets
1,019,569
926,066
Total assets
$ 28,023,233
$ 27,918,698
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 811,157
$ 879,144
Accrued property, plant and equipment
236,608
187,334
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
146,239
144,029
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
148,411
147,841
Current portion of mortgage and loans payable
31,993
33,087
Other current liabilities
232,606
214,519
Total current liabilities
1,607,014
1,605,954
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
1,060,078
1,107,180
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion
2,027,228
1,989,668
Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion
691,523
586,577
Senior notes, less current portion
10,953,832
10,984,144
Other liabilities
740,748
763,411
Total liabilities
17,080,423
17,036,934
Common stock
91
91
Additional paid-in capital
16,145,424
15,984,597
Treasury stock
(107,949)
(112,208)
Accumulated dividends
(6,449,713)
(6,165,140)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,052,914)
(1,085,751)
Retained earnings
2,407,946
2,260,493
Total Equinix stockholders' equity
10,942,885
10,882,082
Non-controlling interests
(75)
(318)
Total stockholders' equity
10,942,810
10,881,764
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 28,023,233
$ 27,918,698
Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:
Americas headcount
5,110
5,056
EMEA headcount
3,684
3,611
Asia-Pacific headcount
2,330
2,277
Total headcount
11,124
10,944
EQUINIX, INC.
Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Finance lease liabilities
$ 2,175,639
$ 2,137,509
Term loans
655,672
549,343
Mortgage payable and other loans payable
67,844
70,321
Minus: mortgage premium, debt discount and issuance costs, net
(486)
(1,276)
Total mortgage and loans payable principal
723,030
618,388
Senior notes
10,953,832
10,984,144
Plus: debt discount and issuance costs
113,758
117,986
Total senior notes principal
11,067,590
11,102,130
Total debt principal outstanding
$ 13,966,259
$ 13,858,027
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 147,693
$ 123,141
$ 156,074
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
436,386
428,764
394,318
Stock-based compensation
89,952
96,379
78,350
Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,204
4,375
3,940
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
(529)
(214)
13,058
Loss on asset sales
1,818
3,304
1,720
Other items
6,050
6,089
11,182
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(100,727)
109,440
(17,620)
Income taxes, net
13,881
27,598
(10,274)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(75,980)
54,628
(76,362)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
35,400
37,862
40,924
Operating lease liabilities
(31,740)
(39,782)
(36,563)
Other assets and liabilities
54,715
40,521
(167,589)
Net cash provided by operating activities
581,123
892,105
391,158
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net
(38,558)
(30,394)
(18,349)
Real estate acquisitions
(3,074)
(6,988)
(53,737)
Purchases of other property, plant and equipment
(412,518)
(817,405)
(563,598)
Proceeds from asset sales
195,391
34,091
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(258,759)
(820,696)
(635,684)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee equity awards
43,876
—
40,034
Payment of dividend distributions
(289,669)
(259,455)
(263,039)
Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs
—
398,271
—
Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable
676,850
—
—
Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts
—
—
1,290,752
Repayment of finance lease liabilities
(40,773)
(35,410)
(32,584)
Repayment of mortgage and loans payable
(551,833)
(10,584)
(20,186)
Repayment of senior notes
—
—
(590,650)
Debt extinguishment costs
—
—
(8,521)
Debt issuance costs
(7,366)
—
(3,152)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(168,915)
92,822
412,654
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
4,593
(6,335)
(22,019)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
158,042
157,896
146,109
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,549,454
1,391,558
1,625,695
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 1,707,496
$ 1,549,454
$ 1,771,804
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for taxes
$ 20,150
$ 16,019
$ 49,970
Cash paid for interest
$ 104,051
$ 110,282
$ 101,055
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) (1)
$ 360,922
$ 101,803
$ (226,177)
Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) (2)
$ 363,996
$ 108,791
$ (172,440)
(1)
We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash
Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above
$ 581,123
$ 892,105
$ 391,158
Net cash used in investing activities as presented above
(258,759)
(820,696)
(635,684)
Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net
38,558
30,394
18,349
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow)
$ 360,922
$ 101,803
$ (226,177)
(2)
We define adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) as free cash flow (negative free cash flow)
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above
$ 360,922
$ 101,803
$ (226,177)
Less real estate acquisitions
3,074
6,988
53,737
Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow)
$ 363,996
$ 108,791
$ (172,440)
EQUINIX, INC.
Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Recurring revenues
$ 1,642,324
$ 1,603,474
$ 1,510,933
Non-recurring revenues
92,123
102,904
85,131
Revenues (1)
1,734,447
1,706,378
1,596,064
Cash cost of revenues (2)
583,703
577,991
510,810
Cash gross profit (3)
1,150,744
1,128,387
1,085,254
Cash operating expenses (4)(7):
Cash sales and marketing expenses (5)
124,706
121,637
113,053
Cash general and administrative expenses (6)
226,326
219,173
198,969
Total cash operating expenses (4)(7)
351,032
340,810
312,022
Adjusted EBITDA (8)
$ 799,712
$ 787,577
$ 773,232
Cash gross margins (9)
66 %
66 %
68 %
Adjusted EBITDA margins(10)
46 %
46 %
48 %
Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11)
43 %
4 %
194 %
FFO (12)
$ 432,644
$ 406,880
$ 417,263
AFFO (13)(14)
$ 652,632
$ 564,194
$ 626,828
Basic FFO per share (15)
$ 4.77
$ 4.51
$ 4.67
Diluted FFO per share (15)
$ 4.75
$ 4.48
$ 4.64
Basic AFFO per share (15)
$ 7.19
$ 6.25
$ 7.02
Diluted AFFO per share (15)
$ 7.16
$ 6.22
$ 6.98
(1)
The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:
Americas Revenues:
Colocation
$ 522,171
$ 512,424
$ 487,459
Interconnection
181,103
177,661
164,887
Managed infrastructure
49,222
46,045
38,485
Other
5,134
5,184
2,038
Recurring revenues
757,630
741,314
692,869
Non-recurring revenues
42,791
40,801
33,071
Revenues
$ 800,421
$ 782,115
$ 725,940
EMEA Revenues:
Colocation
$ 414,569
$ 410,457
$ 388,275
Interconnection
68,140
66,821
61,650
Managed infrastructure
30,990
30,205
32,111
Other
6,414
5,259
5,046
Recurring revenues
520,113
512,742
487,082
Non-recurring revenues
30,367
40,601
31,635
Revenues
$ 550,480
$ 553,343
$ 518,717
Asia-Pacific Revenues:
Colocation
$ 282,615
$ 268,908
$ 254,558
Interconnection
59,987
58,418
53,182
Managed infrastructure
20,642
20,928
22,749
Other
1,337
1,164
493
Recurring revenues
364,581
349,418
330,982
Non-recurring revenues
18,965
21,502
20,425
Revenues
$ 383,546
$ 370,920
$ 351,407
Worldwide Revenues:
Colocation
$ 1,219,355
$ 1,191,789
$ 1,130,292
Interconnection
309,230
302,900
279,719
Managed infrastructure
100,854
97,178
93,345
Other
12,885
11,607
7,577
Recurring revenues
1,642,324
1,603,474
1,510,933
Non-recurring revenues
92,123
102,904
85,131
Revenues
$ 1,734,447
$ 1,706,378
$ 1,596,064
(2)
We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:
Cost of revenues
$ 915,875
$ 910,435
$ 811,217
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
(321,729)
(322,194)
(291,940)
Stock-based compensation expense
(10,443)
(10,250)
(8,467)
Cash cost of revenues
$ 583,703
$ 577,991
$ 510,810
The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:
Americas cash cost of revenues
$ 239,403
$ 244,245
$ 193,460
EMEA cash cost of revenues
202,848
208,569
199,183
Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues
141,452
125,177
118,167
Cash cost of revenues
$ 583,703
$ 577,991
$ 510,810
(3)
We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).
(4)
We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".
Selling, general, and administrative expense
$ 545,198
$ 533,509
$ 484,283
Depreciation and amortization expense
(114,657)
(106,570)
(102,378)
Stock-based compensation expense
(79,509)
(86,129)
(69,883)
Cash operating expense
$ 351,032
$ 340,810
$ 312,022
(5)
We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and
Sales and marketing expense
$ 192,511
$ 189,798
$ 182,827
Depreciation and amortization expense
(47,621)
(48,064)
(52,071)
Stock-based compensation expense
(20,184)
(20,097)
(17,703)
Cash sales and marketing expense
$ 124,706
$ 121,637
$ 113,053
(6)
We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and
General and administrative expense
$ 352,687
$ 343,711
$ 301,456
Depreciation and amortization expense
(67,036)
(58,506)
(50,307)
Stock-based compensation expense
(59,325)
(66,032)
(52,180)
Cash general and administrative expense
$ 226,326
$ 219,173
$ 198,969
(7)
The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:
Americas cash SG&A
$ 204,463
$ 203,594
$ 187,988
EMEA cash SG&A
87,287
85,083
75,971
Asia-Pacific cash SG&A
59,282
52,133
48,063
Cash SG&A
$ 351,032
$ 340,810
$ 312,022
(8)
We define adjusted EBITDA as income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:
Income from operations
$ 267,316
$ 249,725
$ 297,662
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
436,386
428,764
394,318
Stock-based compensation expense
89,952
96,379
78,350
Transaction costs
4,240
9,405
1,182
Loss on asset sales
1,818
3,304
1,720
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 799,712
$ 787,577
$ 773,232
The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:
Americas income from operations
$ 58,523
$ 29,550
$ 81,565
Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
230,086
221,814
202,706
Americas stock-based compensation expense
63,917
71,652
58,262
Americas transaction costs
2,991
6,372
239
Americas loss on asset sales
1,038
4,888
1,720
Americas adjusted EBITDA
$ 356,555
$ 334,276
$ 344,492
EMEA income from operations
$ 128,208
$ 126,521
$ 119,785
EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
114,866
116,813
111,213
EMEA stock-based compensation expense
16,112
15,312
12,130
EMEA transaction costs
1,157
2,629
435
EMEA (gain) loss on asset sales
2
(1,584)
—
EMEA adjusted EBITDA
$ 260,345
$ 259,691
$ 243,563
Asia-Pacific income from operations
$ 80,585
$ 93,654
$ 96,312
Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
91,434
90,137
80,399
Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense
9,923
9,415
7,958
Asia-Pacific transaction costs
92
404
508
Asia-Pacific loss on asset sales
778
—
—
Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA
$ 182,812
$ 193,610
$ 185,177
(9)
We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.
Our cash gross margins by geographic region is presented below:
Americas cash gross margins
70 %
69 %
73 %
EMEA cash gross margins
63 %
62 %
62 %
Asia-Pacific cash gross margins
63 %
66 %
66 %
(10)
We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.
Americas adjusted EBITDA margins
45 %
43 %
47 %
EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins
47 %
47 %
47 %
Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins
48 %
52 %
53 %
(11)
We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:
Adjusted EBITDA - current period
$ 799,712
$ 787,577
$ 773,232
Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period
(787,577)
(786,298)
(711,402)
Adjusted EBITDA growth
$ 12,135
$ 1,279
$ 61,830
Revenues - current period
$ 1,734,447
$ 1,706,378
$ 1,596,064
Less revenues - prior period
(1,706,378)
(1,675,176)
(1,564,115)
Revenue growth
$ 28,069
$ 31,202
$ 31,949
Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate
43 %
4 %
194 %
(12)
FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
Net income
$ 147,693
$ 123,141
$ 156,074
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(240)
133
288
Net income attributable to Equinix
147,453
123,274
156,362
Adjustments:
Real estate depreciation
280,196
277,031
256,644
Loss on disposition of real estate property
2,845
4,693
3,130
Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
2,150
1,882
1,127
FFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 432,644
$ 406,880
$ 417,263
(13)
AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
FFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 432,644
$ 406,880
$ 417,263
Adjustments:
Installation revenue adjustment
845
5,767
3,912
Straight-line rent expense adjustment
3,660
(1,920)
4,361
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,204
4,375
3,923
Contract cost adjustment
(14,939)
(19,753)
(14,011)
Stock-based compensation expense
89,952
96,379
78,350
Non-real estate depreciation expense
105,575
99,014
84,978
Amortization expense
49,569
50,056
53,395
Accretion expense (adjustment)
1,046
2,663
(699)
Recurring capital expenditures
(23,881)
(85,693)
(20,330)
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
(529)
(214)
13,058
Transaction costs
4,240
9,405
1,182
Impairment charges (1)
—
(465)
—
Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1)
(323)
(3,086)
765
Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
569
786
681
AFFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 652,632
$ 564,194
$ 626,828
1. Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the
(14)
Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 799,712
$ 787,577
$ 773,232
Adjustments:
Interest expense, net of interest income
(77,859)
(79,097)
(88,952)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,204
4,375
3,923
Income tax expense
(32,744)
(41,899)
(32,628)
Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1)
(323)
(3,086)
765
Straight-line rent expense adjustment
3,660
(1,920)
4,361
Contract cost adjustment
(14,939)
(19,753)
(14,011)
Installation revenue adjustment
845
5,767
3,912
Recurring capital expenditures
(23,881)
(85,693)
(20,330)
Other expense
(9,549)
(5,802)
(6,950)
Loss on disposition of real estate property
2,845
4,693
3,130
Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests
2,479
2,801
2,096
Adjustments for impairment charges (1)
—
(465)
—
Adjustment for loss on sale of assets
(1,818)
(3,304)
(1,720)
AFFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 652,632
$ 564,194
$ 626,828
1. Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the
(15)
The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:
Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share
90,771
90,240
89,330
Effect of dilutive securities:
Employee equity awards
391
512
512
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share
91,162
90,752
89,842
Basic FFO per share
$ 4.77
$ 4.51
$ 4.67
Diluted FFO per share
$ 4.75
$ 4.48
$ 4.64
Basic AFFO per share
$ 7.19
$ 6.25
$ 7.02
Diluted AFFO per share
$ 7.16
$ 6.22
$ 6.98
