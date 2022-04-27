First Reliance Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million , or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 million , or $0.21 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Total loans increased $5.6 million , or 3.8% annualized, to $592.1 million at March 31, 2022 from $586.4 million at December 31, 2021 .

Total investment securities available for sale increased $62.5 million , or 305.2% annualized, to $144.4 million at March 31, 2022 from $81.9 million at December 31, 2021 .

Total deposits increased $56.8 million , or 29.1% annualized, to $837.7 million at March 31, 2022 from $780.8 million at December 31, 2021 .

Transaction deposits (1) increased $49.6 million during the quarter to $441.5 million and represent 52.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 .

Net interest income for the quarter was $6.6 million , which represents an increase of $1.0 million , or 17.4%, compared to the same period in 2021.

Asset quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remaining nominal at 0.11% at March 31, 2022 . Remaining other real estate owned (one property) was sold during the quarter to bring the balance to zero.

The Company had net recoveries of $81 thousand , or annualized (0.06%) of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $5 thousand , or annualized 0.00% of average loans, for the same period in 2021.

Cost of funds for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to 0.22% from 0.23% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.34% for the same period in 2021.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "The first quarter has brought significant changes to the economic environment, highlighted by mounting inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainty, and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. In the face of these challenges, First Reliance continues to focus on growing our exceptional deposit franchise and originating loans that meet our high underwriting standards. While loan growth slowed in the first quarter, our pipelines remain strong as we move into Q2."

Mr. Saunders continued, "Our top priorities for the coming quarters are disciplined growth, net interest margin expansion, and improved operating leverage. While the increase in interest rates has normalized mortgage revenues, we believe our core banking business is well-positioned to take advantage of this new rate environment."

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Earnings:









Net income available to common shareholders $ 852 $ 932 $ 1,288 $ 1,348 $ 1,708 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.11 0.12 0.16 0.17 0.21 Total revenue(2) 9,097 9,253 9,570 10,169 9,917 Net interest margin 3.12% 3.10% 3.12% 3.40% 3.36% Return on average assets(3) 0.37% 0.41% 0.60% 0.67% 0.93% Return on average equity(3) 4.85% 5.28% 7.29% 7.83% 9.91% Efficiency ratio(4) 87.50% 88.45% 83.83% 81.82% 77.35%

As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Balance Sheet:









Total assets $ 953,784 $ 910,797 $ 911,057 $ 832,241 $ 777,735 Total loans receivable 592,089 586,446 564,738 526,362 490,326 Total deposits 837,663 780,833 787,501 711,505 661,217 Total transaction deposits(1) to total deposits 52.71% 50.19% 48.25% 48.92% 49.78% Loans to deposits 70.68% 75.11% 71.71% 73.98% 74.16% Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 13.67% 14.07% 15.80% 14.89% 16.00% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.65% 13.03% 14.64% 13.84% 14.87% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.67% 9.66% 10.24% 10.43% 11.13% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.65% 13.03% 14.64% 13.84% 14.87% Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets 0.11% 0.10% 0.15% 0.17% 0.17% Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of

total loans receivable 1.22% 1.20% 1.23% 1.20% 1.26%

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income









Loans $ 6,380 $ 6,663 $ 6,382 $ 6,391 $ 5,851 Investment securities 571 359 294 311 238 Other interest income 73 79 58 38 60 Total interest income 7,024 7,101 6,734 6,740 6,149 Interest expense









Deposits 197 224 257 255 286 Other interest expense 252 256 213 265 262 Total interest expense 449 480 470 520 548 Net interest income 6,575 6,621 6,264 6,220 5,601 Provision for loan losses 85 95 100 108 - Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 6,490 6,526 6,164 6,112 5,601 Noninterest income









Mortgage banking income 1,420 1,407 2,151 2,582 3,390 Service fees on deposit accounts 362 356 315 272 279 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 498 543 532 509 454 Income from bank owned life insurance 88 93 94 94 93 Gain on sale of securities, net - - 42 39 - Gain on sale of loans - - - 326 - Gain on disposal of fixed assets 10 69 - - - Other income 144 164 172 127 100 Total noninterest income 2,522 2,632 3,306 3,949 4,316 Noninterest expense









Compensation and benefits 5,079 4,965 5,268 5,518 4,992 Occupancy and equipment 893 862 784 779 796 Data processing, technology, and communications 837 920 852 916 866 Professional fees 180 202 234 242 238 Marketing 74 150 113 88 69 Other 897 1,085 772 777 710 Total noninterest expense 7,960 8,184 8,023 8,320 7,671 Income before provision for income taxes 1,052 974 1,447 1,741 2,246 Income tax expense 200 42 159 393 538 Net income available to common shareholders $ 852 $ 932 $ 1,288 $ 1,348 $ 1,708











Weighted average common shares - basic 7,784 7,785 7,750 7,681 7,780 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,100 8,096 8,084 8,164 8,168 Basic income per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.22 Diluted income per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.21

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $2.5 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from $4.3 million for the same period in 2021. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.4 million on $72 million of mortgage sale volume during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Mortgage banking income decreased period-over-period primarily because of a decrease in sale volume. Service charges on deposit accounts as well as debit card and other fees were a combined $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $0.1 million from the same period in 2021.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $8.0 million, an increase of $0.3 million from $7.7 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was driven mainly by an increase of $0.2 million in other noninterest expense. Compensation and benefits expense increased slightly to $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $5.0 million for the same period in 2021. Included in compensation and benefits for the current quarter is approximately $55 thousand in severance expense.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 139,225 $ 66 0.19%

$ 104,580 $ 30 0.12% Investment securities 107,863 571 2.15%

39,203 238 2.43% Nonmarketable equity securities 614 7 4.80%

1,055 30 11.31% Loans held for sale 19,922 164 3.33%

38,273 265 2.76% Loans 587,161 6,216 4.29%

483,472 5,586 4.62% Total interest-earning assets 854,785 7,024 3.33%

666,583 6,149 3.69% Allowance for loan losses (7,103)





(6,318)



Noninterest-earning assets 80,270





73,217



Total assets $ 927,952





$ 733,482



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 163,581 $ 19 0.05%

$ 123,316 $ 13 0.04% Savings & money market 275,051 84 0.12%

174,429 74 0.17% Time deposits 120,378 94 0.32%

140,921 199 0.56% Total interest-bearing deposits 559,010 197 0.14%

438,666 286 0.26% FHLB advances and other borrowings 15,516 24 0.62%

16,118 46 1.13% Subordinated debentures 25,663 228 3.60%

20,786 216 4.16% Total interest-bearing liabilities 600,189 449 0.30%

475,570 548 0.46% Noninterest bearing deposits 245,502





178,456



Other liabilities 12,071





10,543



Shareholders' equity 70,190





68,913



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 927,952





$ 733,482



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 6,575 3.03%



$ 5,601 3.23% Net Interest Margin



3.12%





3.36%

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $6.6 million compared to $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets as well as a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased from 0.46% to 0.30%. Improvements in costs of interest-bearing liabilities were offset by decreases in asset yield. Yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 3.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 3.69% for the same period in 2021.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited

As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 4,672 $ 5,299 $ 4,930 $ 5,486 $ 5,547 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 116,192 144,825 184,739 144,937 115,577 Total cash and cash equivalents 120,864 150,124 189,669 150,423 121,124 Time deposits in other banks 257 257 257 256 256 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 144,422 81,917 58,470 56,881 54,413 Other investments 521 837 837 837 837 Total investment securities 144,943 82,754 59,307 57,718 55,250 Mortgage loans held for sale 23,528 23,844 33,667 33,097 48,912 Loans receivable:









Loans 592,089 586,446 564,738 526,362 490,326 Less allowance for loan losses (7,206) (7,040) (6,934) (6,323) (6,168) Loans receivable, net 584,883 579,406 557,804 520,039 484,158 Property and equipment, net 23,222 22,805 22,364 21,818 18,465 Mortgage servicing rights 14,536 14,057 13,785 13,603 13,353 Bank owned life insurance 18,564 18,476 18,383 18,289 18,195 Deferred income taxes 5,862 4,128 2,798 2,820 3,234 Other assets 17,125 14,946 13,023 14,178 14,788 Total assets 953,784 910,797 911,057 832,241 777,735 Liabilities









Deposits $ 837,663 $ 780,833 $ 787,501 $ 711,505 $ 661,217 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 11,886 11,372 6,353 8,946 6,955 Subordinated debentures 15,357 15,349 15,498 10,496 10,487 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 11,937 12,131 10,983 11,393 10,548 Total liabilities 887,153 839,995 840,645 762,650 709,517 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 88 88 88 88 88 Treasury stock, at cost (4,419) (4,323) (4,281) (3,858) (3,744) Nonvested restricted stock (2,572) (2,668) (2,737) (2,928) (2,868) Additional paid-in capital 53,980 53,856 53,765 53,776 53,617 Retained earnings 24,837 23,985 23,053 21,765 20,417 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,284) (137) 523 747 707 Total shareholders' equity 66,631 70,802 70,412 69,591 68,218 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 953,784 $ 910,797 $ 911,057 $ 832,241 $ 777,735

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited





As of





Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 (shares in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Voting common shares outstanding 8,782 8,793 8,784 8,788 8,784 Treasury shares outstanding (545) (535) (530) (489) (481) Total common shares outstanding 8,237 8,258 8,254 8,299 8,303











Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 7.98 $ 8.46 $ 8.41 $ 8.27 $ 8.09











Stock price:









High $ 10.20 $ 10.74 $ 10.50 $ 10.05 $ 10.00 Low $ 9.75 $ 9.95 $ 9.80 $ 9.65 $ 7.46 Period end $ 9.85 $ 10.20 $ 10.30 $ 9.90 $ 9.90

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited

As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ 144 $ 152 $ 526 $ 535 $ 385 Non-owner occupied RE 295 - - - - Construction - - - - - Commercial business - - - - - Consumer









Real estate 343 341 346 383 344 Home equity - - - - - Construction - - - - - Other 104 84 121 129 164 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings 190 205 220 235 252 Total nonaccrual loans $ 1,076 $ 782 $ 1,213 $ 1,282 $ 1,145 Other real estate owned - 135 150 150 150 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,076 $ 917 $ 1,363 $ 1,432 $ 1,295 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.11% 0.10% 0.15% 0.17% 0.17% Total loans receivable 0.18% 0.16% 0.24% 0.27% 0.26% Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 1,393 $ 1,405 $ 1,444 $ 1,478 $ 1,544













Three Months Ended

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Allowance for Loan Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 7,040 $ 6,934 $ 6,323 $ 6,168 $ 6,173 Loans charged-off 19 5 72 59 55 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 100 16 583 106 50 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (81) (11) (511) (47) 5 Provision for loan losses 85 95 100 108 - Balance, end of period $ 7,206 $ 7,040 $ 6,934 $ 6,323 $ 6,168 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable 1.22% 1.20% 1.23% 1.20% 1.26% Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 669.70% 900.26% 571.64% 493.21% 538.69%

Our asset quality remained strong through March 31, 2022, with nonperforming assets remaining nominal at $1.1 million, which represents 0.11% of total assets. The Company sold the remaining other real estate owned during the quarter to bring that balance to zero. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable increased slightly to 1.22% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2021. The Company had net recoveries of $81 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $5 thousand for the same period in 2021.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited

As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Commercial real estate $ 334,508 $ 333,060 $ 318,849 $ 290,198 $ 253,300 Consumer real estate 123,908 120,079 107,651 97,969 91,504 Commercial and industrial 66,285 60,687 61,778 63,545 60,432 PPP - - - - 16,784 Consumer and other 67,388 72,620 76,460 74,650 68,306 Total loans, net of deferred fees 592,089 586,446 564,738 526,362 490,326 Less allowance for loan losses 7,206 7,040 6,934 6,323 6,168 Total loans, net $ 584,883 $ 579,406 $ 557,804 $ 520,039 $ 484,158

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited

As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Noninterest-bearing $ 273,118 $ 238,019 $ 246,534 $ 215,814 $ 197,831 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 168,401 153,889 133,474 132,269 131,304 Money market accounts 217,812 204,432 216,243 169,707 137,913 Savings 61,246 58,566 59,941 57,880 52,085 Time, less than $250,000 84,874 99,059 103,126 106,219 109,295 Time, $250,000 and over 32,212 26,868 28,183 29,616 32,789 Total deposits $ 837,663 $ 780,833 $ 787,501 $ 711,505 $ 661,217

Footnotes to tables: (1) Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts. (2) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Annualized for the respective period. (4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $954 million. The company employs more than 180 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 16 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

