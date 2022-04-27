NEW KENTUCKY DERBY PARTNERSHIPS LET FANS CELEBRATE IN STYLE

Churchill Downs Welcomes New Sponsors, Licensees for the 148th Run for the Roses

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack today welcomes an exciting lineup of new sponsors and licensees to the 148th Kentucky Derby, taking place on Saturday, May 7, including BMW of North America, Monogram, FTD, Red Bull and AIR.

Outside of being The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®, the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve presents endless opportunities for brands to engage with fans, whether attending the race or celebrating from home. Bringing together world-class hospitality, high-end fashion and gourmet food, the Kentucky Derby seeks luxury and lifestyle partners to elevate the party experience and highlight Derby traditions in new ways.

"We're very excited to welcome these lifestyle brands to the greatest race on earth," said Casey Ramage, Churchill Downs Racetrack's Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships. "From a first look at BMW's all-new electric vehicle to unique, Derby-inspired clothing and accessories, our new sponsors and licensees will help bring to life the luxury and excitement of the Kentucky Derby for fans across the globe."

The 2022 new Kentucky Derby sponsors and activations include:

BMW of North America , the first-ever luxury auto partner of the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs, will showcase the all-new BMW 7 Series at the racetrack throughout Derby weekend, including the first-ever, fully electric BMW i7. To honor "The Run for the Roses," BMW also will activate with a live flower wall spotlighting more than 7,000 roses and lilies.

Woodford Reserve , the presenting sponsor of the 148 th Kentucky Derby, is expanding its on-site partnership to include the Homestretch Club, which will feature the "Woodford Reserve Bar," the longest bar in the Commonwealth of Kentucky at 95 feet in length, for fans to come together and toast to race day.

FTD, an industry leader in online flower delivery, will join as the first floral partner, providing red rose-inspired floral arrangements in select premium spaces throughout the racetrack, as well as a floral photography experience for social sharing moments.

Premium-grade appliance brand Monogram will provide a luxury kitchen experience with global icon, Chef Marcus Samuelsson , who will create his own flavorful Derby bite – bourbon-glazed chicken with peanut succotash on a savory pancake. The dish will be highlighted live by NBC on Derby Day.

Red Bull will bring the energy to the Infield with its DJ Booth, entertaining fans throughout the day with the ultimate party experience.

AIR, creators of personal eVTOL aircraft, will be hosting their AIR ONE kickoff event inside the exclusive Green Room for celebrities and VIPs on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days.

In addition, new licensees this year bring a fresh take to Derby clothing and accessories, celebrating the tradition of the iconic race, while infusing modern, innovative design:

London-born handbag brand Radley London has designed a stylish collection of bags and wristlets.

Black-owned brand Homme+Femme elevates the rich and historic traditions of the Kentucky Derby through the unique, modern lens of streetwear fashion.

HOMAGE turns back the clock with six vintage-inspired Churchill Downs t-shirt designs.

Tiny Turnip offers Derby-inspired Mommy and Me designs, including t-shirts and onesies.

Official sponsors of the 148th Kentucky Derby also include Ford, Longines, Jackson Family Wines, White Claw and vineyard vines.

Official Kentucky Derby merchandise and accessories are available online at www.KentuckyDerbyStore.com.

ABOUT THE KENTUCKY DERBY

The $3 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in the United States and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as "The Run for the Roses" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 7, 2022. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

ABOUT CHURCHILL DOWNS RACETRACK

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The saddling paddock and the stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

