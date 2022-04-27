PureCycle Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2022 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET

ORLANDO, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments including activity from the first quarter and updated future strategic plans will be provided prior to and discussed on the conference call.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details



Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: (855) 940-5314

International dial-in number: (929) 517-0418 Conference ID: 1494706





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company's website at www.purecycle.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 19, 2022, via the information below:

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 1494706

About PureCycle Technologies



PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into ultra-pure resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in ultra-pure polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycle.com.

Company Contact:

Anna Farrar

afarrar@purecycle.com

(954) 647-7059

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos

Gateway Investor Relations

PCT@GatewayIR.com

(949) 574-3860

