3Phase Elevator Partners with Southeast Elevator

3Phase Elevator acquires commercial portfolio from Southeast Elevator and partners to provide a commercial solution for Florida customers

CANTON, Mass., MIRAMAR, Fla. and FORT PIERCE, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Phase Elevator, a leading independent elevator and escalator services provider, today announced a partnership with Southeast Elevator to service Southeast's commercial maintenance and service customers. Operating as Excel Elevator in Florida with offices in Miramar and West Park, the 3Phase Excel team is led by elevator industry veteran, Dustin Bosek. This partnership triples the number of units that Excel services throughout Florida and will provide a stronger foundation upon which to focus on customer needs.

Southeast Elevator, based in Fort Pierce, is a leading residential elevator company and sought a commercial elevator partner to ensure its commercial accounts had the very best service and technical support. Excel Elevator was excited to assist. The existing Southeast Elevator team, led by Tim Fischer and Scott McGee, will support Excel during the transition.

Dustin Bozek joined the 3Phase family in June 2021 as part of a merger with West Virginia Elevator which he cofounded in 2012 after working for Thyssenkrupp and Otis. "I'm excited to begin servicing the Southeast commercial customers and ensuring they are fully compliant with the latest safety standards," said Bozek, who plans to spearhead an initiative around door lock monitoring services which is now part of the commercial code and must be in place in 2023.

"This is a mutually beneficial partnership and allows each of us to better serve customers," said Southeast Elevator CEO Tim Fischer. "The entire Southeast Elevator team is excited about having an exceptional partner such as 3Phase Excel to serve the commercial needs of customers in the region, while we focus on our core residential business." Southeast President Scott McGee added, "We are excited to partner with the 3Phase family of independent elevator service providers. Their customer-first philosophy will be well received and give us peace of mind that our customer relationships will be well cared for in the future."

"Southeast has built an impressive commercial portfolio in Florida and we are excited about working with them and supporting their commercial customers to provide quality service in this market," said Mike Strachan, CEO of 3Phase Elevator. "Combining the Southeast and Excel units together will create an excellent base in Florida and we are excited about Dustin leading the effort."

Maven Elevator served as financial advisor to Southeast Elevator for this transaction.

About 3Phase Elevator

Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Canton, Mass., 3Phase Elevator is a leading independent provider of elevator and escalator maintenance, repair, and modernization services in 18 states across the United States, and the District of Columbia. The company has grown in part through 16 acquisitions of other independent elevator and escalator providers. 3Phase maintains more than 22,000 units for building owners and property managers. The company is built on a foundation of exceptional customer service. For additional information, visit www.3phaseelevator.com.

