Cato Joins Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord to Help Data Centers Achieve Carbon Neutrality

MILPITAS, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Cato is a founding member of the Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord (ICA). The ICA has brought together over 70 companies including Cato, AWS, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, T5 Data Centers and dozens of other global companies, to accelerate the digital infrastructure industry's journey to carbon neutrality.

Cato (PRNewswire)

Cato joins Schneider Electric & T5 Data Centers + 70 others as founding members of iMasons Climate Accord.

"This incredibly important initiative is uniting the builders of the digital age on carbon reduction, including two of Cato's important partners, Schneider Electric and T5," said Teri Klug, VP of Business Development at Cato. "The most sustainable data center is one that is never built. Cato's M9 software unlocks stranded power capacity in data centers increasing utilization and efficiency slowing the need to build more."

At Cato, we believe that digital infrastructure is the foundation for an equitable and inclusive world, where every person on the planet participates in the digital economy. But our digital future won't be better unless it's also sustainable. The iMasons' Industry Sustainability Vision, "Every Click Improves the Future", is a powerful motivator for us. We aspire to create a future where digital infrastructure is able to run itself maximizing utilization and efficiency. Cato M9 software makes that autonomy possible by delivering two major sustainability benefits. First, maximizing usage of existing data center power capacity and reducing the need to build more. Secondly, new data centers are built to be highly optimized from day-one decreasing capital investments and associated embodied carbon.

"Cato software allows us to sell more capacity by delivering cloud-like flexibility on-prem to our tenants," said Craig McKesson, Chief Customer Officer at T5. "By enabling elastic power through Cato's M9 software, we help our customers align their workloads to different SLAs, just like cloud. The result is higher utilization, lower costs and lower carbon."

T5 is deploying Cato software across three US markets to enable their customers to safely maximize the use of their power infrastructure and lower their costs. This slows the deployment of additional resources, lowering the carbon emitted for every click across the T5 portfolio.

"Cato's M9 software is enabled by Schneider Electric intelligent hardware," said Joe Reele, Vice President of Solutions Architects at Schneider Electric. "Data center ecosystems thrive when you achieve a harmonious balance between hardware and software to maximize efficiency, resiliency and sustainability. At Schneider Electric, we remain committed to driving data center sustainability through purposeful innovation and industry collaboration."

Cato, Schneider Electric and T5 are partnering to unlock stranded power capacity in data centers across the globe doing their part to deliver on the iMasons Climate Accord to reduce carbon in materials, products and power.

To learn more about Cato M9 software, visit cato.digital/M9

About Cato

Cato is a software company enabling autonomous digital infrastructure for a better world. By deploying Cato's groundbreaking M9 product, data centers can unlock stranded power capacity increasing revenue and efficiency, deferring capital investments and lowering embodied carbon by safely increasing utilization of existing capacity versus building more. Cato elastic-power offers cloud-like flexibility in on-premise data centers.

For Cato media inquiries, please contact:

JSA

pr@jsa.net

+1.866.695.3629 ext. 13

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cato