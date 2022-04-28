COA, HONG KONG TAKES THE TOP SPOT IN THE LIST OF ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS FOR THE SECOND YEAR

Coa, Hong Kong ranks No.1 and is named The Best Bar in Asia , sponsored by Perrier, and The Best Bar in Hong Kong

The list features 14 new entries and bars spanning 16 different cities

Singapore secures 11 positions with Jigger & Pony, at No.2, named The Best Bar in Singapore

Bar Mood, Taipei takes Ketel One Sustainable Bar title

Tesouro, Goa is London Essence Best New Opening

Argo, Hong Kong wins Disaronno Highest New Entry

Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo wins Rémy Martin Legend of the List

Singapore's Colin Chia is Roku Industry Icon

MO Bar, Singapore , is named Nikka Highest Climber

Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong is Campari One To Watch

Inaugural Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award goes to Bar Trigona, KL

For the full 1-50 list, please view here

BANGKOK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at an in-person awards ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand. Featuring bars from 16 cities in Asia, the evening culminated in Coa, Hong Kong, being named as The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Perrier. The seventh edition of the awards went live before 500 guests for the first time since 2019. The ceremony was also streamed on The World's 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel and is still available to view.

Jay Khan and Lok Cheung from Coa celebrate the bar's No.1 win at the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 awards ceremony, sponsored by Perrier, live in Bangkok, Thailand (PRNewsfoto/50 Best) (PRNewswire)

Lauded for its expertly crafted menu and hospitality, Coa clinches the No.1 spot for the second year. Jigger & Pony, Singapore retains its spot at No.2, for the second consecutive year, also winning The Best Bar in Singapore. Hong Kong newcomer Argo is No.3 and winner of the Disaronno Highest New Entry title.

Other special awards announced include: Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong, as Campari One To Watch; Singapore's Colin Chia as Roku Industry Icon; Bar Mood, Taipei, as Ketel One Sustainable Bar; MO Bar, Singapore, as the Nikka Highest Climber and Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur, which wins the inaugural Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award in Asia.

Mark Sansom, Content Director for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "We could not be happier that Asia's 50 Best Bars returned to a live event format this year. Huge congratulations to Jay Khan and the team at Coa for holding onto their No.1 position and to all the bar teams represented in the ranking."

