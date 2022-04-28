Filtration system boosts oil lifetime

HELSINKI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF's oil filtration system, which removes nano-sized impurities, is now available in compact form - helping a wider range of users to reap the benefits of cleaner oil

Gothenburg, Sweden, 28 April 2022: SKF RecondOil's technology, which removes even the smallest impurities from circulating oil, is now available in a compact form.

RecondOil Box is a smaller version of SKF's industrial scale DST systems, which have previously been applied in large applications in metal working and quenching. The smaller system is suitable for a broader range of industries and applications, to name a few: general manufacturing, pulp and paper production, metal production, metal processing and energy production.

While conventional filters typically only remove particles in the micron range, the RecondOil Box features Double Separation Technology (DST), which can remove particles down to nano-size from an oil. It acts as a mechanical `kidney' in a machine's oil circulation system, where it regenerates the oil by progressively removing contaminants, and then returning the oil back into circulation. As the oil is in a closed loop, it's kept at a highly clean state continuously.

By keeping the oil continuously clean, RecondOil Box can significantly extend oil change intervals.

"When DST-regeneration is combined with lubrication management and condition monitoring, oil can be circulated and re-used for much longer," says Erik Råwall, Programme Manager at SKF. "Sometimes, it can be circulated indefinitely, allowing a circular use of oil."

So, as well as reducing the cost of replacing oil, it can also deliver an environmental benefit. A life cycle analysis performed by IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute calculated the climate impact of a conventional oil cycle at 3,830 kg CO 2 equivalent per m3 of oil - compared to 8.2 kg CO 2 -eq with RecondOil Box.

The nano-clean oil can also improve machine performance across a range of applications. As well as filtering out impurities, RecondOil Box removes free, emulsified and bound water. It also prevents premature oil degradation by removing oxidation products and soluble and insoluble varnish.

Customers interested in the RecondOil box will be able to obtain the DST system itself, as well as oil condition monitoring, filter changes and other services.

