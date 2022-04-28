InventHelp Inventor Develops Weight Support for a Backpack/Carrier (FMB-103)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a means to support the weight of your backpack when taking a break on a hike without the hassle of finding a tree or rock to lean against," said an inventor, from Oakdale, Calif., "so I invented the PACK POD. My convenient design can be used while hiking or hunting with a backpack or while carrying a child in a back carrier."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support the weight of a backpack or back carrier while stopped or resting. In doing so, it could help to relieve back or shoulder pressure. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, parents, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FMB-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

