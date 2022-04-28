JOBSOHIO HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11 in New York

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsOhio, the state's private economic development corporation, was awarded a gold Stevie® Award in the large government or non-profit organization category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. JobsOhio was nominated in the large Organization of the Year - Non-Profit or Government category.

JobsOhio played a pivotal role in convincing U.S.-based Intel to choose Ohio as the site for a new hi-tech campus to manufacture semiconductors. This move will create thousands of high-paying jobs, secure America's chip supply chain, launch the semiconductor sector in the state, and reinforce Ohio as a magnet for attracting talent and businesses. Intel's semiconductors are crucial to the automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, data center, and defense sectors. Also known as "chips," Intel's semiconductors are widely used for computers and smartphones, cloud devices, medical equipment, the internet of things, and military defense systems.

"While the Intel Project is an exclamation point for Ohio, in the last 11 years JobsOhio and our partners have worked on 3,300 projects that have created 243,000 new jobs, $12 billion in new jobs payroll, and $71 billion in capital investment," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "It's fantastic to see the passion and dedication of our JobsOhio team recognized by this prestigious award."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio . JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition , Ohio Southeast Economic Development , One Columbus , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO . Learn more at www.jobsohio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

