Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Q1 2022 Results and Raises Full-Year Net Sales Guidance

Top-line Results Remain Strong, with Double-Digit Growth Reported in three Business Segments in Q1

Company also Reaffirms EPS Guidance for 2022

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and raised its guidance for net sales growth in 2022 to the high-single-digit range, from the previous mid-single-digit range. The Company also reaffirmed its guidance for Adjusted EPS for the year.



Reported GAAP Basis Adjusted Basis1





Q1 Q1 Net Sales % vs Prior Year % vs 2020 $3.08 bn 6.1% 17.8% $3.08 bn 6.1% 17.5% Diluted EPS % vs Prior Year % vs 2020 $0.41 78.3% 272.7% $0.33 0.0% 13.8%

Commenting on the announcement, Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort stated, "We delivered another quarter of strong revenue growth, reflecting the power of our brand portfolio and the quality of our execution at retail. Margins were impacted by accelerating inflation, which outpaced the timing of pricing actions, and the previously discussed coffee supply chain disruption. We made significant progress during the quarter on increasing coffee production and rebuilding inventories, and we implemented additional pricing actions across most categories. Consequently, we now expect to deliver net sales growth in the high-single-digit range and continue to expect to deliver Adjusted EPS growth in the mid-single-digit range for the year."

First Quarter Consolidated Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 increased 6.1% to $3.08 billion, compared to $2.90 billion in the year- ago period, reflecting exceptionally strong growth in Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates and Latin America Beverages, partially offset by an expected decline in Coffee Systems. Driving the consolidated net sales growth was favorable net price realization of 6.3%, slightly offset by lower volume/mix of 0.2%. On a two-year basis, constant currency net sales advanced 17.5% versus 2020.

KDP in-market performance in the Liquid Refreshment Beverages (LRB) category remained strong in the quarter, with retail dollar consumption2 advancing 9.9% and market share growth registered in over 87% of the Company's cold beverage portfolio, largely reflecting strength in CSDs3, coconut water and seltzers, teas, apple juice and fruit drinks. This performance was driven by Dr Pepper, Sunkist, Canada Dry, A&W and Squirt CSDs, Vita Coco, Polar seltzers, Snapple, and Mott's. On a two-year basis, KDP grew retail dollar consumption by 21% and gained market share in 78% of its cold beverage portfolio.

In coffee, retail dollar consumption of single-serve pods manufactured by KDP in IRi tracked channels increased 3.6%, while Coffee Systems net sales declined 4.3%, as production was prioritized to rebuilding inventory following supply chain disruption in late Q4 and early Q1. During the quarter, the Company sequentially improved manufacturing output through a focused supply chain recovery program. KDP manufactured share remained strong at 82.5%. Performance in away-from-home pods continued to improve versus year-ago, but remained below pre-COVID levels, as return to offices has lagged recovery in other sectors. On a two-year basis, retail consumption of single-serve pods manufactured by KDP increased 8.2% in IRi tracked channels.

GAAP operating income increased 51% to $966 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $640 million in the year-ago period. This performance reflected the strong net sales growth and continued productivity, as well as a $38 million benefit from the Company's strategic asset investment program, lower non-cash stock compensation expense and legal fees. Partially offsetting these positive drivers were the impacts of accelerating, broad-based inflation and significant supply chain disruption across manufacturing, logistics, material inputs and labor availability, leading to higher than anticipated costs to meet continued strong consumer demand. Also impacting the comparison was the favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability, including a $299 million gain on the Company's successful resolution of the litigation with BodyArmor in the quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the quarter declined 1.2% to $732 million. On a percent of net sales basis, Adjusted operating income was 23.8% in the quarter, compared to 25.5% in the year-ago period. On a two-year basis, first quarter Adjusted operating income advanced 6.7% versus 2020.

GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2022 increased 80% to $585 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $325 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. This performance was driven by the growth in operating income, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. Also benefitting the performance was the favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability, including the after-tax gain on the Company's successful resolution of litigation with BodyArmor and costs associated with the early extinguishment of debt.

Adjusted net income advanced 0.8% to $474 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.33, essentially in line with the year-ago period and, on a two-year basis, Adjusted diluted EPS in the quarter grew 13.8% versus 2020.

Operating cash flow increased to $663 million in the quarter, and free cash flow totaled $632 million, primarily reflecting the growth in earnings and ongoing effective working capital management. This continued strong free cash flow performance enabled KDP to reduce financial obligations by $350 million in the first quarter of 2022 and end the period with $592 million of unrestricted cash on hand. As a result, the Company's management leverage ratio declined 0.1x, ending the first quarter at 2.8x.

1 Adjusted financial metrics presented in this release are non-GAAP and on a constant currency basis. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results on a constant currency basis in the accompanying tables.

2 Retail consumption data based on Keurig Dr Pepper's custom IRi category definitions for the 13-week period ending 3/27/2022.

3 CSDs refer to "Carbonated Soft Drinks".

First Quarter Segment Results

Coffee Systems

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $1.09 billion, compared to $1.14 billion in the year-ago period, a decline of 4.3%, primarily reflecting the impact of supply chain challenges. Net price realization increased by 3.2%, which was offset by lower volume/mix of 7.5%. On a two-year basis, constant currency net sales advanced 11.8% versus 2020.

The higher net price realization in the quarter was driven by pricing actions taken late 2021 and in the first quarter of 2022, combined with sequentially lower customer fines incurred due to improving, but still somewhat challenged service levels.

The volume/mix decrease of 7.5% in the quarter reflected lower pod and brewer shipment volume, both of which declined 5.2% versus the year-ago period. The pod performance reflected the prioritization of production to rebuild inventory and resulted in first quarter shipments that trailed consumption. Also impacting the pod performance was comparison to the very strong pod shipment volume growth of 13.7% in the year-ago period. The brewer performance largely reflected comparison to the exceptionally strong brewer shipment growth of 61% in the year-ago period.

GAAP operating income declined 27% to $268 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $368 million in the year-ago period, largely reflecting the net sales decline and the impacts of the accelerating, broad-based inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges, including incremental costs associated with rebuilding inventory. Partially offsetting these drivers were continued productivity and lower marketing expense, as the Company reduced demand generating marketing investment due to its focus on increasing manufacturing output and rebuilding inventory levels. Also impacting the comparison was the slightly favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability.

Adjusted operating income declined 24% to $319 million in the quarter and, on a percent of net sales basis, was 29.2%, compared to 36.9% in the year-ago period. This performance largely reflected the broad-based inflationary environment and increased costs to rebuild inventory.

Packaged Beverages

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 increased an exceptionally strong 13.2% to $1.48 billion, compared to $1.31 billion in the year-ago period, reflecting higher net price realization of 8.3% and higher volume/mix of 4.9%, due to continued strong in-market execution and market share expansion across the portfolio. On a two-year basis, constant currency net sales increased 21.4% versus 2020.

Leading the net sales performance were Canada Dry, Dr Pepper, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist and Squirt CSDs, Mott's, and Snapple, as well as growth in CORE Hydration, Polar seltzers, Hawaiian Punch and Vita Coco.

GAAP operating income increased 172% in the first quarter of 2022 to $486 million, compared to $179 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the strong net sales growth, the aforementioned $38 million benefit from the Company's strategic asset investment program, continued productivity and the favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability, including the gain that benefitted the segment on the successful resolution of litigation with BodyArmor. Partially offsetting these favorable drivers were the unfavorable impacts of broad-based inflation across the business and supply chain challenges that drove higher than anticipated costs to meet continued strong consumer demand.

Adjusted operating income increased 16.9% to $235 million and, on a percent of net sales basis, Adjusted operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was 15.9% in the quarter, compared to 15.4% in the year-ago period.

Beverage Concentrates

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 increased 9.5% to $359 million, compared to $328 million in the year-ago period reflecting higher net price realization of 7.6% and favorable volume/mix of 1.9%. The volume/mix performance primarily reflected higher fountain foodservice shipments, driven by increased consumer mobility in the restaurant and hospitality channels. On a two-year basis, constant currency net sales advanced 16.7% versus 2020.

Total shipment volume versus year-ago increased 1.9% in the quarter, as increases in Dr Pepper and Sunkist were partially offset by declines in Crush. Bottler case sales volume increased 2.2% in the quarter compared to the year-ago period.

GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2022 increased 2.5% to $244 million, compared to $238 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the benefit of the higher net sales, partially offset by the impacts of the broad-based inflationary environment, a significant increase in marketing investment and the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability.

Adjusted operating income increased 3.3% to $247 million in the quarter and, on a percent of net sales basis, adjusted operating income was 68.8%, compared to 72.9%, reflecting the significant increase in marketing investment and the broad-based inflationary environment.

Latin America Beverages

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 increased 16.8% to $146 million, compared to net sales of $125 million in the year-ago period and, on a constant currency basis, net sales increased 17.6%. This performance was driven by higher net price realization of 9.6% and increased volume/mix of 8.0%. Leading the strong net sales growth in the quarter were Peñafiel, Clamato, Mott's and Squirt. On a two-year basis, constant currency net sales increased 26.5% versus 2020.

GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2022 increased 13.6% to $25 million, compared to $22 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the strong growth in net sales, continued productivity and the slightly favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. These drivers were partially offset by the broad-based inflationary environment and higher marketing investment.

Adjusted operating income increased 13.0% to $26 million in the quarter. On a percent of net sales basis, Adjusted operating income was 17.7%, compared to 18.4% in the year-ago period, reflecting broad-based inflation and higher marketing investment.

KDP 2022 Guidance

KDP raised its guidance for constant currency net sales growth in 2022 to the high-single-digit range and reaffirmed its guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS growth in 2022 in the mid-single-digit range. The Company continues to expect EPS performance versus 2021 to strengthen throughout the year, with Adjusted diluted EPS growth reaching the high-single-digit range in the second half of 2022, in line with the Company's long-term algorithm.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)





First Quarter (in millions, except per share data)

2022

2021 Net sales

$ 3,078

$ 2,902 Cost of sales

1,428

1,302 Gross profit

1,650

1,600 Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,018

961 Gain on litigation settlement

(299)

— Other operating income, net

(35)

(1) Income from operations

966

640 Interest expense

188

140 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

48

105 Gain on sale of equity method investment

(50)

— Impairment of investments and note receivable

6

— Other expense (income), net

9

(3) Income before provision for income taxes

765

398 Provision for income taxes

180

73 Net income including non-controlling interest

585

325 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

—

— Net income attributable to KDP

$ 585

$ 325









Earnings per common share:







Basic

$ 0.41

$ 0.23 Diluted

0.41

0.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

1,418.2

1,409.2 Diluted

1,429.7

1,425.6

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



March 31,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2022

2021 Assets Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 592

$ 567 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2

1 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,214

1,148 Inventories 1,045

894 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 637

447 Total current assets 3,490

3,057 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,436

2,494 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 29

30 Goodwill 20,243

20,182 Other intangible assets, net 23,889

23,856 Other non-current assets 1,119

937 Deferred tax assets 38

42 Total assets $ 51,244

$ 50,598 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,510

$ 4,316 Accrued expenses 1,028

1,110 Structured payables 143

142 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations —

304 Other current liabilities 767

613 Total current liabilities 6,448

6,485 Long-term obligations 11,584

11,578 Deferred tax liabilities 6,054

5,986 Other non-current liabilities 1,647

1,577 Total liabilities 25,733

25,626 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized,

1,418,462,239 and 1,418,119,197 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 14

14 Additional paid-in capital 21,764

21,785 Retained earnings 3,518

3,199 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 215

(26) Total stockholders' equity 25,511

24,972 Non-controlling interest —

— Total equity 25,511

24,972 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,244

$ 50,598

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



First Quarter (in millions) 2022

2021 Operating activities:





Net income attributable to KDP $ 585

$ 325 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 106

102 Amortization of intangibles 34

33 Other amortization expense 42

40 Provision for sales returns 12

19 Deferred income taxes 8

11 Employee stock-based compensation (benefit) expense (15)

25 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 48

105 Gain on sale of equity method investment (50)

— Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (38)

(1) Unrealized gain on foreign currency (11)

(10) Unrealized gain on derivatives —

(41) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 3

— Impairment on investments and note receivable of unconsolidated affiliates 6

— Other, net 13

15 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable (73)

(37) Inventories (147)

(77) Income taxes receivable and payables, net 135

25 Other current and non-current assets (284)

(295) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 151

121 Other current and non-current liabilities 138

186 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (80)

(77) Net cash provided by operating activities 663

546 Investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 50

— Purchases of property, plant and equipment (109)

(95) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 78

7 Purchases of intangibles (10)

(12) Issuance of related party note receivable (6)

— Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (3)

— Other, net 3

1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3

(99) Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Notes —

2,150 Repayments of Notes (201)

(1,845) Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper —

120 Repayments of commercial paper (149)

(120) Repayments of 2019 KDP Term Loan —

(425) Proceeds from structured payables 38

35 Repayments of structured payables (37)

(41) Cash dividends paid (265)

(192) Proceeds from issuance of common stock —

140 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements (5)

(125) Payments on finance leases (20)

(15) Other, net (5)

(37) Net cash used in financing activities (644)

(355) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents:





Net change from operating, investing and financing activities 22

92 Effect of exchange rate changes 4

2 Beginning balance 568

255 Ending balance $ 594

$ 349

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)





First Quarter (in millions)

2022

2021 Net Sales







Coffee Systems

$ 1,093

$ 1,142 Packaged Beverages

1,480

1,307 Beverage Concentrates

359

328 Latin America Beverages

146

125 Total net sales

$ 3,078

$ 2,902









Income from Operations







Coffee Systems

$ 268

$ 368 Packaged Beverages

486

179 Beverage Concentrates

244

238 Latin America Beverages

25

22 Unallocated corporate costs

(57)

(167) Total income from operations

$ 966

$ 640

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.

Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:

Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.

Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP and do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results, as well as the unrealized mark-to-market impact of our Vita Coco investment; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; (vi) non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of tax rate or apportionment changes; and (vii) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.

For the first quarter of 2022, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) restructuring and integration expenses related to significant business combinations; (ii) productivity expenses; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters; (iv) the loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of debt; (v) incremental costs to our operations related to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; (vi) the gain on the sale of our investment in BodyArmor; (vii) the gain on the settlement of our prior litigation with BodyArmor, excluding recoveries of previously incurred litigation expenses which were included in our adjusted results and (viii) losses recognized with respect to our equity method investment in Bedford as a result of funding our share of their wind-down costs.

For the first quarter of 2021, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) restructuring and integration expenses related to significant business combinations; (ii) productivity expenses; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters; (iv) the loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of debt; (v) incremental costs to our operations related to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and (vi) gains from insurance recoveries related to the February 2019 organized malware attack on our business operation networks in the Coffee Systems segment.

Costs related to significant non-routine legal matters relate to the antitrust litigation. Incremental costs to our operations related to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic include incremental expenses incurred to either maintain the health and safety of our front-line employees or temporarily increase compensation to such employees to ensure essential operations continue during the pandemic.

We believe removing these costs reflects how management views our business results on a consistent basis.

Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.

For the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of adjusted and constant currency adjusted financial measures to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the same period.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross

margin

Selling, general

and administrative

expenses

Gain on

litigation

settlement

Other operating

(expense)

income, net

Income from

operations

Operating

margin For the First Quarter of 2022





























Reported $ 1,428

$ 1,650

53.6 %

$ 1,018

$ (299)

$ (35)

$ 966

31.4 % Items Affecting Comparability:





























Mark to market 59

(59)





26

—

—

(85)



Amortization of intangibles —

—





(34)

—

—

34



Stock compensation —

—





7

—

—

(7)



Restructuring and integration costs —

—





(33)

—

(3)

36



Productivity (28)

28





(22)

—

—

50



Non-routine legal matters —

—





(4)

—

—

4



COVID-19 (4)

4





(1)

—

—

5



Gain on litigation —

—





—

271

—

(271)



Adjusted $ 1,455

$ 1,623

52.7 %

$ 957

$ (28)

$ (38)

$ 732

23.8 % Impact of foreign currency







— %

















— % Constant currency adjusted







52.7 %

















23.8 %































For the First Quarter of 2021





























Reported $ 1,302

$ 1,600

55.1 %

$ 961

$ —

$ (1)

$ 640

22.1 % Items Affecting Comparability:





























Mark to market 9

(9)





29

—

—

(38)



Amortization of intangibles —

—





(33)

—

—

33



Stock compensation —

—





(6)

—

—

6



Restructuring and integration costs —

—





(43)

—

—

43



Productivity (8)

8





(25)

—

—

33



Non-routine legal matters —

—





(10)

—

—

10



COVID-19 (12)

12





(4)

—

—

16



Malware incident —

—





2

—

—

(2)



Adjusted $ 1,291

$ 1,611

55.5 %

$ 871

$ —

$ (1)

$ 741

25.5 %



Refer to page A-8 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Interest

expense

Loss on early

extinguishment

of debt

Gain on sale

of equity-

method

investment

Impairment of

investments

and note

receivable

Other

(income)

expense,

net

Income

before

provision for

income taxes

Provision

for

income

taxes

Effective

tax rate

Net

income

attributable

to KDP

Diluted

earnings

per

share For the First Quarter of 2022





































Reported $ 188

$ 48

$ (50)

$ 6

$ 9

$ 765

$ 180

23.5 %

$ 585

$ 0.41 Items Affecting Comparability:





































Mark to market (71)

—

—

—

(3)

(11)

(2)





(9)

(0.01) Amortization of intangibles —

—

—

—

—

34

9





25

0.02 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

—

—

—

—

1

—





1

— Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (5)

—

—

—

—

5

1





4

— Stock compensation —

—

—

—

—

(7)

(1)





(6)

— Restructuring and integration costs —

—

—

—

—

36

9





27

0.02 Productivity —

—

—

—

—

50

12





38

0.03 Impairment of investment —

—

—

(6)





6

—





6

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

(48)

—

—

—

48

11





37

0.03 Non-routine legal matters —

—

—

—

—

4

1





3

— COVID-19 —

—

—

—

—

5

1





4

— Gain on litigation —

—

—

—

—

(271)

(68)





(203)

(0.14) Gain on sale of equity-method investment —

—

50

—

—

(50)

(12)





(38)

(0.03) Adjusted $ 111

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 6

$ 615

$ 141

22.9 %

$ 474

$ 0.33 Impact of foreign currency



























— %







Constant currency adjusted



























22.9 %















































For the First Quarter of 2021





































Reported $ 140

$ 105

$ —

$ —

$ (3)

$ 398

$ 73

18.3 %

$ 325

$ 0.23 Items Affecting Comparability:





































Mark to market 8

—

—

—

—

(46)

(11)





(35)

(0.02) Amortization of intangibles —

—

—

—

—

33

8





25

0.02 Amortization of deferred financing costs (3)

—

—

—

—

3

—





3

— Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment (6)

—

—

—

—

6

2





4

— Stock compensation —

—

—

—

—

6

12





(6)

— Restructuring and integration costs —

—

—

—

—

43

11





32

0.02 Productivity —

—

—

—

—

33

8





25

0.02 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

(105)

—

—

—

105

25





80

0.06 Non-routine legal matters —

—

—

—

—

10

2





8

0.01 COVID-19 —

—

—

—

—

16

4





12

0.01 Malware incident —

—

—

—

—

(2)

—





(2)

— Adjusted $ 139

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (3)

$ 605

$ 134

22.1 %

$ 471

$ 0.33







































Change - adjusted (20.1) %





























0.6 %

— % Impact of foreign currency — %





























0.2 %

— % Change - Constant currency adjusted (20.1) %





























0.8 %

— %

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

(in millions) Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted For the first quarter of 2022:









Income from operations









Coffee Systems $ 268

$ 51

$ 319 Packaged Beverages 486

(251)

235 Beverage Concentrates 244

3

247 Latin America Beverages 25

1

26 Unallocated corporate costs (57)

(38)

(95) Total income from operations $ 966

$ (234)

$ 732











For the first quarter of 2021:









Income from operations









Coffee Systems $ 368

$ 53

$ 421 Packaged Beverages 179

22

201 Beverage Concentrates 238

1

239 Latin America Beverages 22

1

23 Unallocated corporate costs (167)

24

(143) Total income from operations $ 640

$ 101

$ 741



Reported

Impact of Foreign

Currency

Constant Currency For the first quarter of 2022:









Net sales









Coffee Systems (4.3) %

— %

(4.3) % Packaged Beverages 13.2

—

13.2 Beverage Concentrates 9.5

—

9.5 Latin America Beverages 16.8

0.8

17.6 Total net sales 6.1

—

6.1













Adjusted

Impact of Foreign

Currency

Constant Currency

Adjusted For the first quarter of 2022:









Income from operations









Coffee Systems (24.2) %

— %

(24.2) % Packaged Beverages 16.9

—

16.9 Beverage Concentrates 3.3

—

3.3 Latin America Beverages 13.0

—

13.0 Total income from operations (1.2)

—

(1.2)

















Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted

Impact of Foreign

Currency

Constant Currency

Adjusted For the first quarter of 2022:



















Operating margin



















Coffee Systems

24.5 %

4.7 %

29.2 %

— %

29.2 % Packaged Beverages

32.8

(16.9)

15.9

—

15.9 Beverage Concentrates

68.0

0.8

68.8

—

68.8 Latin America Beverages

17.1

0.7

17.8

(0.1)

17.7 Total operating margin

31.4

(7.6)

23.8

—

23.8

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO (UNAUDITED)



(in millions, except for ratio)

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION - LAST TWELVE MONTHS

Net income attributable to KDP $ 2,406 Interest expense 548 Provision for income taxes 760 Other (income) expense, net 10 Depreciation expense 414 Other amortization 166 Amortization of intangibles 135 EBITDA $ 4,439 Items affecting comparability:

Gain on sale of equity-method investment $ (574) Gain on litigation settlement (271) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 48 Impairment of investments and note receivable 23 Restructuring and integration expenses 192 Productivity 155 Non-routine legal matters 24 Stock compensation 5 COVID-19 26 Transaction costs 2 Mark to market (104) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,965





March 31,

2022 Principal amounts of senior unsecured notes $ 11,750 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 592 Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents $ 11,158



March 31, 2022 Management Leverage Ratio 2.8

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA - LAST TWELVE MONTHS (UNAUDITED)



(in millions) SECOND

QUARTER OF

2021

THIRD

QUARTER OF

2021

FOURTH

QUARTER OF

2021

FIRST

QUARTER OF

2022

LAST

TWELVE MONTHS Net income attributable to KDP $ 448

$ 530

$ 843

$ 585

$ 2,406 Interest expense 125

116

119

188

548 Provision for income taxes 165

149

266

180

760 Other (income) expense, net (4)

1

4

9

10 Depreciation expense 104

98

106

106

414 Other amortization 40

38

46

42

166 Amortization of intangibles 34

34

33

34

135 EBITDA $ 912

$ 966

$ 1,417

$ 1,144

$ 4,439 Items affecting comparability:

















Gain on sale of equity-method investment $ —

$ —

$ (524)

$ (50)

$ (574) Gain on litigation settlement —

—

—

(271)

(271) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

—

48

48 Impairment on investments and note receivable —

—

17

6

23 Restructuring and integration expenses 49

53

57

33

192 Productivity 32

40

40

43

155 Nonroutine legal matters 6

7

7

4

24 Stock compensation 5

3

4

(7)

5 COVID-19 11

4

6

5

26 Transaction costs —

1

1

—

2 Malware incident —

(1)

1

—

— Mark to market (38)

(9)

28

(85)

(104) Adjusted EBITDA $ 977

$ 1,064

$ 1,054

$ 870

$ 3,965

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. For the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, there were no certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods.





First Quarter (in millions)

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 663

$ 546 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(109)

(95) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

78

7 Free Cash Flow

$ 632

$ 458

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SIGNIFICANT COVID-19 RELATED EXPENSES

(UNAUDITED)

The following table sets forth our reconciliation of significant COVID-19-related expenses. However, employee compensation expense and employee protection costs, which impact our SG&A expenses and cost of sales, are included as the COVID-19 item affecting comparability and are excluded in our Adjusted financial measures. In addition, reported amounts under U.S. GAAP also include additional costs, not included as the COVID-19 item affecting comparability, as presented in tables below.















Items Affecting Comparability(1)



(in millions) Employee

Compensation

Expense(2)

Employee

Protection

Costs(3)

Total For the first quarter of 2022:









Coffee Systems $ 1

$ 2

$ 3 Packaged Beverages 1

1

2 Beverage Concentrates —

—

— Latin America Beverages —

—

— Total $ 2

$ 3

$ 5











For the first quarter of 2021:









Coffee Systems $ 1

$ 9

$ 10 Packaged Beverages 3

2

5 Beverage Concentrates —

—

— Latin America Beverages —

1

1 Total $ 4

$ 12

$ 16

















(1) Employee compensation expense and employee protection costs are both included as the COVID-19 items affecting comparability in the reconciliation of our Adjusted Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Primarily included incremental benefits provided to frontline workers such as extended sick leave, in order to maintain essential operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. (3) Included costs associated with personal protective equipment, temperature scans, cleaning and other sanitization services. Impacts both cost of sales and SG&A expenses.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN ADJUSTED AND CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

For the purposes of additional analysis, we have also included certain non-GAAP financial measures for the first quarter of 2020.

For the first quarter of 2020, we define our Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability. The items affecting comparability are defined below.

Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.

Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP and do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; and (vi) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.

For the first quarter of 2020, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) restructuring and integration expenses related to significant business combinations; (ii) productivity expenses; (iii) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned) not associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters; (v) the impact of the step-up of acquired inventory not associated with the DPS Merger (vi) incremental costs to our operations related to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and (vii) impairment recognized on equity method investment with Bedford Systems, LLC.





Net Sales

Income from operations

Diluted earnings per share(1) Reported

$ 2,613

$ 466

$ 0.11 Items Affecting Comparability:











Mark to market

—

58

0.04 Amortization of intangibles

—

33

0.02 Stock compensation

—

7

— Restructuring and integration costs

—

52

0.03 Productivity

—

54

0.03 Impairment on investment

—

—

0.05 Nonroutine legal matters

—

9

— COVID-19

—

5

— Adjusted

$ 2,613

$ 684

$ 0.29





(1) Diluted earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN ADJUSTED AND CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a Constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.





Growth (%) Net sales growth compared to the first quarter of 2020

17.8 % Impact of foreign currency

(0.3) Constant currency net sales growth compared to the first quarter of 2020

17.5 %





Adjusted income from operations growth compared to the first quarter of 2020

7.0 % Impact of foreign currency

(0.3) % Constant currency adjusted income from operations growth compared to the first quarter of 2020

6.7 %





Adjusted diluted earnings per share growth compared to the first quarter of 2020

13.8 % Impact of foreign currency

— % Constant currency adjusted diluted earnings per share growth compared to the first quarter of 2020

13.8 %





Reported

Impact of Foreign

Currency

Constant Currency For the first quarter of 2022:











Net sales











Coffee Systems

12.3 %

(0.5) %

11.8 % Packaged Beverages

21.6

(0.2)

21.4 Beverage Concentrates

17.3

(0.6)

16.7 Latin America Beverages

24.8

1.7

26.5 Total net sales

17.8

(0.3)

17.5

