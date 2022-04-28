Lytix Biopharma to present at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma AS (Lytix), a clinical-stage company with an in situ vaccination technology platform targeting cancer indications, today announces that its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago June 3-7, 2022.

Title: LTX-315 and adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in patients with metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

Presenter: Morten Nielsen, MD | National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy, Department of Oncology, Copenhagen University Hospital, Herlev, Denmark

Poster Session: Sarcoma

Abstract: 11567

Poster: 471

For further information please contact:

Øystein Rekdal (CEO)

Telephone: +47 975 73 358

E-mail: Oystein.Rekdal@lytixbiopharma.com

Ole Peter Norby (Head of Investor Relations)

Phone: +47 412 87 179

Email: ole.peter.nordby@lytixbiopharma.com

About Lytix Biopharma AS

Based in Oslo, Norway, Lytix Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, an area within cancer therapy that is aimed at activating the patient's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's technology is based on pioneering research in "host defense peptides" – nature's first line of defense towards foreign pathogens. Lytix Biopharma's lead product, LTX-315, is a first-in-class oncolytic molecule representing a new and superior in situ therapeutic vaccination principle to boost anti-cancer immunity, with the potential to be the ideal combination partner with other types of immunotherapies. LTX-315 target cancer cells and disintegrate their cell membranes, causing immunogenic cell death and release of a patient's tumor specific antigens. This mode of action allows cytotoxic T cells to recognize, infiltrate, and attack cancer cells. The Company was listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo in June 2021, following a private placement covered by investors such as PBM Capital, a U.S. based, healthcare-focused investment firm. For more information, visit www.lytixbiopharma.com.

About LTX-315

LTX-315 is a potential first-in-class oncolytic molecule administered directly into a tumor to induce immunogenic cell death. The technology is based on pioneering research in "host defense peptides" – nature's first line of defense towards foreign pathogens. LTX-315 has demonstrated positive tumor-specific immune cell responses in multi-indication Phase I/II oncology trials.

About in situ vaccination

In situ vaccination stimulates a patient's immune system by injecting drugs with the ability to kill cancer cells straight into the tumor environment. Lytix Biopharma has applied this approach with its first-in-class oncolytic molecules, representing an alternative and unique approach to cancer vaccination. Importantly, this approach generates an immune response against a broad antigen repertoire without pre-identifying the antigens, which in turn can save considerable costs and valuable time.

