New Horizons Learning Group Launches IT Apprenticeship Program in California

Latest participant in CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech program recruiting apprentices for 'earn and learn' opportunities in four IT occupations

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons Learning Group, a leader in technical, application and business skills education and training, has launched a new apprenticeship program in California for aspiring information technology (IT) professionals in collaboration with the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and CompTIA.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. (PRNewswire)

New Horizons is the latest organization to join CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, a national initiative to help employers fill current and long-term IT staffing needs through an "earn and learn" apprenticeship program that is also creating employment opportunities for people from a diversity of backgrounds.

"We believe that the timing is perfect to introduce our Information Technology Apprenticeships to businesses in our communities," said Cindy Sutherland, president, New Horizons Learning Group. "Our partnership with AIR and CompTIA will support businesses in California with their hiring needs by supplying them with the skilled and qualified talent they are struggling to find in today's employee driven workforce."

New Horizons is serving as a multi-employer sponsor serving employers and apprentices under a United States Department of Labor (USDOL) standards-based Registered Apprenticeship. The company is currently recruiting apprentices for its first cohort for training in four high-demand IT job roles – tech support specialists, network support specialists, cybersecurity support technicians and tech project coordinators.

"We will be identifying individuals who will benefit from our training and are either new to IT or upskilling to new positions through our apprenticeship program," Sutherland said.

Employers across the United States listed job postings for more than 115,000 open IT positions in the month of April. In California job postings for IT occupations surpassed 54,000.1

Training delivered through the apprenticeship program is based on National Guideline Standards created by CompTIA and approved by the USDOL. These standards detail the competencies in technical and employability skills that apprentices need to join the IT workforce.

"Apprenticeships have long been a proven method for building skills and expanding employment opportunities, and they're gaining traction in the IT workforce as employers seek out new ways to develop tech talent," said Amy Kardel, senior vice president for workforce relationships at CompTIA. "New Horizons has a well-deserved reputation for preparing people for careers in technology. We are pleased to welcome them to our apprenticeship program."

To learn more about CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

About New Horizons Learning Group

New Horizons has been serving businesses and individuals in the Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah communities since 1982. With eleven convenient locations we offer a wide range of technical, application and business skills courses. As the world of computer technology continues to evolve at light speed, New Horizons helps the world's workforce stay proficient with the latest technologies and achieve their career goals. It's what we've been doing better than anyone else for years, and what we plan to do well into the future. https://nhlearninggroup.com/

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. Maher & Maher, an affiliate of the American Institutes for Research and a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives, and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, were selected by the USDOL to serve as a national Industry Intermediary for expansion of apprenticeship in tech occupations. built according to the Registered Apprenticeship Program model. For more information visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

