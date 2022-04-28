Radio Design Labs Announces Equity Investment from Vopne Capital

PRESCOTT, Ariz., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Design Labs ("RDL") announced today an investment in the company from Vopne Capital.

RDL is the leader in the development and production of high-quality audio, video, and control modules used in professional audio-visual systems. RDL produces mission-critical parts that provide its customers with unsurpassed value and performance. RDL is headquartered in Prescott, AZ, where it designs, develops, and manufactures its products for its customers throughout the US and around the world.

RDL was founded in 1986 by its President, Joel Bump, who will remain with the business. "I am enthusiastic about partnering with Vopne as RDL moves toward its next phase. Their history of investing in and growing family-owned businesses made them an ideal partner for us. They share our values and will continue our legacy of focusing on the highest product quality and service for our customers."

Clay Dukes, Principal at Vopne Capital, added, "RDL is the quality and innovation leader in professional audio-visual components. We are excited to partner with RDL and are ready to hit the ground running to drive future growth and continue RDL's leading position."

About Radio Design Labs

Radio Design Labs ("RDL") is a manufacturer of electronic audio, video, and control products headquartered in Prescott, Arizona. Its products are distributed worldwide for use in commercial and residential audio and video installations and in broadcast and recording facilities. The company is known as the pioneer of application-specific electronic modules. The company produces modules in several trademarked product series, including STICK-ON®, RACK-UP®, and FLAT-PAK™.

About Vopne Capital

Vopne Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm investing in the lower middle market. Vopne partners with management teams of growing, profitable businesses manufacturing engineered products and providing differentiated industrial services. Vopne is currently investing its second fund, Vopne Fund II, LP. For more information, visit www.vopne.com.

