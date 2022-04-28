Transformations Care Network Continues Expanding Mental Health Care - Now Providing High-Quality, Person-Centered Care in Washington State

BOSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformations Care Network ('Transformations') announced today that it has acquired LightHeart Psychological Associates in Washington state. This partnership marks the expansion of the Transformations Care Network mission to improve access to high quality mental health care to the west coast.

Transformations Care Network now delivering high-quality mental health care in Washington state .

LightHeart has been serving the Redmond, WA area since 2016. Dr. Holley Kaskel, owner and CEO, developed the practice in an effort to guide future generations of therapists in providing the most skilled and empathetic care possible. LightHeart has built upon this foundation by incorporating training programs for masters-level mental health counselors, psychology doctoral students and fellows, and doctoral psychiatric nurse practictioners . The practice is committed to providing excellent relationship-based, systemic therapy to adults, teens, and children. This psychotherapy has been supported by incorporation of medication management and comprehensive psychological assessments. LightHeart's mission is founded on the core values of warmth, acceptance, reliability, and wisdom. LightHeart's commitment to being welcoming to all people and individualizing treatment to meet clients' personal needs complements Transformation's most essential values.

Today, LightHeart has over 40 clinicians providing care across two locations in Redmond.

With access to Transformations' clinical and administrative resources, Dr. Kaskel and the LightHeart team will be better positioned to continue their legacy of high-quality care to their clients while further expanding LightHeart's reach into other communities across the greater Seattle metro area.

Transformations is a national network of outpatient practices that are committed to providing access to high-quality mental health services within their communities through a combination of in-person and telehealth treatment. With this partnership, Transformations reach expands into the Pacific Northwest, now offering mental health services through partnerships in 6 states, including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and now Washington State. Transformations Care Network employs approximatley 600 clinicians across its 30 locations.

Transformations Care Network is committed to bettering the lives of those they serve with a broad and ever-growing network of providers. If you are a clinician or mental health practice owner interested in becoming part of Transformations Care Network, please contact us at info@transformationsnetwork.com for more information visit us at www.transformationsnetwork.com .

