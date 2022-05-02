Qantas Airways Confirms Selection of Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Power Airbus A220 and A320neo Family Aircraft

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced that Qantas Airways ("Qantas") has confirmed selection for Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines to power 40 Airbus A220 and A320neo family aircraft, including A321XLR, which the airline will operate on domestic and short-haul international routes. Leaders from Airbus, Qantas and Pratt & Whitney gathered in Sydney, Australia, to celebrate the milestone with A220 aircraft demonstration flights and static display for media, stakeholders and employees. Pratt & Whitney will also provide Qantas with engine maintenance through a long-term EngineWise® Comprehensive service agreement. Aircraft deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2023.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Qantas is the flag carrier of Australia. The airline's history with Pratt & Whitney goes back more than 70 years to Wasp-powered Douglas DC-3 and DC-4 aircraft, followed by JT3D-powered Boeing 707 aircraft when the airline entered the jet age. Qantas Group currently operates several aircraft types with Pratt & Whitney engines, including more than 100 Airbus A320ceo family aircraft with V2500 engines at Jetstar, De Havilland Canada Dash 8 aircraft with PW100 and PW150 engines at QantasLink, and the world's first Airbus A321P2F at Qantas Freight, a passenger-to-freighter conversion powered by V2500 engines.

"We thank Qantas for selecting us to power not just one, but two of their next-generation fleets," said Rick Deurloo, chief commercial officer for Pratt & Whitney. "GTF engine technology will deliver unmatched economic and environmental performance, and for aircraft like the A321XLR, superior payload and range."

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine is the only geared propulsion system delivering industry-leading sustainability benefits and dependable, world-class operating costs. The GTF engine family reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 16 to 20 percent and noise footprint by 75 percent, with NOx emissions 50 percent below the ICAO CAEP/6 regulation. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for more sustainable aviation technologies in the decades ahead, with advancements like the Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine and beyond. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

