Sandbox AQ and Deloitte Form Strategic Alliance to Help Clients Transition to the Quantum Era Securely

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox AQ, an enterprise SaaS company delivering solutions that compound the effects of AI and quantum tech (AQ), today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte . As one of Sandbox AQ's two Platinum Global Systems Integrators, Deloitte will provide services related to Sandbox's quantum-readiness solutions to organizations looking to prepare for disruptions caused by maturing quantum technologies – both potential benefits and security threats.

Initial use cases will focus on upgrading the cybersecurity infrastructure of joint customers including the transition to quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms. Additional use cases include leveraging AI and quantum, for applications in financial services, biopharma, and chemistry modeling and simulation.

"The threats businesses face in this unprecedented environment are more urgent and complex than they have ever been. Businesses that have the right technology in place to get ahead of those threats are going to have stronger staying power," said Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen. "By bringing together Sandbox AQ's advanced technology solutions with Deloitte's leading global security services , we are putting that power into the hands of forward-thinking organizations."

While commercial availability of quantum computing hardware could still be years away, Sandbox AQ has begun delivering software solutions that leverage today's high-performance computing power and emerging quantum technologies.

"Leveraging Sandbox AQ's advanced technology, deep quantum knowledge and solutions together with Deloitte's seasoned cybersecurity and quantum advisory professionals and complementary technology-enabled solutions will help organizations mitigate risk and protect operations during the quantum transformation," said Jack D. Hidary, CEO of Sandbox AQ.

Deborah Golden , Deloitte US Cyber and Strategic Risk leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP said, "As our clients explore nascent quantum technology and its potentially transformational impacts, we're very focused on cyber considerations. We're scaling Deloitte's quantum security ecosystem with technologies, academic institutions, and industry to help organizations preempt threats, transform securely and work toward a competitive market advantage that could result from early adoption."

About Sandbox AQ

Sandbox AQ is an enterprise SaaS company delivering solutions at the nexus of quantum tech and AI. Based in Palo Alto, the inspiration for Sandbox AQ and some of the team originated at Alphabet Inc. in 2016. Sandbox AQ launched as an independent, venture-backed entity in 2022. For more information visit www.sandboxaq.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

