SKAL INTERNATIONAL GLOBAL LEADERS MET IN TORREMOLINOS, SPAIN, TO DISCUSS AND PLAN THE FUTURE FOR ITS TRAVEL INDUSTRY MEMBERS AFTER PANDEMIC

SKAL International met in Torremolinos, Spain, for their annual mid-year meeting while also celebrating official SKAL DAY accompanied by several local officials and mayors.

TORREMOLINOS, Spain, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skal International Executive Board and International Council held their annual mid-year meeting between April 27-30th in Torremolinos, Spain. They celebrated World Skal Day on the 28th of April.

Skal International Executive Board and International Councillors visiting SI HQ in Torremolinos, Spain. (PRNewswire)

SKAL World President Burcin Turkkan officially welcomed the executive board and international council members to their meetings and a final joint meeting between the board and Council. International Council president Julie Dabaly joined the Executive Board in their meetings and led the Council in three days of agenda-packed meetings where several local government officials attended to support the organization.

"As an organization, we are constantly searching for updating and optimizing ourselves for the benefit of our membership," said worldwide president Burcin Turkkan as they discussed the industry's challenges in post-pandemic times.

"Together we are stronger as One" is president Turkkan's theme for the year as she calls for all members and industry partners to work jointly towards the full recovery of the tourism industry.

Skal Day was also celebrated during the 3-day meetings, and a live message was delivered on two time zones by president Turkkan and her entire board together with the International Council. She also participated live via zoom-in celebrations and new membership inductions held in other parts of the world, sharing her message of unity.

Skal International strongly advocates for safe global tourism, focused on its benefits— "happiness, good health, friendship, and long life." Since its inception in 1934, Skål International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship and uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors.

