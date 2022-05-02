AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcor Land Title Insurance, one of the top national title insurance underwriters, and ClosingLock, the leading wire fraud prevention platform for the real estate industry, are partnering to help combat wire fraud for Westcor's agents. The partnership will allow Westcor to offer ClosingLock to their agents, protecting them from wire fraud in addition to improving the closing experience.

Westcor Land Title Insurance & ClosingLock Partner to Help Combat Wire Fraud

"Westcor is one of the most respected brands in the title insurance industry and a great partner for us. We are thrilled that they share our goal of eliminating wire fraud in real estate and are excited to be partnering with them to help protect their agents," says Andy White, CEO, and co-founder of ClosingLock.

Scott Chandler, COO of Westcor, says "It's easy to empathize with someone who has lost their life savings and new home because of wire fraud. That's why Westcor is so passionate about protecting consumers and safeguarding our agents, and why we're being proactive and partnered with ClosingLock."

ClosingLock is modernizing the real estate world's way of transferring information to eliminate wire fraud. The company provides a secure, easy-to-use platform for title companies, law firms, and other financial services to protect themselves and their clients from wire fraud. ClosingLock has protected over $100 billion in real estate funds to date.

Westcor Land Title Insurance was founded by agents for the purpose of bringing innovative solutions to the title insurance agency market. Westcor is the only top national underwriter that never competes with its agents; it forms strong, collaborative partnerships. Westcor focuses on delivering products and services to support the continued success of the independent title agents, their customers, and consumers. Westcor Land Title Insurance Company is rated A" (A Double Prime) by Demotech, Rating Inc. Based in Maitland, FL, Westcor has regional offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.wltic.com or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For more information please contact:

Abigail White, VP of Communications, abigail@closinglock.com

View original content:

SOURCE ClosingLock